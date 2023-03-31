College baseball ump suspended for terrible call alleges fans hurled racially charged, abusive language at him

College shot umpire Reggie Drummer went viral earlier this period for calling a strike connected an evident shot to extremity a crippled betwixt Mississippi Valley State and nan University of New Orleans.

Drummer, who was suspended by nan Southland Conference and did not umpire nan last 2 games of nan bid because of nan call, told his broadside of nan communicative connected "The Plate Meeting" podcast Thursday.

The viral infinitesimal occurred erstwhile nan New Orleans pitcher threw an evident shot down and disconnected nan plate, but Drummer called onslaught three, ending nan game.

Drummer told nan podcast that racially charged connection was utilized toward him earlier successful nan crippled and continued throughout.

Drummer, who is Black, said nan connection came from nan Mississippi Valley State side, a Historically Black College and University.

"It started successful nan first inning. [Mississippi] Valley batted first arsenic nan visiting team," Drummer said connected nan podcast.

"And 1 personification successful particular, Valley caput coach Milton [Barney], his relative was astir apt nan loudest 1 successful nan park. And he was letting maine cognize they [Drummer’s onslaught calls] were not strikes. So, erstwhile Valley comes to play defense and UNO comes to bat, Valley was throwing pitches that was disconnected nan plate, and I was calling balls. And they were letting maine person it."

Drummer said that by nan 3rd inning, fans were accusing him of helping New Orleans, and he had Barney’s relative ejected from nan crippled for directing racist connection toward him.

In speaking pinch Fox News Digital, Barney confirmed his brother's ejection, but said he did not perceive immoderate group slurs from nan stands.

"I didn't perceive immoderate of that. Of course, I'm trying to coach a shot game," Barney said. "I deliberation arsenic a coach we're not listening to nan stands aliases what group successful nan stands are saying. So, we didn't perceive immoderate group slurs and nor did we opportunity immoderate group slurs successful nan dugout. As acold arsenic nan fans, I can't speak to that because I'm not listening to that. I'm trying to coach a triumph a shot game."

In nan seventh inning, Drummer and nan umpiring unit changed a call, which is erstwhile Barney came retired to argue.

"And that’s erstwhile he was implying that arsenic a Black guy, I should beryllium helping them win," Drummer said.

"I'm not upset," Drummer continued. "I'm much wounded because I'm getting each this from my group erstwhile I cognize I'm calling a bully game, I'm calling a adjacent game."

Barney pushed backmost connected Drummer's accusation, telling Fox News Digital he told Drummer he was looking to beryllium "treated pinch nan aforesaid respect he treated them [New Orleans]."

"As acold arsenic helping america win? We're ne'er going to inquire for an umpire to thief america win," Barney said. "To maine that's ridiculous."

"Clearly I didn't opportunity thing to him of that quality because I stayed for nan entirety of nan game," he continued. "If I would person been saying thing for illustration that I'm beautiful judge I would person been ejected. Like I said, location is nary constituent wherever I was asking him to thief america triumph nan game."

It each led up to nan now infamous ending to nan crippled erstwhile Drummer rung up Mississippi State Valley near fielder Davon Mims to extremity nan game.

"I should person ejected him erstwhile he pointed," Drummer told nan podcast. "By this time, my lapse of judgement is done nan tile because I was sitting present saying, 'I can't judge my ain group person treated maine for illustration this for 3 hours.' And I said to myself ... 'I consciousness for illustration I'm connected an land and I conscionable want to get retired of here.'"

Drummer said he decided that if immoderate transportation was adjacent nan plate, he was calling it a onslaught successful bid to get retired of nan business he was in.

"I called a bad pitch, which I regret," he said. "I apologize for doing that, but I conscionable wanted to get retired of a dispute situation because I'd ne'er been successful a business for illustration that."

While Barney has not had a chance to speak pinch Drummer since nan incident, he says he has nary difficult feelings toward nan umpire.

"I don't person immoderate issues pinch him," Barney told Fox News Digital. "I'm not going to get connected him and effort to bash him because yet that feline does a batch for nan community."

"By nary intends were we being racist toward him. We don't person a logic to do that," Barney continued. "Our squad is galore races. Nobody present is racist. Everybody present loves everybody. We don't spot color. It conscionable doesn't happen."

Drummer has returned to umpiring since nan incident connected March 10.