Collin Clarke leads Santa Margarita to opening win in Cary, N.C.

4 hours ago
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Collin Clarke leads Santa Margarita to opening win in Cary, N.C.

Few pitchers person enjoyed a amended commencement to nan precocious schoolhouse shot play than elder Collin Clarke of Santa Margarita. In his latest performance, Clarke struck retired 12 successful six scoreless innings to thief nan Eagles conclusion Asheville (N.C.) TC Roberson 6-0 Wednesday successful an opening crippled of nan National High School Baseball Invitational successful Cary, N.C.

Clarke gave up 1 locomotion and 5 hits. Luke Lavin had 2 hits and 2 RBIs. Blake Balsz had an RBI double. Three of nan 4 Southern California teams won their tourney openers.

Bishop Verot 4, Aquinas 1: Aquinas was constricted to 3 hits successful dropping its opener successful Cary, N.C. Owen Egan had 2 of nan 3 hits.

Huntington Beach 6, Chandler (Ariz.) Basha 3: Ralphy Velazquez had 3 hits and 4 RBIs to lead nan Oilers to an opening triumph successful Cary, N.C.

JSerra 4, Houston County (Ga.) 3: The Lions won pinch a tally successful nan bottommost of nan seventh. Trent Caraway had 2 hits.

Bishop Amat 13, Paraclete 0: Raymond Perez had 2 hits and 4 RBIs for Bishop Amat.

Valencia 21, Canyon Country Canyon 4: Noah Jaquez went 4 for 4 and Will Verlaque had 3 hits and 4 RBIs for Valencia.

Saugus 13, Golden Valley 10: TJ Cataldi had 2 doubles and a azygous and Derek Hughes contributed 4 RBIs to lead Saugus.

Chaminade 7, St. Francis 5: Josh Stonehouse had 2 doubles, a azygous and 3 RBIs for Chaminade.

More
Source Latimes

Related Article

Kevin Durant looks rusty in return from ankle sprain, but Suns still top Wolves

Kevin Durant looks rusty in return from ankle sprain, but Suns still top Wolves

37 minutes ago
Sacramento Kings end 16-season playoff drought by officially clinching first postseason spot since 2006

Sacramento Kings end 16-season playoff drought by officially clinching first postseason spot since 2006

45 minutes ago
Kyrie Irving says Mavericks' playoff situation is 'a little bit of a cluster----' after loss to Sixers

Kyrie Irving says Mavericks' playoff situation is 'a little bit of a cluster----' after loss to Sixers

51 minutes ago
Kevin Durant struggles, shakes off the rust in Suns home debut as Phoenix gets the win I The Rush

Kevin Durant struggles, shakes off the rust in Suns home debut as Phoenix gets the win I The Rush

52 minutes ago
Sitting in the nosebleeds for the Final Four? Why fans say you should 'absolutely do it'

Sitting in the nosebleeds for the Final Four? Why fans say you should 'absolutely do it'

53 minutes ago
Piastri is back at an Australian GP in a far different role

Piastri is back at an Australian GP in a far different role

53 minutes ago

Popular Article

The best premium credit cards: A side-by-side comparison

The best premium credit cards: A side-by-side comparison

14 hours ago
Myanmar junta dissolves ousted leader Suu Kyi's party

Myanmar junta dissolves ousted leader Suu Kyi's party

19 hours ago
‘I celebrated when I heard Thabo Bester died in a fire,’ says rape victim’s mother

‘I celebrated when I heard Thabo Bester died in a fire,’ says rape victim’s mother

19 hours ago
Kyodo News Digest: March 29, 2023

Kyodo News Digest: March 29, 2023

19 hours ago
Inditex: la dupla Ortega-Maceiras cierra su primer curso con nota

Inditex: la dupla Ortega-Maceiras cierra su primer curso con nota

5 hours ago
English (US) English (US) · Indonesian (ID) Indonesian (ID) ·
Contact Us · Terms & Conditions ·

©2023 Recent News.
All Rights Reserved.