CoD: Modern Warfare 2 Leak Suggests Iconic Sniper Could Arrive In Season 3

4 hours ago
Ever since Season 2 Reloaded went unrecorded successful Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, information miners person been sifting done nan crippled files for hints of what to expect pinch early updates. A caller leak suggests respective imaginable weapons could get successful Season 3, including nan iconic Intervention sniper rifle.

Originally, a group of Call of Duty leakers known arsenic Task Force Leakers 141 tweeted claims that nan FR 5.56, based connected nan Famas, could get successful Season 3. A follow-up tweet has included a larger database of 13 different weapons recovered successful nan crippled files, which could each perchance get sometime successful Season 3 aliases beyond. The database shows a batch of weapons pinch placeholder names, but nan information miners declare 1 of nan weapons is nan Intervention sniper rifle, which was primitively introduced and made celebrated successful 2009's Modern Warfare 2.

Other notable mentions connected nan information mined database includes Modern Warfare 2019's celebrated Kali Sticks melee limb and Black Ops Cold War's Tec-9 submachine gun.

Season 2's crossbow and KV Broadside shotgun were leaked earlier nan motorboat of nan season, and it's apt this could beryllium happening again for Season 3, but information mined accusation doesn't guarantee these weapons for immoderate seasonal update.

Task Force Leakers 141 besides propose Alejandro Vargas, Valeria Garza, and Alex Keller could go operators successful Season 3. The images person since been removed from Twitter via DMCA takedowns, which is usually a bully parameter that nan operators could get successful Modern Warfare 2 astatine immoderate point.

Additionally, TMNT's Shredder is looking to make turtle crockery arsenic Call of Duty's newest operator. The Tracer Pack: The Shredder bundle is now disposable successful nan shop for a constricted time.

