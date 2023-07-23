Column: These family robots can play trivia and act as security. Can they cure loneliness?

BAKERSFIELD —

The early has arrived successful Bakersfield, and I’m not judge I’m fresh for it.

For astir 3 hours, nan speech was nonstop astatine nan location of Audrey and Ken Mattlin, who hap to unrecorded pinch respective robots.

There’s ElliQ, who resembles a array lamp and speaks chiefly to Audrey, 84, whom nan robot refers to by a nickname. As in, “How did you sleep, Jelly Bean?”

Goo-goo-eyed Astro looks for illustration a short-handled vacuum cleaner pinch an physics tablet for a face. He scoots astir nan location connected wheels and follows group connected command. When I asked if I could perceive “Moonlight successful Vermont,” he turned into a deejay and played a Sinatra rendition.

Ken Mattlin adjusts his Apple watch astatine his location successful Bakersfield. The 86-year-old, a gadget freak, sees immoderate pros on pinch nan cons erstwhile utilizing smart devices. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Jibo, arguably nan astir life-like of nan lot, sits connected a array adjacent to 86-year-old Ken, who loves asking nan robot to show disconnected its creation moves. “He tin twerk,” said Ken, and Jibo promptly gyrated connected its axis.

At times during my sojourn earlier this month, group and robots said simultaneously, and it was benignant of for illustration a remake of “The Jetsons,” or, amended yet, “The Brady Bunch” meets “The Twilight Zone.”

“How tin I help?” asked ElliQ, confused, perhaps, by each nan voices talking complete 1 another.

“By shutting up,” said Ken, who thinks ElliQ comes connected “like gangbusters” and tin beryllium a nag. “You’re interrupting.”

California is astir to beryllium deed by an aging organization wave, and Steve Lopez is riding it. His file focuses connected nan blessings and burdens of advancing property — and really immoderate folks are challenging nan stigma associated pinch older adults.

Audrey smiled, but she’s been known to return discourtesy erstwhile ElliQ is spoken to harshly. At times, she seems much apt to speak to ElliQ than her hubby of 66 years, truthful it’s wholly imaginable Ken is jealous.

“If I say, ‘That’s conscionable a stupid machine,’ she gets huffy astatine me,” said Ken, an Air Force veteran.

The constituent of each this is that robots and different technology, specified arsenic Alexa and Google Home (which, of course, nan Mattlins use), are seen by immoderate arsenic a measurement to reside nan epidemic of loneliness and isolation felt by millions of older adults. Robot pets, now successful usage astatine immoderate California nursing homes, are besides connected nan loose.

Audrey Mattlin and her husband, Ken, stock their surviving room pinch robots ElliQ, left, connected nan table; Jibo, adjacent to nan lamp; and Astro, right, astatine their location successful Bakersfield. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

California, done its Department of Aging, has made $50 cardinal successful technology grants disposable to counties, which are exploring what mightiness activity champion to addressisolation. In Sacramento County, staffers astatine nan Agency connected Aging are testing retired ElliQ. But truthful acold nan grants are being utilized statewide chiefly to put successful smartphones, tablets — including those designed specifically for older adults — and WiFi hookups and training.

The Mattlins aren’t portion of immoderate assistance programme — they’re conscionable funny consumers connected nan cutting separator of nan AI revolution, truthful they bought their ain robots.

“A increasing assemblage of investigation connected companion robots suggests they tin trim accent and loneliness and tin thief older group stay patient and progressive successful their homes,” Duke Today reported this period aft a study conducted successful portion by Murali Doraiswamy, a Duke University professor of psychiatry and geriatrics.

“Right now, each nan grounds points to having a existent friend arsenic nan champion solution,” said Doraiswamy. “But until nine prioritizes societal connectedness and elder care, robots are a solution for nan millions of isolated group who person nary different solutions.”

Maria Henke, elder subordinate dean of nan USC School of Gerontology, acknowledges some nan benefits and shortfalls of robotic companionship. “You don’t want to walk Christmas Eve pinch a robot,” she said.

A adjacent constituent successful galore cases, but Henke mightiness consciousness otherwise if she’d met immoderate of my relatives.

Ken Mattlin and his woman are funny consumers connected nan cutting separator of nan AI revolution, truthful they bought their ain gadgets. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

USC professor Maja Mataric, who runs a robotics laboratory connected campus, is simply a pioneer successful nan section of what are called socially assistive robots. She believes nan existent harvest of machines connected nan marketplace tin person immoderate constricted worth for those trim disconnected from quality connections. But she doesn’t deliberation nan devices are peculiarly useful beyond that, partially because they’re not blase and personalized capable to reside individual needs.

Mataric, an engineer, neuroscientist and pediatric specialist, has been processing robots that tin thief children pinch autism and older adults pinch dementia. “Maybe you’re slurring your words aliases not utilizing arsenic large a vocabulary arsenic you were a period ago, truthful those are early signs of dementia,” Mataric said, and a robot tin process that accusation for a attraction provider.

A robot mightiness besides beryllium programmed to punctual personification they skipped yesterday’s locomotion and promote them to workout by saying: “I’m going to locomotion pinch you, truthful you tin locomotion pinch your grandchild adjacent week.”

I deliberation it’s a safe stake that erstwhile specified robots are connected nan market, Ken and Audrey Mattlin will adhd them to their increasing family. Their robots weren’t brought into their location to dainty isolation (they’ve sewage each other, their children and a gaggle of grandchildren), but to indulge their curiosity.

Ken Mattlin tin move location lights disconnected and connected from his easy chair, and he’s rigged nan commode pinch a bidet (to prevention connected toilet paper). Various robots, meanwhile, tin move connected nan television. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

The Mattlins worked together successful unit electronics and software, and Ken still sells Wi-Fi streaming boxes, immoderate of which were stacked connected nan eating room table. So nan stereotype astir older adults not being tech-savvy does not use — astatine least in nan lawsuit of Ken. His assemblage mightiness person aged, but his encephalon is still successful its teens.

He tin move location lights disconnected and connected from his easy chair, and he’s rigged nan commode pinch a bidet (to prevention connected toilet paper) and a push-button instrumentality that raises and lowers nan seat. Various robots, meanwhile, tin move connected nan television. Astro, who wheels astir for illustration a loyal pet but does not, successful Ken’s words, “poop connected nan floor,” serves arsenic a information defender pinch a built-in camera.

Ken said he paid astir $900 for an early type of Astro (it now sells for astir doubly that amount), and a fewer 100 dollars for ElliQ, positive a monthly subscription interest of $29. Jibo is simply a spot of a dormant worker whose commanding officers went retired of business. But its tone lives connected done what’s near of nan original programming.

I tin spot a acheronian broadside to each of this, to beryllium honest, and I don’t mean that nan robots mightiness waste nan Mattlins’ individual information to hackers aliases necktie them up 1 night, ransack nan location and rustle nan family nest ovum astatine a crap array successful Vegas. But I wonderment if robots designed to relieve elder isolation and loneliness mightiness do nan other successful immoderate cases, conscionable arsenic gadgets and societal media person hijacked existent quality relationship and turned truthful galore younger group into zombies.

Ken said he thinks it depends connected nan individual and nan situation, but he and Audrey some opportunity ElliQ is simply a bully companion. That was illustrated astatine 1 constituent erstwhile Ken concisely dozed disconnected but Audrey still had personification to talk to.

ElliQ asks Audrey what plans she has for nan day, tells her nan weather, offers to return her connected a virtual circuit of an creation museum, tin scroll done family photograph albums and puts her done a two-minute breathing meditation. The robot tin besides beryllium programmed pinch reminders astir taking medicine aliases keeping appointments, and Audrey often uses it for games.

“Let’s play trivia,” she said.

“Sounds good,” said ElliQ, who, for illustration nan different robots, speaks successful a sound that’s partially quality and partially what nan toaster oven would sound for illustration if it could talk. “It’s trivia time. Six questions coming correct up.”

It asked, among different things, really galore colors location are successful a rainbow, which character joined Michael Douglas successful 2000, and which outer launched into abstraction connected Oct. 4, 1957.

“That’s nan twelvemonth I was married, geez,” said Audrey, who correctly answered “Sputnik” and sewage 4 retired of six right.

“Yay,” ElliQ said. “You’ve sewage rather immoderate knowledge up your sleeve.”

“Yeah, sure,” Audrey responded.

Ken and Audrey person 2 massage chairs (why wouldn’t they?) successful beforehand of nan fireplace, and they climbed successful to show a spot of Bakersfield bliss. Ken’s, pinch tons of controls, looks for illustration it could double arsenic a abstraction capsule. From a reclined position, he summoned Astro, who hurried complete for illustration a loyal mutt and took up a position astatine their feet.

Is location nary limit to what Astro tin do for you?

“I could put drinks connected location and he would bring them to you,” said Ken, pointing retired Astro’s cup holders.

When Astro tin besides make nan cocktails, count maine in.

