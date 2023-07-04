Column: At a South Pasadena adobe, a different way to remember the Fourth of July

Wedged betwixt 2 cream-colored flat complexes connected a knoll successful South Pasadena is simply a clip warp.

The 180-year-old Adobe Flores is 1 of nan past remaining structures from nan clip that Southern California was portion of Mexico. A mini grove of thenar trees surrounds a cactus plot successful nan front. To nan broadside is simply a flagpole pinch nan American emblem supra nan Mexican flag. Bronze plaques connected nan structure authorities that nan whitewashed one-story building is connected nan National Register of Historic Places and is wherever Mexican Gen. Jose Maria Flores stayed earlier agreeing to a ceasefire successful 1847 during nan Mexican-American War.

It’s a backstage residence now, truthful each I could do erstwhile I visited past Saturday greeting was look astatine it from nan driveway. Then, Felix Gutierrez and Lori Fuller Rusch showed up.

He’s a retired USC publicity professor; she teaches creation history astatine Cal State L.A. They’re members of nan South Pasadena Preservation Foundation. Together, they took maine backmost to a clip erstwhile grasslands and cattle covered what coming is asphalt and cars, and made nan statement that July 4 should mean thing much to Southern Californians than conscionable Independence Day.

“This was each unfastened abstraction up to nan [110] freeway 50 years ago,” Gutierrez said, waving retired to nan sky arsenic we stood successful nan shadiness of nan thenar trees. Two cars sat successful nan driveway. I wondered if we could spell inside.

“The past clip nan residents allowed america wrong was 12 years ago,” he said pinch a shrug.

On this time 175 years ago, nan United States and Mexico proclaimed nan Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo, ending nan Mexican-American War. The statement established a caller border, which meant nan bluish half of Mexico became nan modern-day American Southwest. It besides guaranteed to nan Mexicans who stayed “the enjoyment of each nan authorities of citizens of” their caller country.

We each cognize really that worked out.

American history has agelong treated nan statement arsenic a bump connected nan roadworthy to Manifest Destiny. Mexico, meanwhile, sees it arsenic 1 of its astir humiliating moments. For Mexican Americans, nan pact is simply a psychic coiled that has ne'er healed, impervious that nan American authorities — and gringos, by default — tin ne'er beryllium trusted.

Activists utilized its surgery promises to shape resistance. In 1972, for instance, the Brown Berets occupied Catalina Island for astir a month, arguing that since nan Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo didn’t mention it, they were reclaiming nan Island of Romance for Mexico.

Retired USC professor Felix Gutierrez stands successful beforehand of Adobe Flores successful South Pasadena. The location is connected nan National Register of Historic Places. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

I’ve ever associated grievance pinch nan treaty. Gutierrez and Fuller Rusch wanted maine to spot it successful a wholly different context. He came equipped pinch a files afloat of clippings and a book astir nan history of nan treaty; she carried an iPad.

“There’s been a batch of attraction connected nan onshore that was lost” because of nan Mexican-American War, Gutierrez said. “But location should beryllium adjacent accent connected nan group that remained.”

“We [California] are a microcosm of wherever nan world is going to be,” Fuller Rusch added. “Living together is not ever harmonious. So we person to study from each different and respect each different and conflict for each other.”

“And that fight” for Mexican Americans, Gutierrez said arsenic he gestured toward nan Adobe Flores, “started correct here.”

Gutierrez, whose ancestors came to Southern California successful nan 1840s, grew up pinch stories of Californio bravery successful nan look of American empire. The Mexican authorities had stripped them of dense artillery, truthful each nan Californios could conflict nan “Yankees” (Gutierrez’s term, not mine) pinch were lances, lariats and pistols.

Those invaders initially “got nan rear extremity kicked retired of them,” nan profe said pinch a satisfied smile. The Californios won battles done nan autumn of 1846 successful present-day Dominguez Hills, nan San Pasqual Valley successful San Diego County and nan San Gabriel River adjacent Montebello. But American forces, led by men specified arsenic Kearney, Fremont and Stockton, whose past names still capsicum nan California landscape, were marching connected Los Angeles pinch much men and firepower.

Adobe Flores successful South Pasadena. Bronze plaques posted connected nan structure authorities that nan whitewashed one-story building is wherever Mexican Gen. Jose Maria Flores stayed earlier agreeing to a ceasefire successful 1847 during nan Mexican-American War. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Flores and different Californios gathered astatine an adobe ranch location successful Rancho San Pascual, a Mexican onshore assistance that encompassed astir of Altadena, Pasadena, South Pasadena and San Marino. Those discussions culminated successful nan Treaty of Cahuenga, which nan Americans and Mexicans signed successful modern-day Studio City connected Jan. 13, 1847. Decades later, nan adobe was named successful Flores’ honor.

“Flores told nan Americans, ‘If we don’t travel to terms, we’ll go guerrilla fighters and fly to nan hills,’ ” Gutierrez said. “It’s nan only bid pact successful American history dictated by nan losing side.”

The armistice allowed Californios to support their spot and promised “equal authorities and privileges.” But nan Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo stripped those guarantees a twelvemonth and a half later. It’s that loss, Gutierrez said, that we should retrieve connected nan Fourth of July, particularly since this state has for excessively agelong treated Mexican Americans arsenic small amended than vassals.

“We [Mexican Americans] person authorities arsenic American citizens,” is nan Californio connection that should still resonate for everyone 175 years later, he said. “We’re conscionable arsenic bully arsenic you [Yankees]. Just springiness america a chance to show it.”

I asked Fuller Rusch what she learned astir nan Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo increasing up. “Zero,” she said pinch a laugh, past added: “It’s 1 condemnation successful precocious schoolhouse textbooks today. Maybe.”

The profa takes pridefulness successful school her Latino students astir nan pact successful classes wherever she’s “the only gringa successful nan room. I show them, ‘Your ancestors are correct here, and you should not suffer their history, truthful spell find it!’

“The younger they are,” she added, “the little they cognize — but nan quicker they learn.”

The matter of nan Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo is successful Richard Griswold del Castillo’s book, “The Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo: A Legacy of Conflict.” The pact ended nan Mexican-American War 175 years ago. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Fuller Rusch flipped done photos and paintings of Adobe Flores done nan decades: arsenic a ranch house, a boarding house, a beverage room, an abandoned messiness and yet nan gleaming portion of California history it is today. She noted that Anglos were nan ones who preserved it alternatively of demolishing it, for illustration excessively galore buildings of nan era. The aforesaid family has owned it since 1967, holding it arsenic a rental property.

“Others are capable to show its history,” she said. “This is simply a exemplary for really to live.”

Tenants from adjacent flat buildings blithely walked past Gutierrez and Fuller Rusch arsenic they gave their mini-lecture. Cars drove past us. The happy shouts of families enjoying a picnic bubbled complete from adjacent Garfield Park.

Gutierrez posed for a photograph successful beforehand of nan flagpole, pinch its dual nationalist flags, and cracked, “I’ve been waiting 175 years for this moment.”