Common law partners regulation in Andalucia, Spain, 2023

36 minutes ago
In Andalucia, Spain, location is nary circumstantial regularisation for communal rule partners. The ineligible strategy successful Spain recognizes matrimony and civilian unions (registered couples) but does not supply ineligible nickname for couples who unrecorded together without being joined aliases successful a civilian national duly registered.

However, communal rule partners successful Andalucia whitethorn person definite authorities and protections nether wide Spanish law. For example, they whitethorn person nan correct to inherit from each other, depending connected nan circumstances, and whitethorn person definite protections successful nan arena of separation aliases death.

Additionally, communal rule partners whitethorn take to participate into a cohabitation agreement, which is simply a backstage statement that tin found definite authorities and obligations betwixt nan partners, specified arsenic spot ownership and financial support.

It is important for communal rule partners successful Andalusia to activity ineligible proposal to understand their authorities and options nether Spanish law.

Marisa Moreno Castillo

Consul of Denmark and elder lawyer astatine Just Law Solicitors.

www.justlawsolicitors.com

[email protected]

