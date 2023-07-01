Classic Egg Salad Recipe for Sandwiches – Perfect for Summer!

In this post: This classical ovum crockery look for sandwiches is nan only ovum crockery look you’ll ever need. It’s cleanable for summertime picnics and family reunion potluck lunches!
This classical ovum crockery look for sandwiches is nan cleanable take-along nutrient for a picnic successful nan parkland complete pinch reddish buffalo cheque tablecloths and a wicker basket. This ovum crockery is made pinch elemental ingredients successful nether 30 minutes – including egg-boiling time! Learn to make this look for yourself pinch step-by-step instructions.
What is Egg Salad?
Egg crockery is simply a classical luncheon crockery commonly served connected a crockery aliases successful a sandwich. It’s light, creamy, and highly flavorful! Egg crockery is comfortableness nutrient arsenic good arsenic nan cleanable take-along meal. What I mean by “take-along” is that ovum crockery is nan cleanable repast to bring to summertime picnics, family reunion potlucks, and religion lunches. This look is besides awesome for weekday lunches because it takes little than 30 minutes to make – moreover quicker if you already person hard-boiled eggs!
Why You’ll Love This Recipe
This ovum crockery look for sandwiches:
- is speedy and easy to make
- doesn’t see analyzable instructions aliases hard-to-find ingredients
- is adaptable to galore communal nutrient allergens
Ingredients
- Eggs: we will beryllium hard-boiling these earlier making nan ovum salad.
- Mayonnaise: you tin besides usage veganaise.
- Sweet pickle relish: sweet, savory, and spicy.
- Mustard: adds a tart flavor.
- Paprika: bold and sweet.
- Salt and pepper: adhd these classical seasonings to taste.
Variations and Add-ins
- red onions
- avocado
- Dijon mustard
- parsley
- green onions
- dill
- radishes
- butter
- chives
- bacon
- chopped pickles
- celery
- horseradish
- sugar
- red capsicum flakes
How to Make This Easy Egg Salad Recipe
- Place earthy eggs successful a medium-sized cookware and screen them pinch water. Turn nan stove connected precocious and group nan timer for 20 minutes.
- When nan timer sounds, region nan cookware from nan power and tally nan eggs nether acold water. Peel nan eggs and spot them successful a ample bowl.
- Mash/chop nan eggs pinch a fork.
- Mix successful mayonnaise, relish, mustard, paprika, and brackish and pepper.
- Serve connected full atom breadstuff aliases complete greens.
Tips
- You should make 1 aliases 2 eggs for each sandwich.
- Using excessively galore fillings will impact nan classical ovum crockery flavor.
- The champion egg-to-mayonnaise ratio is 1/4 cup of mayo to 4 eggs (as listed successful this recipe: 1/2 cup to 8 eggs). You whitethorn adhd much aliases little based connected really creamy you for illustration your ovum crockery and really ample your eggs are, but this is simply a bully starting point.
- Run your hard-boiled eggs nether acold h2o earlier peeling them. This helps nan ammunition travel disconnected cleaner.
Storage
Rather than leaving nan leftovers successful nan vessel and covering them pinch a furniture of integrative wrap, you should put your ovum crockery successful an airtight container. It will past astir 2 hours astatine room somesthesia and 3-4 days successful nan fridge.
Recipe FAQs
How patient is ovum salad?
Egg crockery is packed pinch nutrients! Eggs supply protein, patient fats, and galore types of vitamin B. Depending connected really you service your ovum crockery (sandwich, salad, etc.), this look tin see plentifulness of fibre and micronutrients. Egg crockery is simply a delicious, nutritious, and filling patient meal!
How agelong should I boil eggs for ovum salad?
For hard-boiled eggs, navigator nan eggs for 20 minutes. For soft-boiled eggs, navigator for 10 minutes. And for medium-boiled, navigator for anyplace betwixt 10-20 minutes!
What tin I substitute mayonnaise with?
The champion substitute for mayonnaise (other than veganaise) is Greek yogurt, but you tin besides effort pesto aliases plain oil.
How do you support ovum crockery from getting watery?
First, fto nan eggs cool truthful nan power doesn’t create immoderate other liquid. And, if you usage caller veggies, brackish them a small earlier adding them to trim nan liquid.
Can you frost ovum salad?
Freezing ovum crockery will alteration nan sensation and texture. But if you want to frost it anyways, shop nan leftovers successful an airtight instrumentality for up to 1 month.
How agelong does ovum crockery last?
You tin shop your ovum crockery successful an airtight instrumentality successful nan fridge for up to 4 days.
How do I support my ovum crockery sandwich from getting soggy?
Lay a lettuce leafage complete each portion of breadstuff earlier adding nan ovum salad. The lettuce will beryllium a obstruction truthful nan breadstuff won’t soak up immoderate liquid from nan ovum salad.
Ingredients
- 8-10 eggs
- 1/2 cup mayo
- 1/4 cup saccharine pickle relish
- 1 tbsp. mustard
- 1 tsp. paprika
- salt and capsicum to taste
Instructions
- Place eggs successful cookware and screen pinch water. Turn connected precocious and group timer for 20 minutes.
- When timer sounds, region cookware from power and tally eggs nether acold water. Peel and spot successful bowl.
- Mash eggs pinch a fork.
- Mix successful mayo, relish, mustard, paprika and brackish and pepper.
- Serve connected full atom breadstuff pinch a broadside of dill pickle aliases complete greens for a ray lunch.
Nutrition Information:
Yield: 5
Serving Size: 1
Amount Per Serving: Calories: 312Total Fat: 26gSaturated Fat: 6gTrans Fat: 0gUnsaturated Fat: 19gCholesterol: 381mgSodium: 474mgCarbohydrates: 6gFiber: 0gSugar: 4gProtein: 13g
This website provides approximate nutrition accusation for convenience and arsenic a courtesy only. Nutrition information is gathered chiefly via Nutrifox.