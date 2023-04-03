Cleo Smith: Terence Kelly jailed for 13 years for abducting four-year-old girl

Image source, Getty Images

By Tom Housden BBC News, Sydney

A man has been jailed for 13 years and six months for abducting a four-year-old woman from a distant Western Australia (WA) campsite.

Terence Kelly, 37, pleaded blameworthy past twelvemonth to taking Cleo Smith from her family's shelter successful October 2021.

After a immense constabulary search, Cleo was recovered live 18 days later astatine Kelly's house, minutes from her ain home.

Kelly was arrested and later admitted kid stealing successful a lawsuit which attracted world attention.

Handing down nan condemnation astatine Perth District Court, Chief Judge Julie Wager said nan crime displayed "the highest level of seriousness".

Kelly will service much than 11 years earlier being eligible for parole.

The tribunal heard really Kelly kept Cleo astatine his location for nan full 18 days, successful a chamber pinch a doorway modified to beryllium lockable from nan outside.

He turned up nan power to drown retired nan sound of Cleo pleading for her mother, nan tribunal was told.

In an effect statement, Cleo's parents said their lives had been "ripped apart" by nan "permanent" trauma of what Kelly had done. They dream their small woman tin "lead nan champion life" successful nan future, they added.

Cleo taken 'in comparative silence'

The young woman had been staying pinch her family successful a shelter astatine a campsite astir an hour's thrust northbound of her location town, Carnarvon, 900 kilometres (559 miles) northbound of Perth.

She was past seen by her mother erstwhile she woke successful nan mediate of nan nighttime and asked for a solid of water. The adjacent morning, her mother discovered Cleo and her sleeping container missing, and nan shelter doorway open.

Image source, Wa police Image caption, Police released a photograph of Cleo Smith aft her rescue

Kelly took Cleo from nan shelter betwixt 02.40 and 04.40 "in comparative silence", WA's Director of Public Prosecutions Robert Owen told nan court.

More than 100 constabulary officers were progressive successful nan investigation.

The breakthrough reportedly came erstwhile a mobile telephone number was traced to a telephone building adjacent nan campsite astir nan clip of Cleo's abduction.

This led officers to Kelly's locked location successful Carnarvon, wherever she was recovered wrong unsocial astatine 01.00 section time.

Video of nan rescue showed nan young woman identifying herself to officers and smiling.

Kelly told constabulary he felt blameworthy for taking Cleo, and had not been readying to support her, nan sentencing proceeding was told.

The offender was exposed to terrible trauma arsenic a kid which had caused him to suffer a neurological impairment, nan tribunal heard.

He created a "fantasy world" to protect himself from reality, and was besides a methamphetamine user.