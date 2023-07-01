Coleslaw Dressing Recipe with Mayo – Perfect for Summer Picnics

In this post: Try this delicious creamy coleslaw dressing look pinch mayo. When mixed pinch cabbage and carrots it’s nan cleanable broadside for burgers, chickenhearted legs, and slow-cooker chicken!
Summer is nan clip for picnics, lazy days connected nan beach, and family barbecues. The past point anyone wants to beryllium doing is slaving successful nan room for hours. At slightest I’m judge it’s nan past point I want to beryllium doing! That’s why easy recipes for illustration this coleslaw dressing look pinch mayo are staples successful nan summer. Learn to make this look for yourself pinch step-by-step instructions.
Why You’ll Love This Recipe
This homemade coleslaw dressing look pinch mayo:
- is speedy and easy to make
- doesn’t require fancy instrumentality aliases hard-to-find ingredients
- is adaptable to galore dietary restrictions and allergies
Ingredients
- Mayonnaise: makes nan coleslaw deliciously creamy.
- White vinegar: adds tartness.
- White sugar: sweetens nan coleslaw perfectly.
- Celery salt: peppery and greenish flavor.
- Black pepper: optional for flavoring.
Substitutions and Variations
- Instead of sugar, you tin effort chromatic aliases maple syrup.
- There is nary guidelines constituent arsenic bully arsenic mayonnaise, but you tin effort plain Greek yogurt aliases switch half nan mayonnaise for sour cream. You tin besides usage vegan mayonnaise alternatively of regular mayonnaise.
- You tin switch nan achromatic vinegar for citrus juice aliases pome cider vinegar.
How to Make nan Best Coleslaw Dressing
- Add mayo, vinegar, sugar, salt, and capsicum to a mini mixing bowl.
- Whisk nan ingredients until they’re thoroughly mixed.
How to Make Creamy Coleslaw
This homemade creamy coleslaw tin beryllium whipped up easy pinch nan thief of a nutrient processor. Of course, if you’d for illustration to prevention moreover much clip (or you don’t person a nutrient processor) consciousness free to prime up a container of store-bought ready-to-make coleslaw and conscionable adhd nan creamy homemade sauce!
Ingredients
- 1/2 caput of greenish cabbage, aliases a operation of greenish and purple
- 2 ample carrots
- 1/2 mean reddish onion
Instructions
- Peel nan carrots and trim disconnected nan ends.
- Using nan grater attachment, process cabbage, carrots, and reddish bulb successful a nutrient processor past spot them into a ample bowl.
- Pour nan coleslaw dressing complete nan cabbage substance and flip good to coat.
What’s nan champion cabbage to use?
Any cabbage is bully cabbage for this recipe. I often usage greenish cabbage aliases a combo of greenish and reddish cabbage.
How to trim cabbage for coleslaw
If you don’t person a nutrient processor, you’ll request to cognize really to trim a cabbage. Start by halving aliases quartering nan cabbage to make cutting nan halfway retired easier. Once nan halfway is out, trim nan cabbage into bladed shreds. And voila, you person shredded cabbage!
How to support coleslaw crunchy
Don’t operation successful nan coleslaw dressing until correct earlier you service nan coleslaw. If you are transporting nan coleslaw aliases redeeming it for later, shop nan dressing and veggie operation separately.
What benignant of vegetables tin I use?
- green cabbage
- red cabbage
- Napa cabbage
- carrots
- apples
- radishes
- red onion
- green onion
- thinly sliced doorbell peppers
Storage
Store nan coleslaw leftovers successful an airtight instrumentality successful nan fridge for up to 1 week. If you’re preparing nan coleslaw operation up of time, shop nan veggie operation and coleslaw dressing separately truthful nan coleslaw doesn’t get soggy.
FAQs
How to make it healthy
This look is already healthy! It’s packed pinch delicious veggies and micronutrients. If you want to trim nan fat, switch half aliases each of nan mayonnaise for Greek yogurt.
Can you make coleslaw dressing successful advance?
You tin make this coleslaw dressing up to 1 week successful advance. If you make nan coleslaw veggie operation too, shop nan veggie operation and nan dressing separately truthful nan coleslaw doesn’t get soggy.
Is this coleslaw look keto?
This coleslaw isn’t keto but it tin beryllium made keto if you switch nan sweetener pinch a sugar-free sweetener.
How agelong does coleslaw dressing last?
Coleslaw dressing will past up to 1 week successful nan fridge!
Can I frost this coleslaw dressing?
You tin frost nan dressing successful an airtight instrumentality for up to 1 month. But you shouldn’t frost nan coleslaw itself because it will not sensation very bully erstwhile thawed.
Nutrition Information:
Yield: 8
Serving Size: 1
Amount Per Serving: Calories: 122Total Fat: 10gSaturated Fat: 2gTrans Fat: 0gUnsaturated Fat: 9gCholesterol: 6mgSodium: 254mgCarbohydrates: 7gFiber: 2gSugar: 3gProtein: 1g
