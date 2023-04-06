Concerns are raised that China may return defectors back to North Korea

1 hour ago
  1. Home
  2. International
  3. Concerns are raised that China may return defectors back to North Korea

Concerns are raised that China whitethorn return defectors backmost to North Korea

International organizations are concerned astir North Korean defectors detained successful China. They could soon beryllium repatriated to North Korea, wherever they mightiness look harsh punishment.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All authorities reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages astatine www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created connected a unreserved deadline by an NPR contractor. This matter whitethorn not beryllium successful its last shape and whitethorn beryllium updated aliases revised successful nan future. Accuracy and readiness whitethorn vary. The charismatic grounds of NPR’s programming is nan audio record.

More
Source Npr

Related Article

Pregnant wife pushed from Arthur's Seat had secret text code to send her mother

Pregnant wife pushed from Arthur's Seat had secret text code to send her mother

19 minutes ago
Four teenage girls left screaming for their lives at sea are winched to safety by rescue helicopter 

Four teenage girls left screaming for their lives at sea are winched to safety by rescue helicopter 

23 minutes ago
ITV newsreader Nicola Heywood-Thomas dies aged 67 just two months after her final broadcast

ITV newsreader Nicola Heywood-Thomas dies aged 67 just two months after her final broadcast

23 minutes ago
Good Friday smash: Couple killed in horror head-on crash that claimed the lives of two others

Good Friday smash: Couple killed in horror head-on crash that claimed the lives of two others

24 minutes ago
The tragic real-life story that broke The Repair Shop's Jay Blades of couple who lost their son

The tragic real-life story that broke The Repair Shop's Jay Blades of couple who lost their son

28 minutes ago
Fury in India after eight-year-old girl is raped, strangled and then 'hacked into ten pieces' 

Fury in India after eight-year-old girl is raped, strangled and then 'hacked into ten pieces' 

30 minutes ago

Popular Article

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill says he plans to retire after 2025 season

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill says he plans to retire after 2025 season

20 hours ago
One Romanian family's fatal attempt to reach the US

One Romanian family's fatal attempt to reach the US

11 hours ago
John Lydon revealed he joined The Masked Singer US for his late wife Nora Forster

John Lydon revealed he joined The Masked Singer US for his late wife Nora Forster

11 hours ago
zkSync Era denies 921 ETH 'stuck forever' in smart contract

zkSync Era denies 921 ETH 'stuck forever' in smart contract

11 hours ago
Kim Kardashian reveals she's been working on a 'dream project' with Japanese architect Tadao Ando

Kim Kardashian reveals she's been working on a 'dream project' with Japanese architect Tadao Ando

11 hours ago
English (US) English (US) · Indonesian (ID) Indonesian (ID) ·
Contact Us · Terms & Conditions ·

©2023 Recent News.
All Rights Reserved.