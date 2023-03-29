Collin Clarke leads Santa Margarita to opening win in Cary, N.C.

Few pitchers person enjoyed a amended commencement to nan precocious schoolhouse shot play than elder Collin Clarke of Santa Margarita. In his latest performance, Clarke struck retired 12 successful six scoreless innings to thief nan Eagles conclusion Asheville (N.C.) TC Roberson 6-0 Wednesday successful an opening crippled of nan National High School Baseball Invitational successful Cary, N.C.

Clarke gave up 1 locomotion and 5 hits. Luke Lavin had 2 hits and 2 RBIs. Blake Balsz had an RBI double. Three of nan 4 Southern California teams won their tourney openers.

Bishop Verot 4, Aquinas 1: Aquinas was constricted to 3 hits successful dropping its opener successful Cary, N.C. Owen Egan had 2 of nan 3 hits.

Huntington Beach 6, Chandler (Ariz.) Basha 3: Ralphy Velazquez had 3 hits and 4 RBIs to lead nan Oilers to an opening triumph successful Cary, N.C.

JSerra 4, Houston County (Ga.) 3: The Lions won pinch a tally successful nan bottommost of nan seventh. Trent Caraway had 2 hits.

Bishop Amat 13, Paraclete 0: Raymond Perez had 2 hits and 4 RBIs for Bishop Amat.

Valencia 21, Canyon Country Canyon 4: Noah Jaquez went 4 for 4 and Will Verlaque had 3 hits and 4 RBIs for Valencia.

Saugus 13, Golden Valley 10: TJ Cataldi had 2 doubles and a azygous and Derek Hughes contributed 4 RBIs to lead Saugus.

Chaminade 7, St. Francis 5: Josh Stonehouse had 2 doubles, a azygous and 3 RBIs for Chaminade.