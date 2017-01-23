Sign up to our free Brexit and beyond email for nan latest headlines connected what Brexit is meaning for nan UK Sign up to our Brexit email for nan latest insight

Classic British sitcoms specified arsenic Fawlty Towers, Dad’s Army and ’Allo ’Allo! contributed to nan Brexit vote, an world has claimed.

Professor Gavin Schaffer said nan reside of nan shows provided a partial penetration into nan personality and governmental civilization which led to nan state voting to time off nan European Union successful 2016.

Much of this centres connected British attitudes to its European neighbours, pinch ample parts of nan UK’s Euroscepticism having “never strayed excessively acold from suspicions rooted successful nan second world war”, he said.

Pointing to Allo ‘Allo!, nan University of Birmingham world claimed it “reveals a communicative of a federation that remains unready for further European integration”.

He claimed nan 1980s show – which centres connected nan tests and tribulations of René Artois arsenic he runs a cafe successful Nazi-occupied France – “ultimately said to nan halfway differences betwixt Britain and her European neighbours”.

“The show besides tells america thing astir really British attitudes to Europe were changing and not changing successful nan precocious 80s and early 90s, arsenic Britain edged person to her European neighbours,” he told The Guardian.

“What lurks successful nan shadows is simply a federation profoundly sick astatine easiness pinch its European neighbours and itself.”

A distrust of Europe was deliberately group up arsenic nan elephant successful nan room successful Fawlty Towers, he wrote successful nan Bloomsbury book British Humour and nan Second World War: ‘Keep Smiling Through’.

Broadcast aft nan 1975 referendum wherever nan UK voted to stay successful nan European Common Market, Basil Fawlty tells 1 guest: “I didn’t ballot for it myself, rather honestly. But, now that we’re in, I’m wished to make it work.”

Meanwhile, nan stars of wartime drama Dad’s Army are portrayed arsenic an exemplar of British characters triumphing complete European foes, he said.

In a much modern context, nan continuing affection for nan shows’ consciousness of humour points to a “British unsighted spot astir nan bequest of nan warfare and nan barriers betwixt Britain and nan remainder of Europe”, Prof Schaffer added.