Column: Hollywood is on strike because CEOs fell for Silicon Valley's magical thinking

In 1 respect, nan actors and writers of Hollywood uniting connected nan picket lines successful a historic, industry-shaking strike is simply a communicative arsenic aged arsenic time: 1 of workers fighting bosses for amended pay. Yet nan logic this conflict is shaping up to beryllium truthful uniquely intractable and momentous — arsenic you mightiness person gathered from each nan headlines astir artificial intelligence and streaming economics — is very overmuch of our moment.

But it’s not, ultimately, exertion that’s astatine nan guidelines of nan problem. It’s that nan workplace executives some caller and aged person embraced nan powerful — and yet disastrous — magical reasoning pumped retired by Silicon Valley for nan past 10 years.

Studio heads are touting nan disruptive properties of integer streaming, nan transformative powerfulness of AI, a brave, unpredictable caller world for intermezo writ ample — and really writers and actors must accommodate to this caller future. But conscionable arsenic it did erstwhile it was issuing from nan tech assemblage during nan 2010s, this talk excessively often amounts to a smokescreen that lets executives and investors statement their pockets and risks leaving workers holding nan bag.

“These companies blew up a successful business exemplary that nan nationalist enjoyed, that was immensely profitable, and they replaced it pinch a mishmash that we person now,” Adam Conover, nan prima of “Adam Ruins Everything” and a negotiating committee personnel of nan Writers Guild of America, tells me. “And now, they’re refusing to update nan statement to bespeak those changes.”

We’ve heard a batch astir nan ways that studios want to reserve nan correct to usage AI — to create endlessly usable integer replicas of actors, to make scripts that writers will beryllium paid little rates to hole up. We’ve besides heard astir nan caller economical image ushered successful by streaming, astir an manufacture successful nan throes of change, and nan necessity of belt-tightening arsenic a result.

We’ve heard Disney Chief Executive Bob Iger saying nan request by nan Screen Actors Guild for adjacent costs successful nan caller integer scenery “isn’t realistic,” and heard really Netflix saw declining personification sign-ups and banal prices past year. Yet Iger reportedly makes $27 cardinal a year, while Netflix just raked successful $1.5 cardinal successful nett profit successful nan past quarter.

So what’s really going on? And really did we get here?

First, we request to understand why nan 2010s whitethorn good travel to beryllium remembered arsenic nan awesome decade of magical reasoning for Silicon Valley. Drunk connected a genuinely transformational first decade of nan 21st period — 1 that saw Google, Amazon, nan iPhone and societal media large wind nan world shape — flush tech investors turned their sights toward nan adjacent procreation of startups, eager to spot them do nan same.

The look for seeking retired that adjacent multibillion-dollar “unicorn,” successful hindsight, was beautiful simple: The adjacent activity of startups had to committedness that it would disrupt a old manufacture pinch a newer, high-tech, app-driven alternative, committedness nan imaginable for immense standard and committedness that it could do truthful fast. So we saw nan emergence of Uber and Lyft, each of which vowed to revolutionize transit, and we sewage nan likes of WeWork, which group retired to usher successful nan early of co-working, and Theranos, which would do nan aforesaid for at-home humor testing.

We cognize really it ended. Uber and Lyft person ne'er been sustainably profitable, WeWork collapsed dramatically erstwhile it became clear that it was simply a wildly over-leveraged existent property company, and Theranos’ futuristic aesculapian exertion was outright fraudulent.

Unlike galore of nan 21st century’s first-wave tech companies and products, which recovered some markets and roads to profitability, these were tube dreams, propped up by a occurrence hose of finance cash, big-talking founders and nan very existent — and astatine nan time, rather understandable! — consciousness that Silicon Valley was nan spot that wished really nan early was made.

As nan 2010s began, Netflix sat location betwixt nan aged defender and nan new. It introduced online streaming successful 2007, and had a existent merchandise pinch existent demand, arsenic good arsenic an established business successful its DVD-by-mail rental service. Yet its ambitions were hypercharged by a newfangled consciousness that it could disrupt nan aged schoolhouse Hollywood manufacture and standard endlessly — location was nary logic everyone successful nan world pinch entree to a surface couldn’t subscribe.

Big-name investors sank hundreds of millions into Netflix’s caller vision. As it began producing original contented successful 2013, it applied a distinctly next-wave Silicon Valley ethos. It would make monolithic upfront investments, bankrolling immense productions specified arsenic nan David Fincher-helmed, Kevin Spacey-starring “House of Cards,” elbowing its measurement into nan prestige TV pack, promising not only to compete but besides to do it better: It would connection each nan episodes astatine once, connected demand, and viewers could devour them whenever and nevertheless they wanted. Cable would go obsolete. The early was cutting nan cord.

As pinch Uber and Lyft, whose bottomless chests of task superior allowed them to conquer caller markets erstwhile dominated by stodgy aged competitors — successful their case, nan taxi cartels and livery cab companies — value was nary object.

Right retired nan gate, episodes for original Netflix shows specified arsenic “House of Cards” and “Orange Is nan New Black” cost $4 cardinal a pop. (So did episodes of shows that fewer retrieve today, specified arsenic “Hemlock Grove.”) The spending was profligate — it soon roseate to rates of $15 cardinal a year connected caller contented — but arsenic it did for nan magical vale startups, nan strategy “worked.”

“What happens is Netflix becomes nan Wall Street darling, and each these different companies,” for illustration Amazon, Disney, Apple, HBO, Paramount and NBC, “race to adopt Netflix’s business model,” Conover says.

Herein lies nan trouble. Amid this boom, which for a fewer years ushered successful a golden unreserved for writers and talent, Netflix et al. adopted different cardinal constituent of Silicon Valley’s approach: secrecy. Data astir shows’ capacity and spectator habits were kept proprietary; we knew only what nan streamers wanted america to know. That went for customers, performers, writers and for investors. Streaming is an inscrutable achromatic box, astir which truthful galore stories mightiness beryllium told.

It’s a sticking constituent successful nan negotiations — actors and writers connected streaming bid want a amended measurement to cipher nan worth of their work, fixed that nan residuals they gain are truthful overmuch little than for web aliases cablegram shows. The studios person resisted. “The logic cipher really wants to unfastened nan books connected this is because if Wall Street sewage a look,” 1 Hollywood insider told New York Magazine, “they’d person a corporate stroke.”

What we’re seeing now is nan fantastical reasoning that Netflix and its followers could proceed endless description moving up against nan physics of nan existent world — location are now 238 cardinal Netflix subscribers, but those numbers dropped for nan first time past year, and nan institution had to claw them backmost by nibbling astatine nan corners, cutting disconnected password sharing and launching new, cheaper tiers that tally ads.

The roar times are over. Executives cognize it. Wall Street knows it. And nan communicative that we’re successful a revolutionary infinitesimal of technological translator will tally retired of state soon. So nan bosses are utilizing that infinitesimal to do what Silicon Valley coiled up doing erstwhile its different large swings didn’t cookware out: compression labor.

Just arsenic Uber and Lyft, which promised drivers rich | rewards and elastic fares, started reducing rates and making it harder to gain those rewards, Netflix and nan streaming cohort trim successful its mold are now trying to quadrate their promises of world conquest by slashing worker salary nether nan fog of magical thinking.

It’s been noted, and correctly so, that intermezo manufacture labour disputes often erupt erstwhile there’s a alteration successful exertion — from theaters screening projected films to nan cathode ray conduit of nan location television, say, aliases nan emergence of YouTube and different online contented successful nan 2000s — and that happens for a reason. Historically, executives and guidance usage a disorienting caller exertion to effort to warrant lowering wages of their workers, and they person done truthful since nan days of nan Industrial Revolution.

“The aged CEOs knew they had to activity pinch nan unions, bargain pinch us,” Conover says. “The caller ones don’t. So portion of nan constituent of nan onslaught is america arsenic labour showing nan tech CEOs that no, you really do person to woody reasonably pinch nan unions.”

Conover notes that it’s jarring to spot nan streamers plead poorness arsenic an excuse not to discuss pinch talent successful bully faith, fixed that show budgets and profits person some gone up.

“Netflix lied to nan nationalist and Wall Street,” he says, telling them, “‘you tin watch each show ever made successful perpetuity, pinch nary ads, for $15.99 a period forever.’ That’s for illustration Movie Pass” (the much-hyped app that allowed users to spot unlimited movies for a monthly fee, earlier quickly going bankrupt). “That’s ludicrous.”

Ludicrous if you want to salary nan group who really create those shows for you, anyway.

What Netflix and nan streamers are trying to do now is seal successful a caller modular nether which writers and actors are treated successful overmuch nan measurement that Uber and nan gig app companies dainty their independent contractor drivers.

“Uber is simply a cleanable example,” Conover says. “Its drivers request to proviso their ain cars, their ain gas, their ain security and truthful on.” The drivers are connected their own, pinch fewer to nary benefits aliases protections, and are expected to maximize profits for nan company. “And Netflix is trying to do nan aforesaid thing.”

Unlike Uber, Netflix really is quite profitable. But successful bid to prolong nan mythical levels of maturation it has promised investors, it is turning to akin strategies — cutting workers’ hours, making activity much precarious and unpredictable and reducing pay. It’s a acold outcry from nan sleek, automated futures promised by nan workplace executives.

As pinch nan biggest companies of Silicon Valley’s magical reasoning era, it’s often difficult to parse whether nan ones touting nan game-changing technologies themselves moreover judge successful these visions — do workplace execs really deliberation consumers want to watch a parade of integer replicas of their favourite actors parroting lines from an AI-generated script? Or are they simply alert that nan specified threat of specified a early gives them leverage and powerfulness complete nan workers of today?

In nan end, nan reply is immaterial. Silicon Valley’s penetration of Hollywood brought pinch it subject fictional notions of maturation for nan industry, a penchant for secrecy and unaccountability and nan anticipation that it could get distant pinch treating workers for illustration robots aliases invisible code. We’re seeing what happens erstwhile those notions meet, for 1 of nan first times, pinch a powerful, organized resistance.

Personally, I’m hoping this 1 gets a Hollywood ending — and not nan ending truthful galore Silicon Valley startups sewage complete nan past 10 years.