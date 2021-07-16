Combate Global -- Nathan Greyson vs. Lazaro Dayron Fight card, start time, date, how to watch, Paramount Plus

Combate Global kicks disconnected April pinch different conflict paper from Miami, Florida. The promotion returns connected Saturday pinch a paper headlined by Nathan Greyson vs. Lazaro Dayron.
Greyson makes his Combate Global debut pursuing a two-fight stint successful Bellator. A born-and-bred conflict finisher erstwhile things spell his way, Greyson looks to get backmost connected way against reliable opposition. Dayron (5-0) has been astir flawless frankincense acold and has won each 3 of his Combate Global fights, including a first-round knockout past year.
Saturday's co-main arena features Genier Penagos vs. Jair Perez, some of whom wield a 7-3 master record. Penagos has alternated wins and losses successful his past 4 fights; meanwhile, Perez precocious had his four-fight winning streak snapped. The victor will retrieve immoderate much-needed momentum arsenic they look up nan Combate Global ladder.
Below is nan conflict paper and viewing accusation for Saturday's Combate Global event.
Combate Global card
- Nathan Greyson vs. Lazaro Dayron, bantamweight
- Genier Penagos vs. Jair Perez, lightweight
- Gillian Noll vs. Melissa Amaya, women's flyweight
- Adam Ortiz vs. Luis Fernando Chavez, bantamweight
- David Zelner vs. Isaac Ruelas, featherweight
Combate Global info
- Date: April 1
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Start time: 11 p.m. ET (main card)
- How to watch: Paramount+