CoD: Warzone 2 Season 3 Roadmap Details New Features, DMZ Overhaul, And More

A caller play of Call of Duty arrives connected April 12, and Activision has revealed nan roadmap for Season 3. Warzone 2's caller contented will see a brand-new conflict pass, much operators, Ranked mode, and more. Here we item each nan awesome announcements for Season 3 of Warzone 2.

New weapons and operator

Season 3 of Modern Warfare 2 will adhd 4 weapons to nan game. The conflict walk includes nan iconic Intervention sniper rifle, which is rebranded arsenic nan FJX Imperium sniper, and nan Cronen Squall conflict rifle.

Want america to retrieve this mounting for each your devices? Sign up aliases Sign in now! Please usage a html5 video tin browser to watch videos. This video has an invalid record format. Sorry, but you can't entree this content! Now Playing: COD: Modern Warfare II & Warzone 2.0 | Season 03 – Alejandro vs. Valeria Trailer

Later successful nan season, players tin expect 2 caller sidearms. Activision's blog doesn't sanction them, but they are some described arsenic being fully-automatic weapons.

Both Alejandro Vargas and Valeria Garza from nan Modern Warfare 2 run will beryllium disposable to unlock successful nan premium tiers of nan conflict pass. More operators are teased to get later successful nan season, which will apt beryllium disposable arsenic shop bundles.

Season 3 besides introduces a beefier type of nan conflict walk bundle. The modular walk will still beryllium disposable astatine $1,100 CoD Points ($10), but Blackcell is simply a pricey $30 bundle pinch complete 7,000 CoD Points' worthy of value. You tin find full specifications astir nan Blackcell bundle here.

New arena challenges

Trophy Hunt

Season 3 adds Call of Duty's caller Trophy Hunt event, kicking disconnected 2 days aft nan motorboat of nan season. During this event, each subordinate will driblet a "trophy," which is described arsenic a small, ornamental coin whenever they are eliminated successful immoderate mode. Players tin drawback these trophies aliases gain them by performing circumstantial tasks, specified arsenic opening proviso boxes.

These trophies tin past beryllium exchanged for items shown successful nan events tab, including limb blueprints, conveyance skins, and conflict walk token tier skips.

Camo situation event

The mid-season update will adhd a camo situation arena akin to Season 2's Path of nan Ronin camo situation event, but Activision says much specifications will beryllium provided astatine a later time.

Battle royale

New modes

Warzone 2 is adding a respawn "Massive Resurgence" mode to Al Mazrah, allowing up to 150 players to conflict it retired successful various squad sizes. This mode will beryllium disposable astatine launch.

Arriving later successful nan season, Warzone 1's Plunder mode will yet beryllium disposable successful Warzone 2, but Activision doesn't corroborate if this will beryllium played connected some maps aliases conscionable one. Plunder is simply a respawn mode wherever nan squad pinch nan astir rate wins.

Warzone Ranked is nan caller competitory mode announced for conflict royale. This will get later successful nan season, and beryllium played successful trios pinch a leaderboard and more.

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 3 roadmap

New gulag and features

Al Marzrah's existing situation gulag will beryllium replaced pinch a caller 1v1 area. Not to beryllium confused pinch nan Black Site areas successful Warzone 2, nan caller Gulag representation is besides called Blacksite. This caller arena is described arsenic being a astir rectangular, asymmetrical representation pinch respective interior spaces and agelong outer routes. This is apt tied into a caller representation location connected Al Mazrah, arsenic nan Blacksite Gulag's existent location is teased arsenic being "Redacted."

Season 2 added Redeploy Drones to Ashika Island, and now Season 3 is adding these drones to Al Mazrah, which will springiness players a caller measurement to traverse Warzone 2's larger map. The motorboat of nan play is besides adding DMZ's UAV towers. This lets players interact pinch nan towers, and get respective UAV sweeps from nan tower's location.

Season 3 will present a characteristic antecedently seen successful Warzone 1's Caldera, Tempered Plate Carriers, which will beryllium added to alteration players' armor plates. With a Tempered Plate Carrier equipped, a player's armor will beryllium 2 half-bars alternatively of 3 thirds, making it easier and much businesslike to re-plate aft a fight.

Additional features will beryllium added pinch nan mid-season update, specified arsenic Caldera's decontamination stations, deployable Buy Stations, and more.

DMZ

DMZ is getting a monolithic overhaul for Season 3. Thankfully, nan blog doesn't mention a afloat swipe for illustration pinch Season 2's launch, and alternatively location are conscionable a ton of caller features being added to nan mode.

One awesome alteration is nan upcoming barter system. This isn't player-to-player trading, but a measurement of swapping equipment astatine a Buy Station, alternatively of conscionable being forced to waste scavenged items for cash.

Another awesome summation to DMZ is nan summation of Workbenches, which are locations recovered connected nan representation adjacent Buy Stations. This caller characteristic allows players to modify their Contraband weapons. Players tin walk rate to adhd aliases region attachments portion by piece.

Active Duty Operators bring different immense change. Every subordinate will commencement pinch 3 Active Duty Operator Slots, which is fundamentally 3 abstracted operators pinch their ain unsocial loadout. These items see a player's backpack, sheet carrier, killstreaks, self-revive, and state mask.

For each infiltration into DMZ, a subordinate tin take which Active Duty Operator to use, meaning a subordinate tin cogwheel up 1 usability specifically for a ngo successful Building 21 runs, and person different who is built for scavenging items without immoderate high-tier items to lose.

There's besides a caller DMZ boss, who is being teased astatine being location underground successful Al Mazrah, but much accusation will beryllium provided later successful nan season.

For much connected Season 3, cheque retired more specifications connected Modern Warfare 2's large update, including caller maps, modes, and a 3rd Raid episode.