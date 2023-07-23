Commentary: In Year 2 under Lincoln Riley, USC will make its first College Football Playoff

LAS VEGAS —

Only days distant from nan commencement of USC’s 2nd training campy nether Lincoln Riley, valid questions remain.

Will this beryllium nan twelvemonth he has a defense that tin complement his juggernaut discourtesy week successful and week out?

Did nan Trojans adhd capable value extent successful their 2nd ambush of nan transportation portal truthful that they don’t laic down their swords rather truthful easy precocious successful nan play against a hard-nosed outfit for illustration Utah?

Should Riley person been arsenic loyal to nan men who hopped that private pitchy from Norman, Okla., to Los Angeles without blinking … and not moved connected from Alex Grinch arsenic protect coordinator?

Riley’s critics still person fodder for ridicule, moreover aft he orchestrated an awesome seven-win turnaround successful 2022.

But aft listening to Riley talk astatine Pac-12 media time Friday and spending a small clip pinch him aft he near nan podium, I recovered 1 point cipher should mobility astir Riley:

His emotion and appreciation for being nan caput coach astatine USC.

Not astatine immoderate blue-blood program. This one. We cognize that because he didn’t request overmuch convincing to time off a comfortable business that was group up for him astatine Oklahoma and put his estimation astatine consequence successful L.A.

Friday, he was answering a mobility astir really he finds nan correct fits successful nan transportation portal, and his mind journeyed into a taxable pinch a overmuch bigger scope.

“I deliberation coaching aliases playing astatine USC is 1 of nan awesome responsibilities successful our sport,” Riley said. “This is nan programme that is truthful important to nan sport, to nan occurrence of shot connected nan West Coast successful general, and has specified awesome history. I deliberation we should each spot it for illustration that, right? We’re not owed nan opportunity to do what we do astatine a spot for illustration USC. It’s an grant to do it astatine that place.”

USC coach Lincoln Riley runs connected to nan section earlier nan Trojans’ outpouring crippled astatine nan Coliseum successful April. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

“I conscionable spot nan work because I deliberation West Coast shot is ever going to spell arsenic USC goes.” — Lincoln Riley, connected nan value of USC football

Later, again unprompted, he came backmost to that taxable erstwhile again.

“There’s nary communicative successful life aliases sports amended than a comeback and a rise,” he said. “To get a chance to beryllium a portion of that, clasp that, it reinvigorates you. Like I said, not only do we get a chance to do it, but we get a chance to do it astatine 1 of nan astir important programs successful our sport.”

You could consciousness eyes rolling from Norman to Eugene. It was absorbing really consenting Riley was to romance astir nan deeper meaning of his life arsenic a Trojan and really typical his caller location is during USC’s swan opus quality astatine Pac-12 shot media day.

When I said to him later, I was willing to find retired precisely what he meant by “important.”

“Every occupation is bully and is important, but this occupation is conscionable truthful … I don’t cognize if there’s different occupation that’s arsenic important to its region and its portion of nan state and moves nan needle rather for illustration this one,” he said. “I conscionable spot nan work because I deliberation West Coast shot is ever going to spell arsenic USC goes.”

Of course, nan remainder of West Coast shot — different than UCLA — won’t beryllium allowed to travel wherever USC is going aft this season. The Big Ten’s doors aren’t unfastened to Oregon and Washington, astatine slightest not immoderate clip soon, it seems. So I’m not rather judge that portion of Riley’s sentiment intends precisely what it erstwhile did.

But let’s perceive more.

“What it creates erstwhile it’s bully is specified a unsocial ambiance and setting, and it’s truthful bully not conscionable for USC and nan West Coast, but nan athletics successful general,” Riley said. “It’s conscionable thing caller and unsocial and different.

“It’s for illustration going to a Lakers’ crippled erstwhile nan Lakers are good. Whether group emotion them aliases dislike them, it’s awesome for nan NBA, because you tin spell watch a crippled astatine Crypto and you can’t spell find a amended ambiance aliases segment for illustration that anyplace other connected nan planet, and I deliberation USC shot is benignant of that for assemblage football.

“For each those reasons, it’s important to nan history of nan game. And I deliberation if we’re not paying attraction to that, we’re missing nan constituent a small bit.”

And now I tin consciousness nan oculus rolls from Tuscaloosa, Ala., to Athens, Ga., to Baton Rouge, La. But hey, there’s a logic Riley is coaching USC and not Louisiana State — and we tin presume it isn’t because LSU preferred Brian Kelly to nan astir coveted young coach successful assemblage football.

Riley wanted to beryllium here. When I perceive to him talk for illustration this, he sounds much for illustration that wide-eyed boy from nan barren plains of West Texas than a millionaire shot coach 10 times over. He sounds for illustration a assemblage shot instrumentality conscionable arsenic overmuch arsenic nan caretaker of 1 of nan sport’s crown jewels.

USC coach Lincoln Riley watches his players lukewarm up earlier a crippled against Arizona State successful October. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Now, I can’t honestly opportunity that a revved up Coliseum ambiance is connected nan level of a Saturday nighttime successful LSU’s “Death Valley” aliases an Ohio State-Michigan crippled astatine nan “Horseshoe” aliases nan “Big House.”

But he’s perfectly correct astir USC’s value to assemblage football. Let’s not hide that erstwhile USC dropped disconnected from playing for nationalist championships successful 2006, nan SEC instantly began its reign. The Trojans rising to nationalist powerfulness position is nan fastest way to evening assemblage football’s equilibrium of powerfulness — only this clip it will use nan Midwest measurement much than nan West Coast.

I asked Riley if this emotion was thing he felt erstwhile he took nan occupation aliases thing he’s realized since being here.

“Both,” he said. “I decidedly had a consciousness of nan history earlier I took nan occupation and that was a portion of taking it. I deliberation my appreciation for it has grown much and much having been successful it and knowledgeable it a small bit.”

I can’t ideate what it must beryllium for illustration for USC fans to publication Riley’s words, and that’s why I wanted to stock them. I’m a Michigan alum, and, listening to him, moreover I can’t thief getting a small fired up astir what we’re going to witnesser present successful L.A. successful nan coming years.

Actually, scratch that. Not coming years — this year.

“Listen,” Riley said. “We sewage a awesome opportunity successful beforehand of us. I deliberation everybody wrong our program, each player, senses that and wants to do a awesome occupation taking advantage of this. These windows are short. You only get truthful galore shots astatine this.”

Riley’s programme will beryllium fresh this clip because he believes successful what USC shot should be. He feels nan weight, but he’s unafraid to carnivore it.

USC is going to triumph nan Pac-12 and make nan College Football Playoff semifinals for nan first clip successful 2023. By doing so, nan Trojans will punctual nan full state of their importance.