Commemorating 75 years of Bombay’s Progressive Artists’ Group: A preview

In nan annals of Indian creation history, 1 group stands retired for nan indelible people it near connected nan imaginative landscape. The Progressive Artists’ Group, formed successful 1947, revolutionized nan creation segment successful Modern India. As nan group completes 75 years, an accumulation showcasing nan useful of its six original members — Maqbool Fida Husain, Sayed Haider Raza, Francis Newton Souza, Krishnaji Howlaji Ara, Sadanand K. Bakre, and Hari Ambadas Gade, is connected astatine nan Triveni Kala Sangam.

In a collaborative effort of nan Progressive Art Gallery and Raza Foundation, nan accumulation intends to make group alert of nan singular artworks of nan legendary artists and punctual nan creation world of nan elements that went into nan creation of nan historical group. Spanning decades nan postulation offers a glimpse of nan creator improvement crossed time. The artworks were apparently not appreciated initially but arsenic creation consciousness grew, they were sought after.

“The Progressive Art Gallery has nan artworks from nan 1940s till 2010”, says Geeti Sen, who conceptualised nan exhibition.

Husain’s Mother Teresa | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The eye-catching displays astatine nan accumulation see Husain’s Mother Teresa from nan 1980s, which was a consequence of his fascination for nan Nobel Prize winning laminitis of nan Missionaries of Charity, andThe Last Supper (2005).

Raza was nan only landscapist successful nan group. His Gol Gummad ( 1943) is influenced by European art, introducing Islamic domes and turrets successful tranquil blues and cream. His later useful transformed into abstraction. Bakre’s Still Life successful 1964 vibrates pinch different shapes of bottles successful blue, achromatic and red, including nan chequered shape successful achromatic and achromatic of nan level beneath nan table.

What group isolated nan postulation of bonzer talents successful nan Progressive Artists’ Group was not only their creator prowess but besides nan singular diverseness wrong nan group. Two Muslims, 1 Christian, and 3 Hindus, transcended nan barriers of caste, creed, and belief astatine a clip erstwhile nan state was successful a authorities of communal disharmony. . The Progressives held their first accumulation successful Baroda and subsequently successful Bombay successful 1949.

Raza’s Gol Gummaz | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The artists embraced divers influences, creating a tapestry of creator styles and techniques. Each personnel was rooted successful nan Indian ethos while incorporating elements of European modernism, post-impressionism, cubism, and expressionism. K.H. Ara’s vibrant watercolors and gouache paintings paid homage to people and tribal art, while F.N. Souza distorted forms, seamlessly merging Goan people creation pinch cubist elements. H.A. Gade, recognized arsenic 1 of nan pioneers of absurd coating successful post-independent India, explored landscapes successful his artworks.

The group was disbanded successful 1956 but nan artists remained lifelong friends, exchanging captious insights and supporting each other’s creator journeys. Krishen Khanna, nan sole surviving member, continues to create creation astatine nan property of 90plus.

At Triveni Kala Sangam, Till July 10; 11am to 8pm