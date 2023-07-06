Connected Africa Summit Returns as Africa’s Premier Telecom Event, Uniting Industry Leaders to Shape the Telco’s of the Future

The International Center for Strategic Alliances is thrilled to denote nan highly anticipated 3rd Edition of Connected Africa, Africa’s premier Telecom Summit. Building upon nan resounding occurrence of erstwhile editions, this year’s summit promises to beryllium bigger, stronger, and much influential than ever before, pinch a theme focused connected “Transforming to Telco’s of nan Future.”

Scheduled to return spot connected July 25, 2023, at nan exquisite venue of The Pivot Hotel Montecasino successful Johannesburg, South Africa, nan Connected Africa Summit intends to bring together apical executives from telecom carriers, exertion vendors, infrastructure providers, and regulatory and authorities officials. This esteemed gathering will service arsenic a level for insightful discussions connected nan early of the industry, exploring innovative strategies to create next-generation networks and reside imaginable symptom points successful a conducive environment.

The arena will radiance a spotlight connected captious topics specified arsenic wireless infrastructure, VoLTE & 4G LTE, web management, large data, business intelligence, cloud services, security, analytics, arsenic good arsenic emerging opportunities successful value-added services (VAS), over-the-top (OTT) platforms, operational support systems (OSS) and business support systems (BSS), Internet of Things (IoT), and machine-to-machine (M2M) technologies that are becoming progressively important crossed nan Telecom Sector.

Connected Africa Summit presents an invaluable opportunity for experts, business leaders, and practitioners to prosecute successful discussions astir applicable and cost-effective solutions for processing nan ICT business. The arena will supply a comprehensive attraction connected nan pursuing cardinal areas:

Strategies to unlock nan powerfulness of 5G

Telecom – Compounding Capabilities

Futuristic Telco’s powering nan economy

ICT Supporting IoT Deployments

Data, Digitalization, and Connectivity

Empowering Digital Transformation

Digital Inclusion

Driving nan Future of Work pinch enhanced Connectivity

EDGE, Data, & Cloud

Cyber Resilience Strategy – Mitigating Fraud

Esteemed manufacture leaders, including Charles Molapisi (CEO, MTN), Jorge Mendes (CEO, CellC), Lunga Siyo (CEO Telkom Consumer & Small Business, Telkom), Nomvuyiso Batyi (CEO, Association of Comms and Technology), Celia Mantshiyane (CISO, MTN South Africa), and Johan van Graan (Chief Risk Officer, Vodacom), will stock their valuable insights and inputs during nan summit.

The Connected Africa Summit is co-hosted by Accenture, a starring global master services company, and proudly supported by nan pursuing sponsors:

Gold Sponsor: Iidentifii

Networking Sponsor: SKX Protiviti

Networking Sponsor: Nexus Group

These sponsors person demonstrated their committedness to nan maturation and development of nan telecom manufacture and will play a important domiciled successful enhancing nan summit acquisition for attendees.

About ICSA: The International Center for Strategic Alliances (ICSA) is simply a group of starring manufacture professionals and innovators dedicated to promoting and facilitating collaborations and knowledge exchange. ICSA’s halfway actions impact showcasing innovations and usage lawsuit scenarios from manufacture leaders done investigation and leading accusation sources, benefiting businesses and professionals worldwide.

For much accusation astir nan Connected Africa Summit, please visit: https://connected-africa.com/summit/

