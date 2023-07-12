Collier Gwin sentenced to 35 hours of community service after he hosed down a homeless woman

By Sophie Mann For Dailymail.Com

The San Francisco gallerist who was caught connected video spraying a homeless, mentally sick woman pinch a hose aft she many times refused to move from successful beforehand of his business, accepted 35 hours of organization work arsenic a pre-trial diversion.

The woody was offered to Collier Gwin by nan San Francisco District Attorney's Office, which initially charged Gwin pinch a misdemeanor aft nan video went viral connected societal media.

Gwin, 72, faced aggravated backlash from nan organization wherever he's lived for nan past 42 years, though immoderate were sympathetic to his plight and to nan reality that, for weeks, nan metropolis had grounded to intervene.

He was yet arrested by SF DA Brooke Jenkins, who charged him pinch misdemeanor battery.

'The City of San Francisco besides should beryllium held accountable. Regular citizens are not equipped to woody pinch these types of problems. At nan very least, nan metropolis should supply safe and cleanable streets and sidewalks successful speech for our taxation dollars. It is simply a minimal duty,' said Collier Gwin.

In nan woody reached pinch Jenkins' office, Gwin will unpaid for 35 hours astatine Third Baptist Church pinch civilian authorities champion Reverend Amos C. Brown.

Once that play of work is completed, nan complaint against Gwin will beryllium 'diverted retired of nan criminal justness system, dismissed and he will person nary criminal record,' according to a press release.

Douglas Rappaport, an lawyer for Gwin, described his client's unsavory action arsenic 'an enactment of vexation that came aft weeks of attempts to get constabulary and societal services agencies to thief nan mentally sick woman.'

'Collier has paid a precocious price, pinch beingness harm to his spot and immense reputational harm from nan video of nan event. Sadly, location is nary video - but location are galore records - of his and his neighbors' galore attempts to assistance nan female anterior to this incident,' he added.

Gwin himself said that he 'should not person tried to return matters into my ain hands; I yet fto my vexation get nan amended of maine aft much than 2 weeks of trying to thief her.'

'I person apologized and will proceed to make amends. I look guardant to moving pinch Rev. Dr. Amos Brown and Third Baptist Church.

According to Gwin's property release, find successful nan lawsuit proved that connected galore occasions earlier nan incident, Gwin and different business owners successful nan vicinity requested that metropolis agencies assistance nan unhoused female pinch her struggles.

A changeable of Gwin hosing down nan bum woman, whom he had attempted to assistance respective times successful nan past

Gwin's assemblage shares a wall pinch a edifice called Barbarossa Lounge, which is wherever Gwin was seen leaning against a gross successful nan video. Gwin is not associated pinch nan restaurant

DA Brooke Jenkins has oft been criticized for her soft connected crime policies, which immoderate reason person helped lead to nan measurement for nan existent drug-addled bum organization that has dispersed crossed nan metropolis unimpeded by rule enforcement aliases nan section government

In nan 25 days anterior to nan hosing incident, nan City's emergency guidance agency received 50 calls from nan gallery's vicinity astir issues pertaining to bum people.

According to a constabulary study of nan incident, section business owners described nan bum female arsenic being 'severely mentally ill' and 'behaving successful ways that frightened and offended customers and employees,' according to nan release.

Additionally, respective business owners told a responding serviceman that they person each had a history of problems pinch nan bum female and that Gwin had made attempts successful nan past to thief her.

The woman, who yet declined to property charges, was not injured by nan plot hose. One time aft nan video went viral, nan female was placed connected a 5150 psychiatric hold.