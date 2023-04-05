Collin Morikawa’s decision to move ball during Masters sparks cheating debate

Collin Morikawa’s opening information astatine the Masters didn’t travel without a spot of contention connected Thursday.

The play norm book came into speech erstwhile Morikawa was mounting up for a putt connected nan sixth spread erstwhile 1 of nan Masters unrecorded streams sewage a close-up position of nan 12th-ranked golfer successful nan world marking his shot connected nan green.

But nan video looked arsenic if Morikawa was placing his shot excessively acold successful beforehand of his marker connected nan greenish and past moving nan marker conscionable down nan shot astatine that spot, which would beryllium a penalty.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Collin Morikawa of nan United States plays his changeable from nan seventh tee during nan first information of nan 2023 Masters Tournament astatine Augusta National Golf Club connected April 06, 2023 successful Augusta, Georgia. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Morikawa is 1 of nan slightest arguable golfers connected the PGA Tour, truthful a move for illustration this to summation immoderate benignant of separator successful nan tourney didn’t look for illustration thing he’d do.

And that’s why discourse is cardinal here.

63-YEAR-OLD MASTERS CHAMPION SHOOTS UNDER PAR IN FIRST ROUND

The full business apparently wasn’t shown successful nan clip arsenic societal media users began defending Morikawa.

Morikawa’s shot moved a bit, which intends that he was allowed to spot it backmost to wherever it primitively was. Then, 1 societal media personification recovered nan afloat video of what happened to Morikawa.

You tin intelligibly spot Morikawa’s shot seems to beryllium disturbing him while he’s opinionated complete it, forcing him to backmost off. He besides looks to his playing partner, Matt Fitzpatrick, to make judge that wherever he’s placing nan shot is good pinch him.

Collin Morikawa of nan United States plays a changeable from a bunker connected nan 15th spread during nan first information of nan 2023 Masters Tournament astatine Augusta National Golf Club connected April 06, 2023 successful Augusta, Georgia. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

In nan end, Morikawa’s information wasn’t docked immoderate strokes arsenic he vanished tied for 13th aft shooting 3-under (69) connected nan round.

GARY PLAYER, 87, DROPS MORBID REMARK AT MASTERS PAR 3 CONTEST: ‘ALL MY FRIENDS ARE DEAD’

Morikawa was disconnected to a basking start, uncovering a birdie connected nan scoreable 2nd spread arsenic good arsenic nan seventh to decorativeness nan beforehand 9 pinch a 34 (2-under). However, "Amen Corner" didn’t thief Morikawa’s people arsenic he took his first and only bogey of nan information connected nan 13th.

But he would dress up for that and much connected nan 15th and 16 holes pinch back-to-back birdies connected his measurement to a 35 connected nan backmost nine.

Collin Morikawa of nan United States looks connected on nan 18th spread during nan first information of nan 2023 Masters Tournament astatine Augusta National Golf Club connected April 06, 2023 successful Augusta, Georgia. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Morikawa will caput into his 2nd information Friday pinch Fitzpatrick again, this clip teeing disconnected astatine 10:18 a.m. aft getting retired connected Augusta National astatine 1:24 p.m. connected Thursday.