Concerned Rabbitohs coach Jason Demetriou calls out Latrell Mitchell after lack of involvement

By Martin Gabor For Nca Newswire

Published: 04:55 BST, 1 April 2023 | Updated: 04:55 BST, 1 April 2023

Rabbitohs coach Jason Demetriou believes superstar fullback Latrell Mitchell needs to inject himself into nan title from nan outset aft a slow commencement came backmost to wound his broadside connected Friday night.

South Sydney were disconnected nan gait successful nan first half against a hopeless Melbourne broadside that dug heavy successful defence and stifled nan hosts connected nan separator moreover though nan Rabbitohs enjoyed 67 per cent of nan territory.

Demetriou lamented his side's protect lapses successful nan 18-10 loss, but it was their onslaught which really struggled.

Mitchell came to life pinch a effort assist, 81 metres and 5 tackle busts successful nan 2nd half, but was virtually unsighted successful nan opening 40 minutes.

He made conscionable 27 metres from 3 carries arsenic nan crowd begged him to get much involved.

'He astir apt needs to find his measurement into nan crippled a spot earlier,' Demetriou said.

'I thought nan backend of nan first half he started to get himself into nan crippled a spot more.

'I thought crossed nan committee we were disconnected nan gait a small bit. When we each started getting connected nan gait and playing for illustration we can, nan scoreboard unit sewage nan amended of us.'

The nonaccomplishment leaves nan Rabbitohs pinch conscionable 2 wins from nan opening 5 NRL rounds pinch a large crippled against nan Bulldogs connected Good Friday coming up.

The unit will beryllium connected Mitchell, Cody Walker and Damien Cook to reside nan team's attacking woes, but nan talented trio request much from their large men to create immoderate benignant of platform.

Only 2 South Sydney forwards ran for much than 100 metres compared to nan Storm, who had each 5 starting forwards ace triple digits.

The Rabbitohs tin constituent to nan truth that Jai Arrow, Junior Tatola, Siliva Havili, Liam Knight and Shaquai Mitchell are each injured, but nan problem is nary of them are apt to beryllium fresh successful clip for adjacent week's crippled astatine Accor Stadium.

The Rabbitohs are stepping wounded up of their Good Friday conflict pinch nan Bulldogs

And to make matters worse, winger Alex Johnston looks group to miss nan lucifer aft he came disconnected precocious successful Friday's nonaccomplishment having banged his caput connected nan turf trying to people successful nan corner.

'I deliberation Jai [Arrow] and Junior [Tatola] are different week aliases truthful away, truthful these guys who played [on Friday] are beautiful overmuch going to person to beryllium nan blokes who portion up adjacent week,' Demetriou said.

'We person sewage to beryllium honorable pinch ourselves successful position of really we attack nan crippled and get ourselves successful nan correct mindset.

'It doesn't matter who you play successful nan NRL - if you don't move up to commencement nan crippled past you're going to beryllium connected nan backmost ft and past you're going to beryllium playing drawback up.'