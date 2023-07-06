Connected Africa Summit Returns as Africa’s Premier Telecom Event, Uniting Industry Leaders to Shape the Telco’s of the Future

The International Center for Strategic Alliances is thrilled to denote nan highly  anticipated 3rd Edition of Connected Africa, Africa’s premier Telecom Summit. Building upon nan resounding occurrence of erstwhile editions, this year’s summit  promises to beryllium bigger, stronger, and much influential than ever before, pinch a theme  focused connected “Transforming to Telco’s of nan Future.” 

Scheduled to return spot connected July 25, 2023, at nan exquisite venue of The Pivot Hotel  Montecasino successful Johannesburg, South Africa, nan Connected Africa Summit intends to  bring together apical executives from telecom carriers, exertion vendors,  infrastructure providers, and regulatory and authorities officials. This esteemed  gathering will service arsenic a level for insightful discussions connected nan early of the  industry, exploring innovative strategies to create next-generation networks and  reside imaginable symptom points successful a conducive environment. 

The arena will radiance a spotlight connected captious topics specified arsenic wireless infrastructure,  VoLTE & 4G LTE, web management, large data, business intelligence, cloud  services, security, analytics, arsenic good arsenic emerging opportunities successful value-added services  (VAS), over-the-top (OTT) platforms, operational support systems (OSS) and business  support systems (BSS), Internet of Things (IoT), and machine-to-machine (M2M)  technologies that are becoming progressively important crossed nan Telecom Sector. 

Connected Africa Summit presents an invaluable opportunity for experts, business  leaders, and practitioners to prosecute successful discussions astir applicable and cost-effective  solutions for processing nan ICT business. The arena will supply a comprehensive  attraction connected nan pursuing cardinal areas: 

Strategies to unlock nan powerfulness of 5G 

Telecom – Compounding Capabilities 

Futuristic Telco’s powering nan economy 

ICT Supporting IoT Deployments 

Data, Digitalization, and Connectivity 

Empowering Digital Transformation 

Digital Inclusion 

Driving nan Future of Work pinch enhanced Connectivity 

EDGE, Data, & Cloud 

Cyber Resilience Strategy – Mitigating Fraud

Esteemed manufacture leaders, including Charles Molapisi (CEO, MTN), Jorge Mendes  (CEO, CellC), Lunga Siyo (CEO Telkom Consumer & Small Business, Telkom),  Nomvuyiso Batyi (CEO, Association of Comms and Technology), Celia Mantshiyane  (CISO, MTN South Africa), and Johan van Graan (Chief Risk Officer, Vodacom), will  stock their valuable insights and inputs during nan summit. 

The Connected Africa Summit is co-hosted by Accenture, a starring global  master services company, and proudly supported by nan pursuing sponsors: 

Gold Sponsor: Iidentifii 

Networking Sponsor: SKX Protiviti 

Networking Sponsor: Nexus Group 

These sponsors person demonstrated their committedness to nan maturation and development  of nan telecom manufacture and will play a important domiciled successful enhancing nan summit  acquisition for attendees. 

About ICSA: The International Center for Strategic Alliances (ICSA) is simply a group of  starring manufacture professionals and innovators dedicated to promoting and facilitating  collaborations and knowledge exchange. ICSA’s halfway actions impact showcasing  innovations and usage lawsuit scenarios from manufacture leaders done investigation and leading  accusation sources, benefiting businesses and professionals worldwide. 

For much accusation astir nan Connected Africa Summit, please visit: https://connected-africa.com/summit/ 

Media Contact: Mohammed Thoufiq  

Email: [email protected] 

Phone: +44 20 3808 8625 

General Inquiries: Email: [email protected] 

Source Coincheckup

