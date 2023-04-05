CoD: Warzone 2 And Modern Warfare 2 - Season 3 Trailer Confirms Gunfight And Warzone Ranked

Season 3 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 arrives connected April 12, and Activision has released nan seasonal trailer, revealing immoderate of nan caller modes coming to multiplayer and conflict royale.

As antecedently announced, Season 3's communicative revolves astir a face-off pinch Alejandro Vargas and Valeria Garza from nan Modern Warfare 2 campaign. Both characters will besides beryllium playable operators for nan season, who will apt beryllium made disposable arsenic either conflict walk rewards aliases usability bundles successful nan in-game shop.

Now Playing: COD: Modern Warfare II & Warzone 2.0 | Season 03 – Alejandro vs. Valeria Trailer

While Valeria and Alejandro are nan main highlights, nan trailer besides announces a fewer caller crippled modes. Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer will get Cranked and Gunfight. Cranked is nan fast-paced mode that forces players to concatenation together kills to reset a timer and debar exploding, and Gunfight is nan chaotic 2v2 matchups played complete a bid of fast-paced rounds connected mini maps.

For Warzone 2, a small much assortment is yet coming to conflict royale successful Season 3. The upcoming play will adhd a Resurgence respawn mode to Al Mazrah and nan money-based Plunder mode from Warzone 1. The long-awaited Ranked playlist for Warzone 2 is besides confirmed.

Season 3's conflict walk will besides see nan return of the iconic Intervention sniper rifle, which is rebranded for Modern Warfare 2 arsenic nan FJX Imperium sniper. Pelayo's Lighthouse is simply a caller 6v6 multiplayer map, which features a stormy nighttime clip setting.

Activision precocious revealed nan new devices for Call of Duty's Ricochet anti-cheat, including nan discovery of third-party hardware devices meant to springiness players an unfair advantage.

For much connected nan upcoming season, we collapsed down all nan rumors and specifications confirmed for Season 3 of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.