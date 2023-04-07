CoD: Modern Warfare 2 - Season 3 Roadmap Details Night Map, Gunfight, And New Raid

Activision has revealed nan afloat roadmap for Season 3 of Modern Warfare 2, which launches connected April 12. The caller multiplayer contented includes a brand-new conflict pass, Gunfight, and nan return of nan Intervention sniper. Here is everything you request to cognize astir Modern Warfare 2's Season 3 update.

New weapons and operator

Season 3 will present 4 weapons to nan game. The conflict walk includes nan iconic Intervention sniper rifle, which is rebranded arsenic nan FJX Imperium sniper, and nan Cronen Squall conflict rifle.

COD: Modern Warfare II & Warzone 2.0 | Season 03 – Alejandro vs. Valeria Trailer

Later successful nan season, Modern Warfare 2 will adhd 2 caller sidearms. Activision's blog doesn't sanction them, but they are described arsenic some being fully-automatic pinch drastically different roles. These will beryllium disposable to unlock either done in-game challenges aliases nan acquisition of shop bundles.

Both Alejandro Vargas and Valeria Garza from nan Modern Warfare 2 run will beryllium disposable to unlock successful nan premium tiers of nan conflict pass. More operators are teased to get later successful nan season, which will apt beryllium disposable arsenic shop bundles.

Season 3 besides adds an upscaled type of nan conflict walk bundle. The modular walk will still beryllium disposable astatine $1,100 CoD Points ($10), but Blackcell is simply a pricey $30 bundle pinch complete 7,000 CoD Points' worthy of value. You tin find full specifications astir nan Blackcell bundle here.

New modes

Multiplayer will adhd Cranked, Gunfight, and GW Infected. Cranked is nan fast-paced mode that forces players to concatenation together kills and enactment "cranked" to continually reset a timer and debar exploding, and Gunfight is nan chaotic 2v2 matchups played complete a bid of fast-paced rounds connected mini maps.

While Cranked and Gunfight will get astatine launch, GW Infected is scheduled for later successful nan season. This will beryllium Call of Duty's Infected multiplayer mode played connected nan larger Ground War maps.

Gunfight will besides get nan Gunfight: OSP version later successful nan season, which is overmuch for illustration modular mode, but players must loot their weapons and nan instrumentality disconnected nan crushed alternatively of receiving a modular loadout each round.

Season 3 roadmap for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2

Multiplayer maps

Season 3 will adhd respective maps to nan game, including 3 halfway maps, 1 6v6 representation tailored for nighttime vision, 2 large-scale Ground War maps, and 4 mini arenas for Gunfight.

For modular 6v6 maps, nan motorboat of Season 3 will see nan recently revealed Pelayo's Lighthouse map, which is simply a stormy, nighttime representation pinch an land lighthouse setting. Black Gold is simply a night-vision goggle map, which brings backmost nan NVG multiplayer characteristic from Modern Warfare 2019. Black Gold's mounting takes spot astatine Al Mazrah's Rohan Oil constituent of interest, and nan representation will beryllium included astatine launch.

Later successful nan season, Alboran Hatchery will get arsenic a 6v6 modular map. This representation didn't person a description, and an further unnamed halfway representation was besides teased for nan mid-season update.

Both Ground War maps will get astatine launch. Rohan Oil will beryllium added arsenic a large-scale Ground War map, which besides uses nan Rohan Oil location from Al Mazrah. Additionally, Sattiq Cave Complex is nan 2nd map, which uses Al Mazrah's Sattiq Cave Complex for its setting.

For nan Gunfight maps, these will beryllium mostly acquainted locations trimmed down successful a smaller 2v2 arena size for Gunfight. The 4 maps successful rotation for Season 3 are: Shipment, Exhibit, Alley, and Blacksite, which is besides nan caller Gulag for Season 3 of Warzone 2.

New co-op content

A caller play intends a caller Raid episode. These these-player episodic Raids proceed Modern Warfare 2's communicative pinch a operation of stealth, action, and puzzle-solving objectives. Episode 3 won't get until later successful nan season, but Episode 1: Atomgrad and Episode 2 are still disposable for those looking to drawback up connected nan communicative and unlock nan usability tegument rewards.

A caller Special Ops ngo is besides announced for nan mid-season update. Players will return connected nan Las Almas Cartel successful a location group location successful Al Mazrah.

Additionally, a caller play of Modern Warfare 2 intends much caller prestige levels, much seasonal challenges, limb balancing, and bug fixes. Ranked Play will besides person a caller play of cosmetic rewards to earn.

Make judge to cheque retired everything announced for Warzone 2's Season 3 update, including a Ranked mode, Plunder, and awesome changes to DMZ.