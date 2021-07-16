Combate Global -- Nathan Greyson vs. Lazaro Dayron Fight card, start time, date, how to watch, Paramount Plus

3 hours ago
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Combate Global -- Nathan Greyson vs. Lazaro Dayron Fight card, start time, date, how to watch, Paramount Plus
combate-global-cage-logo.jpg
Combate Global

Combate Global kicks disconnected April pinch different conflict paper from Miami, Florida. The promotion returns connected Saturday pinch a paper headlined by Nathan Greyson vs. Lazaro Dayron.

Greyson makes his Combate Global debut pursuing a two-fight stint successful Bellator. A born-and-bred conflict finisher erstwhile things spell his way, Greyson looks to get backmost connected way against reliable opposition. Dayron (5-0) has been astir flawless frankincense acold and has won each 3 of his Combate Global fights, including a first-round knockout past year.

Can't get capable boxing and MMA? Get nan latest successful nan world of combat sports from 2 of nan champion successful nan business. Subscribe to Morning Kombat pinch Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell for nan champion study and in-depth news.

Saturday's co-main arena features Genier Penagos vs. Jair Perez, some of whom wield a 7-3 master record. Penagos has alternated wins and losses successful his past 4 fights; meanwhile, Perez precocious had his four-fight winning streak snapped. The victor will retrieve immoderate much-needed momentum arsenic they look up nan Combate Global ladder.

Below is nan conflict paper and viewing accusation for Saturday's Combate Global event.  

Combate Global card

  • Nathan Greyson vs. Lazaro Dayron, bantamweight
  • Genier Penagos vs. Jair Perez, lightweight
  • Gillian Noll vs. Melissa Amaya, women's flyweight
  • Adam Ortiz vs. Luis Fernando Chavez, bantamweight
  • David Zelner vs. Isaac Ruelas, featherweight

Combate Global info

  • Date: April 1
  • Location: Miami, Florida
  • Start time: 11 p.m. ET (main card)
  • How to watch: Paramount+
More
Source Cbssports

Related Article

Bellator 293 results, highlights: Daniel James scores stunning TKO of Marcelo Golm, calls for title shot

Bellator 293 results, highlights: Daniel James scores stunning TKO of Marcelo Golm, calls for title shot

1 hour ago
2023 Texas Open leaderboard, scores: Patrick Rodgers in command, Rickie Fowler eyes last Masters invite

2023 Texas Open leaderboard, scores: Patrick Rodgers in command, Rickie Fowler eyes last Masters invite

1 hour ago
Knicks' Jalen Brunson scores career-high 48 against Cavaliers in preview of likely first-round playoff series

Knicks' Jalen Brunson scores career-high 48 against Cavaliers in preview of likely first-round playoff series

1 hour ago
Red Bull's Max Verstappen sets track record, McLaren's Oscar Piastri struggles at Australian GP

Red Bull's Max Verstappen sets track record, McLaren's Oscar Piastri struggles at Australian GP

2 hours ago
Carlos Alcaraz's Miami Open defense comes to a crashing end with loss to Jannik Sinner in semifinals

Carlos Alcaraz's Miami Open defense comes to a crashing end with loss to Jannik Sinner in semifinals

2 hours ago
Concerned Rabbitohs coach Jason Demetriou calls out Latrell Mitchell after lack of involvement

Concerned Rabbitohs coach Jason Demetriou calls out Latrell Mitchell after lack of involvement

2 hours ago

Popular Article

‘Grateful to be alive’: Patron describes shooting horror ordeal at Italian restaurant in Durban

‘Grateful to be alive’: Patron describes shooting horror ordeal at Italian restaurant in Durban

22 hours ago
South Africa’s Oscar Pistorius denied parole a decade after killing girlfriend

South Africa’s Oscar Pistorius denied parole a decade after killing girlfriend

16 hours ago
Rafael Alun Tersangka KPK, Ini Tanggapan Stafsus Sri Mulyani

Rafael Alun Tersangka KPK, Ini Tanggapan Stafsus Sri Mulyani

22 hours ago
News24.com | It took 'guts and courage' for Reeva's mother to attend Pistorius' parole hearing - lawyer

News24.com | It took 'guts and courage' for Reeva's mother to attend Pistorius' parole hearing - lawyer

17 hours ago
Video: Edificio de empresa encargada de seguridad en INM luce abandonado

Video: Edificio de empresa encargada de seguridad en INM luce abandonado

6 hours ago
English (US) English (US) · Indonesian (ID) Indonesian (ID) ·
Contact Us · Terms & Conditions ·

©2023 Recent News.
All Rights Reserved.