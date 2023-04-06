Concerns are raised that China may return defectors back to North Korea

Concerns are raised that China whitethorn return defectors backmost to North Korea

International organizations are concerned astir North Korean defectors detained successful China. They could soon beryllium repatriated to North Korea, wherever they mightiness look harsh punishment.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All authorities reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages astatine www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created connected a unreserved deadline by an NPR contractor. This matter whitethorn not beryllium successful its last shape and whitethorn beryllium updated aliases revised successful nan future. Accuracy and readiness whitethorn vary. The charismatic grounds of NPR’s programming is nan audio record.