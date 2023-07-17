Climate change is taking a toll on farmers in Africa. Here's how AI technology can help

The Current12:04How AI could thief African farmers header pinch ambiance change

Maintaining her cocoa workplace has go a tedious and demoralizing task for Ghanaian husbandman Deborah Osei-Mensah. She's among galore farmers successful Africa experiencing nan brunt of ambiance change.

"Each twelvemonth I study a spot little productivity. This is owed to droughts and nan alteration successful upwind patterns. Days that it's expected to rain, we are not getting enough. Days that we person rain, we besides get an excess of rain," she said.

Extreme power strips Osei-Mensah's cocoa pods of much-needed h2o that let them to decently turn and ripen, leaving them immature and unusable. Meanwhile, excess rainfall tends to time off her trees susceptible to diseases and pests.

"This keeps connected becoming very terrible each and each day. If productivity keeps dropping, past people's livelihoods will beryllium impacted. There will beryllium a precocious complaint of hunger," Osei-Mensah said.

The unpredictability of ever-changing increasing conditions specified arsenic historical droughts has been astatine nan forefront of nan challenges farmers are facing successful adapting to ambiance change.

Now, a team of researchers successful Senegal person developed an artificial intelligence (AI) instrumentality called Africa Agriculture Watch, aliases AAgWa, to thief reside that issue.

Not each farmers are receptive to nan technological thief connected offer, said Racine Ly, head of information management, integer products and exertion astatine nan pan-African investigation non-profit Akademiya 2063. (Submitted by Akademiya 2063)

By utilizing outer information and images, AAgWa remotely senses biophysical parameters of nan ground, combs done humanities accumulation maps, and past uses instrumentality learning to foretell imaginable increasing conditions.

It will beryllium capable to provide information connected power strength and its effect connected crops, level of expected rainfall, and ungraded fertility to farmers for illustration Osei-Mensah, said Racine Ly, head of information management at nan pan-African investigation non-profit Akademiya 2063.

"Any disruption that you spot successful nan increasing conditions would beryllium propagated into our models and past will show what would beryllium nan effect successful nan production," Ly told The Current's impermanent big Robyn Bresnahan.

"So fundamentally you tin person a representation wherever you tin cognize what are nan astir apt crops that you tin turn successful a definite area based connected nan increasing information trends."

Side-by-side image of nan Africa Agriculture Watch (AAgWa) instrumentality utilizing outer images to analyse accusation astir harvest lands. (Akademiya 2063)

Ly besides says AAgWa will beryllium capable to pass farmers really overmuch output to expect.

"If we are capable to support up to day pinch what is happening astatine slightest we will beryllium capable to protect astir of our crops," Osei-Mensah said.

AAgWa currently covers 47 African countries pinch a dense attraction connected staple crops specified arsenic maize, cassava, and sorghum. According to Ly, it has an accuracy complaint of 94 per cent.

"Sometimes we person countries wherever our predictions are diverging. In that case, what we do is we update nan exemplary and update nan predictions based connected that event," Ly said.

Punishing conditions

Despite accounting for only 3 per cent of nan world's world emissions, Africa is among nan worst regions emotion nan effect of ambiance change. Agriculture is among nan hardest-hit sectors.

According to a 2022 study by nan United Nations' Intergovernmental Panel connected Climate Change (IPCC), cultivation productivity successful nan continent has declined by 34 per cent complete nan past six decades arsenic a nonstop consequence of ambiance change.

A Samburu female fetches h2o during a drought successful Samburu County, Kenya, Oct. 16, 2022. Historic droughts person continued to plague East Africa, which is already experiencing its worst nutrient situation successful 40 years. (Brian Inganga/The Associated Press)

That diminution poses a consequence to Africa's food security. Already, much than 140 cardinal people are facing acute nutrient insecurity and request urgent assistance.

That number is expected to climb arsenic historical droughts proceed to plague East Africa, which is already experiencing its worst nutrient situation successful 40 years.

"There are 2 ways of expanding nutrient production. You person your harvest management. But different measurement of possibly expanding accumulation is to trim losses. That's wherever AAgWa is focusing on," Ly said.

In her decades of farming, nan events presently playing retired connected her workplace and others astir her travel arsenic a daze to Osei-Mensah.

"I sewage acquisition astir 20 years backmost erstwhile I utilized to travel my parents to nan farm. And truthful I knew really bully upwind tin amended their productivity," she said.

But nan drawstring of bad weather, diseases to her plants, and mediocre yields person near her discouraged and moreover astatine times questioning whether to proceed farming.

Young cocoa plants astatine Osei-Mensah’s farm, which dried up owed to drought conditions. (Submitted by Deborah Osei-Mensah)

"For astir 2 weeks I've not been to nan workplace because erstwhile you spell there, alternatively of being happy, you're sad," she said.

Educating farmers connected really to usage AAgWa is nan adjacent hurdle Ly and his squad now person to overcome.

"We person farmers that are not willing, maybe, to unfastened their doors to technologies and spot really they tin usage it to amended their production. But besides we person farmers that are very willing in using it," he said.

The researchers person been moving pinch writer guidelines husbandman organizations to thief construe nan information into meaningful accusation that would lead to tangible actions by farmers.

AAgWa joins an arsenal of tools, specified arsenic hybrid seeds, and drones, being utilized successful nan continent to reside caller challenges ambiance alteration has brought to nan cultivation sector.

"The activity that Racine is doing is awesome because connected nan African continent, particularly successful sub-Saharan Africa, it is very difficult to foretell nan output that nan farmers will have," said Canisius Kanangire, executive head of nan African Agriculture Technology Foundation.

Kanangire is urging African governments to measurement up their efforts successful addressing ambiance alteration and its effect connected agriculture by becoming much proactive alternatively than reactive.

"To beryllium proactive intends to get technologies and invention to nan continent and past accommodate them to nan conditions of nan farmers. If we do it, past we would not beryllium firefighting erstwhile nan drought has deed successful an area," he said.

Among nan devices Kanangire is calling for is entree to "controlled water" reserves to usage during terrible droughts and much "drought-resistant technologies translated into nan seeds."

Kanangire besides stressed nan value of having projects led and tally by Africans.

"When it is done by Africans, we person 2 affirmative things that we see. First, it is adapted to nan conditions of nan African continent. Second, it is astatine slightest an assurance that those technologies will beryllium sustained," Kanangire said.