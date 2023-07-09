Comparing UA vs. GA4 metrics: Key differences you need to know

Unless you’ve been distant connected a godforsaken land for nan past 18 months, you’re good alert that Google Analytics 4 (GA4) took halfway shape connected July 1 arsenic nan root for our web metrics. We’ve had to opportunity goodbye to Universal Analytics (UA), an aged friend to galore marketers.

One of nan biggest challenges trading teams whitethorn look will beryllium comparing a existent play of information to year-over-year (YOY) historicals to measurement maturation success.

There are basal changes successful really GA4 measures information vs. really UA does, truthful comparing information betwixt nan 2 won’t beryllium an apples-to-apples scenario.

The apples-to-apples YOY comparison script is why location was a large push by galore to get GA4 group up, moving and collecting information by July 1, 2022. That would let for a existent comparison.

So what happens if you’re 1 of nan procrastinators (don’t consciousness bad – location are plenty!) who won’t beryllium capable to make a existent apples-to-apples comparison? Well, here’s what you request to know.

Fundamentally different information models

UA was based connected sessions and pageviews. GA4 is based connected events and parameters. Both methods tin cod and tally data, but nan output successful a study will look different.

So what does this mean successful plain English?

Different numbers successful metrics you report

You’ll brushwood cases wherever nan metric is called nan aforesaid point truthful you’re tempted to judge nan number should wholly lucifer up (or astatine slightest travel close). However, you whitethorn find immoderate variances.

For example:

User counts

Here is simply a mini website’s UA user/new personification count for 1 month:

UA count of users and caller users

Now present is that aforesaid mini website’s GA4 user/new personification count for nan aforesaid nonstop clip period:

GA4 count of users and caller users

In nan reports snapshot, GA4 rounds nan numbers, but you tin spot nan users reported successful GA4 is astir 8% little than what’s seen successful UA.

The caller users metric is moreover much pronounced (a quality of almost 14%) if you look astatine nan rounded number. (Actual number reported successful GA4 erstwhile you drill down is 10,443 – a quality of conscionable nether 10%.)

Sessions

GA4 has a mates of cardinal differences erstwhile it comes to counting sessions, which really make nan count much accurate.

While some platforms person a default convention timeout mounting of 30 minutes, UA restarts nan convention astatine midnight and generates a caller 1 erstwhile a UTM promo codification is clicked on.

If you could travel that, basically, nan “session count” numbers you’ve been reporting connected everlastingly aren’t precisely an nonstop tally.

GA4 does not restart astatine midnight and does not make a caller convention if a UTM promo codification is clicked.

For example, I person seen immoderate websites put a promo UTM codification connected a nexus to an soul page (bad thought and unnecessary, by nan way).

In UA, that causes a caller convention to beryllium started and it overwrites immoderate different UTM promo codification that whitethorn person really driven nan traffic.

Conversions

The measurement conversions are calculated betwixt nan 2 platforms differ.

UA will only count 1 conversion per convention for each goal. So for example, a personification clicks connected nan “click to telephone ” aggregate times.

However, nan personification doesn’t travel done and cancels earlier nan telephone goes done nan first time. Only 1 conversion will beryllium counted for that goal.

Here’s an illustration of nan “Clicks to Call” extremity setup successful UA:

Clicks to Call extremity completions successful UA

In contrast, GA4 will count a conversion every time moreover if that aforesaid conversion arena is recorded aggregate times during a convention (Same user, aforesaid site, aforesaid visit):

Click to Call extremity completions successful GA4

Understanding nan due discourse matters here.

On nan 1 hand, you could reason GA4 inflates nan existent number of conversions since you fundamentally person nan aforesaid individual clicking connected nan “call” nexus aggregate times (presumably for a azygous purpose).

On nan different hand, you could reason that each you really cared astir was whether nan personification converted connected nan telephone to action – not really galore attempts it took connected a peculiar session. Regardless of which method you consciousness is better, nan GA4 method is now nan measurement forward.

If we’re talking astir an “Add to cart” conversion wherever nan personification put 1 brace of shoes successful a cart, past continued to shop and added socks, GA4 would count this arsenic 2 conversion events.

You could reason that GA4 counting 2 conversion events is due (depending connected really you take to look astatine it).

Rethinking our web capacity metrics

GA4 is giving america a caller measurement to deliberation astir occurrence metrics for nan business and what really matters. Here are a mates of examples:

Sessions

We already covered nan differences successful really nan 2 platforms cipher sessions, but GA4 steers america to reasoning astir sessions that really consequence successful meaningful engagement connected nan site.

One of nan first callouts you’ll announcement is "Engaged sessions," which is simply a count of sessions wherever nan personification really did something.

Engagement metrics

An “engaged session” tin only beryllium considered if it lasts longer than 10 seconds, has 1 aliases much conversion events, aliases has 2 aliases much page/screen views.

You whitethorn aliases whitethorn not agree, but that’s what GA4 uses for its standard. “Engaged session” is not a canned metric successful UA.

Bounce rate

For a generation, marketers loved to study a debased bounce complaint arsenic a measurement of success. However, it’s not ever a awesome metric. As pinch immoderate occurrence metric, discourse is king.

For example, a elemental look page could do its occupation perfectly but show a precocious bounce rate.

The personification sewage what they came for (the recipe) and past made a happy exit. Is that bad?

No, actually. It’s a bully point for nan user.

Bounce complaint is now gone arsenic a stand-alone metric successful GA4. Now you tin mention to nan engagement complaint intended to show you nan percent of value tract visits. (Again, according to nan meaning of quality.)

If you commencement pinch 100 and subtract nan engagement complaint from it, successful theory, you get thing akin to a bounce rate.

Events

How GA4 handles events could easy beryllium nan taxable of a abstracted article. (See Event search successful Google Analytics 4: What marketers request to know for much details.)

For this article, conscionable a speedy high-level reminder of nan differences:

In UA, events are utilized to way tract actions that don’t needfully make a occurrence page.

For example, you person a video connected your location page. That video is played each nan measurement through.

Upon completion of that video, location is nary “Thank You” page you tin easy group up arsenic a modular conversion goal. This is wherever events travel in.

UA lets you springiness “events” a category, action, and explanation to supply much explanation and context. An arena is counted erstwhile an action is triggered. For example, if you person a video connected nan location page and way completions.

A wireframe illustration of a video connected nan beforehand page of a site

GA4 has nary category, action, aliases label, truthful there’s nary constituent successful learning it now. And pinch GA4, everything is an event. For example:

Pageview = Event

Session Start = Event

First Visit = Event

Scroll = Event

Click = Event

Video Start = Event

File Download = Event

Video progression = Event

Video complete = Event

Newsletter Signup = Event

Contact Submission = Event

View Search Results = Event

You get nan idea.

Everything remotely worthy measuring is an event.

Views vs. information streams

In UA, you tin person 1 elemental website and a mind-boggling number of views group up. You tin spot different numbers depending connected which position you’re looking at, truthful it was worthy understanding.

There are nary much views successful GA4. Instead, location are information streams. Those tin beryllium seen successful Admin > Data Streams:

If you had antecedently group up aggregate views successful UA, you’ll want to look astatine nan information watercourse settings successful GA4 to make judge you’re measuring what matters to your business.

One of nan benefits of GA4 is you tin amended spot a much meticulous reflection of nan number of users.

For example, a information watercourse tin beryllium a website or an app. If your business besides has a autochthonal mobile app, that tin beryllium a plus.

Moving connected from UA to GA4

If you didn’t person GA4 group up and moving by July 1, 2022, you will not person a existent apples-to-apples YOY comparison for July 2023 data. So beryllium observant really you study nan numbers.

If you person nary prime but to show UA information for nan erstwhile year, see a large asterisk on pinch an explanation. Hopefully, this article provides a small discourse and backup info erstwhile you’re asked why.