Clayton Kershaw's throwing session 'was just OK' as Dodgers mull placing him on IL

KANSAS CITY, Mo. —

The Dodgers welcomed Julio Urías backmost to nan rotation for Saturday night’s crippled against nan Kansas City Royals, but nan left-hander’s first commencement successful much than a period was delayed by a thunderstorm that drenched Kauffman Stadium soon aft nan scheduled 4:15 p.m. PDT first pitch.

Urías, who went 5-4 pinch a 4.39 ERA successful his first 10 starts, missed 36 games because of a near hamstring strain. The 26-year-old left-hander made 1 rehabilitation commencement for Class-A Rancho Cucamonga, allowing 1 tally and 2 hits and striking retired 8 successful 4 innings.

“From what he did successful his rehab outing, that’s each we need,” Dodgers head Dave Roberts said earlier nan game. “It was 93-95 mph, it was a teethy slider. His command, his velocity, thing was accordant [before nan injury]. So hopefully he’s healthy. He’s surely motivated to decorativeness well.”

Urías went 17-7 pinch a National League-best 2.16 ERA successful 31 starts past season, striking retired 166 and stepping 41 successful 175 innings, and he was hoping to parlay a beardown 2023 play into a nine-figure statement successful free agency adjacent winter. But to do so, he will person to enactment patient and transportation efficaciously for nan remainder of nan season.

“We emotion Julio — he’s been a awesome Dodger — and our dream [is that we re-sign him],” Roberts said. “But erstwhile you’re a free agent, he’s earned nan correct to make nan determination himself. So for me, I would emotion to person Julio, but arsenic a free agent, it’s what’s champion for his family, and he and his supplier person to make that decision.”

As happy arsenic nan Dodgers are to person Urías back, his return to nan rotation mightiness beryllium offset — astatine slightest temporarily — by nan nonaccomplishment of ace Clayton Kershaw, who could beryllium placed connected nan injured database because of enarthrosis inflammation connected Sunday.

Kershaw pulled himself from Tuesday night’s crippled successful Colorado aft throwing 79 pitches complete six one-hit innings, and he received a cortisone injection successful what he described arsenic a “cranky” enarthrosis connected Thursday.

The left-hander completed a vigorous throwing convention successful nan Kauffman Stadium outfield connected Saturday afternoon, a workout Kershaw said was “all right.”

But Roberts described nan convention “was conscionable OK.” The Dodgers want to spot really Kershaw comes retired of nan workout connected Sunday earlier making a roster move. If Kershaw can’t make his adjacent scheduled commencement connected Monday nighttime against Pittsburgh, right-hander Michael Grove “would beryllium an option” to commencement against nan Pirates, Roberts said.

Kershaw, who is 10-4 pinch a 2.55 ERA successful 16 starts, is nan only pitcher from nan opening-day rotation to debar nan injured list, but nan Dodgers don’t want to consequence sending him to nan mound astatine little than 100% pinch a week to spell earlier nan All-Star break.

The original scheme was for Kershaw to commencement doubly successful nan last week earlier nan break, Monday against nan Pirates and Saturday against nan Angels. By shutting down Kershaw this week, he would get astatine slightest 15 days to remainder and retrieve earlier making his first commencement aft nan break.

“That’s nan full point,” Roberts said. “Could he astir apt [pitch]? Yeah. But you’re trying to measurement really cleanable it is, really bully it feels against is it OK to get a reset? So deliberation for us, it’s like, it’s OK.”

Kershaw, a three-time National League Cy Young Award winner, takes pridefulness successful his expertise to conflict done insignificant aches and pains to pitch, but he didn’t sound for illustration he was fresh to conflict nan Dodgers if they determine to spot him connected nan IL.

“I’m not gonna beryllium stupid,” Kershaw said connected Thursday. “If it feels for illustration it needs a fewer days aliases I request to hold done nan break, I’ll do that. But I don’t deliberation it’s gonna beryllium a semipermanent point aliases thing for illustration that, regardless.”

Short hops

Roberts said inferior man Chris Taylor, retired since June 25 because of right-knee soreness, won’t return earlier nan All-Star break. … Friday nighttime marked nan 2nd clip successful Mookie Betts’ profession that nan Dodgers leadoff man reached guidelines six times successful a game. Betts, who deed 2 homers, an RBI double, an RBI azygous and walked doubly successful a 9-3 triumph complete nan Royals, past accomplished nan feat arsenic a personnel of nan Boston Red Sox against nan New York Yankees connected Aug. 2, 2018. Betts now has 25 leadoff homers arsenic a Dodger, 4 awkward of nan franchise grounds of 29 group by Davey Lopes. … First baseman Freddie Freeman has been successful nan starting lineup for each 82 games this season. The robust man started nan first 141 games of nan 2022 play earlier taking his first time disconnected connected Sept. 14. Asked connected Saturday if he had broached nan taxable of a time disconnected pinch Freeman, Roberts said, “No, no, we’re not moreover close. … He’s getting off-days during nan All-Star break.”