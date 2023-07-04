Coconut Point Apple Store renovation may grow tiniest store

Coconut Point Apple Store renovations [left, Jacob Eberhart], and Apple's shop listing photograph [right]

Apple's Coconut Point shop successful Florida, 1 of nan smallest Apple Store locations, has closed for renovations — and perchance an description .

The Coconut Point Apple Store is 1 of nan smallest of Apple's outlets successful nan world. However, it whitethorn suffer that declare successful nan future, depending connected really Apple renovates nan storefront.

Apple closed nan shop astatine Fashion Drive, Estero successful June. Photographs submitted connected July 3 from AppleInsider scholar Jacob Eberhart shows nan covered windows of nan store.

Stickers announcing "We'll beryllium correct back" and that nan shop is "temporarily closed" are shown successful nan windows, pinch nary position to nan inside.

The online listing for nan Apple Store mentions that it is closed for improvements. Potential visitors should caput to nan Apple Waterside Shops instead.

Coconut Point Apple Store and a neighboring quiet storefront [Jacob Eberhart]

It is chartless what benignant of renewal activity will beryllium carried retired astatine nan store. Eberhart points retired nan store's logo is damaged and missing a section, caused by Hurricane Ian's onslaught connected nan area.

While nan renewal could beryllium for smaller fixes, location whitethorn beryllium an opportunity for nan shop to turn successful size arsenic nan storefront straight to nan near of nan Apple Store is empty. While it has a humble footprint, it could beryllium capable for Apple to grow its existing storefront into successful nan future.

It is believed by Apple Store labor that nan Coconut Point outlet is nan smallest successful nan United States. While Apple doesn't connection lists of shop footprints by size, online reports declare nan Santa Rosa Plaza shop successful California whitethorn beryllium nan smallest astatine 540 quadrate feet.