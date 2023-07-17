Commentary: Pharmacies selling fentanyl-laced pills are deadly tourist traps in Mexico

A warning appeared connected Tripadvisor connected May 25, 2020: “Cabo pharmacies trading fentanyl laced pills.” The personification posting nether nan moniker Spreadingfacts wrote, “My relative passed distant past twelvemonth aft buying pills astatine a drugstore successful Cabo.” Over respective posts, nan writer said their relative died aft buying what he thought were Oxycontin pills. When his humor was tested it revealed nan deadly beingness of fentanyl.

At nan time, only a vague announcement astir counterfeit medications was posted connected nan U.S. Department of State’s online page connected recreation to Mexico, pinch nary mention that they whitethorn incorporate fentanyl, which tin beryllium deadly successful mini doses, aliases their easy readiness astatine mini pharmacies.

Nor was nan announcement updated aft a Times investigation successful February revealed that independent Mexican pharmacies catering to visitors are trading pills that are branded arsenic oxycodone, hydrocodone and Adderall but are clone and incorporate fentanyl aliases methamphetamine. A UCLA study of pharmacies successful bluish Mexico had akin findings. The investigation confirmed half a twelve cases of group dying from these tainted pills, but nan existent decease toll is unknown.

Only aft being pressed by U.S. lawmakers aft The Times’ stories did nan State Department successful March adhd a detailed wellness alert that counterfeit medications being sold astatine non-chain pharmacies could person deadly consequences.

The sluggish consequence by authorities connected some sides of nan separator is worrisome. Clearly, this is simply a awesome nationalist wellness threat for Mexicans and overseas tourists. The Federal Commission for Protection Against Sanitary Risks, Mexico’s wellness agency known by its acronym COFEPRIS, yet raided 3 pharmacies successful Los Cabos past month. They arrested 4 group and seized much than $25,000 successful rate and astir 25,000 pills that nan pharmacies were not authorized to sell, though authorities declare nary of these pills contained fentanyl aliases methamphetamine.

Mexico’s denial of nan grade of nan fentanyl situation successful that state runs deep. Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has denied that nan supplier is produced successful Mexico contempt grounds to nan contrary and blames nan monolithic U.S. demand for illicit narcotics arsenic nan problem. In turn, U.S. authorities blasted nan Mexican authorities for not doing capable to combat nan supplier cartels that are slaughtering group and ravaging cities passim Mexico.

It’s not astonishing that pills containing fentanyl aliases methamphetamine are being sold illegally successful Mexican cities that cater to tourists. But nan availability successful pharmacies adds a mendacious veneer of legitimacy that magnifies nan nationalist wellness hazard for everyone, not conscionable those seeking opioids for questionable purposes.

For decades, U.S. residents person recovered cheaper medications successful Mexican cities, particularly those astatine nan border. The consumers see older group and immigrants who cannot spend needed medicine successful nan U.S. The Adderall shortage successful nan U.S. could beryllium prompting parents to recreation to Mexican cities successful hunt of nan medicine needed to dainty their children’s attraction shortage hyperactivity disorder.

There is accrued urgency erstwhile it comes to fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that is 50 times much powerful than heroin. A wellness alert connected an obscure State Department web page is wholly insufficient to pass consumers.

Mexico’s COFEPRIS is good alert of counterfeit medicine produced and sold passim nan country, regularly putting retired alerts connected circumstantial brands that person been falsely manufactured. The agency precocious produced a podcast explaining really consumers tin spot clone pills by examining nan package for circumstantial features specified arsenic expiration dates, batch numbers, etc. This lifesaving accusation should beryllium much wide disseminated successful nan U.S.

COFEPRIS besides regulates pharmacies by conducting inspections, though nan agency is well-known for corruption wrong its ranks. Earlier this year, authorities leaders fired 11 employees successful a corruption crackdown.

But let’s beryllium real. Occasional crackdowns and raids connected pharmacies are conscionable stopgap measures that tin beryllium counterproductive. Public wellness researchers person agelong warned that a rule enforcement strategy of seizures and arrests endangers much lives by pushing nan marketplace for these narcotics further underground, causing much overdoses. A study of enforcement consequences successful nan July 2023 rumor of nan American Journal of Public Health confirms this.

A amended attack is done nationalist education. Authorities connected some sides of nan separator should see installing warnings astatine separator crossings, successful tourer zones, adjacent pharmacies and different celebrated tourer areas astir nan anticipation of fentanyl successful medications sold astatine independent pharmacies. In nan U.S., authorities officials should creation a societal media run that could beryllium disseminated connected sites specified arsenic Reddit, wherever users routinely waste and acquisition tips astir safe recreation to Mexico and purchasing medication.

The Tripadvisor alert 3 years agone whitethorn person been 1 of nan first warnings from nan anguished relatives of group who died aft taking counterfeit medicine purchased successful Mexican tourer spots. Another came past period from a mother whose 22-year-old boy died aft ingesting pills he bought successful Ensenada during a extremity connected nan Norwegian Bliss cruise to Mexico past Thanksgiving. She’s hoping Norwegian and different cruise lines will commencement to rumor written warnings to cruise passengers.

Until U.S. authorities commencement listening to these families, and treating this arsenic nan superior nationalist wellness threat it is, much group will die.