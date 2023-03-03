Cointelegraph Accelerator and bitsCrunch Startup Program join to aid NFT projects

As nonfungible token (NFT) trading volumes statesman to prime up again successful Q1 2023 and marketplaces conflict it retired for a portion of nan pie, much projects are coming into nan abstraction to assistance marketplace actors pinch infrastructure and analytical tools. And pinch grounds of lavation trading and different maltreatment by bad actors becoming apparent, location is simply a request for forensic devices to assistance traders and investors successful making informed, financially unafraid decisions.

Cointelegraph Accelerator is assisting successful further processing nan NFT assemblage by teaming up pinch bitsCrunch’s startup program to thief developers and startups successful their journey. Through nan associated initiative, members will participate successful and reap nan benefits of some initiatives.

Founded successful 2013, Cointelegraph is simply a long-standing subordinate successful nan world of cryptocurrency and blockchain media. Cointelegraph Accelerator launched successful 2023 and useful pinch early-stage Web3 projects to boost their maturation by leveraging its entree to a autochthonal Web3 audience, trading expertise and a wide web of manufacture partners.

Working successful nan section of analytics, bitsCrunch provides NFT information solutions crossed aggregate blockchains, adding transparency to nan assemblage by identifying lavation trading and more. In February 2022, bitsCrunch landed $3.6 cardinal successful a backing round, acknowledgment to investments from firms specified arsenic Coinbase Ventures and Animoca Brands.

The bitsCrunch startup programme helps early-stage companies and developers, giving accepted participants free (or low-cost) entree to its solutions done its level and APIs. Additionally, participants person thief from bitCrunch arsenic they navigate its devices and get early entree to updates.

The collaboration betwixt nan bitsCrunch startup programme and Cointelegraph Accelerator will supply synergy arsenic nan pipelines of nan participating projects will beryllium combined, allowing them fast-track entree to nan respective partner’s programme if they comply pinch nan criteria. Members of nan BitsCrunch startup programme will besides beryllium eligible for media sum connected Cointelegraph done discounted, typical media packages.