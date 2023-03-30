Connor McDavid milestones: Oilers phenom scores 300th career goal, breaks Gretzky record

Edmonton Oilers skipper Connor McDavid continues to bask a historical 2022-23 campaign, reaching yet different brace of milestones during Thursday's 2-0 triumph complete nan Los Angeles Kings.

McDavid scored his 300th profession extremity to go nan 5th subordinate successful NHL history to scope 300 goals and 500 assists earlier playing 600 profession games, accomplishing nan feat successful only 481 games.

The third-period marker, his 61st of nan season, besides gave McDavid his 5th different 10-game constituent streak of nan season, breaking Wayne Gretzky's NHL grounds of 4 successful nan 1986-87 season.

No 1 has been capable to incorporate McDavid this season, arsenic he sits atop nan league pinch 61 goals and 144 points successful 76 games, averaging a career-high 1.89 points per game. Even pinch six games remaining, nan sport’s astir ascendant subordinate has already accomplished respective notable feats, including:

Setting career highs successful goals, assists and points

Becoming nan fastest skater since Pavel Bure successful 1999-2000 to people 40 goals successful a azygous season, fourth-fastest to 50 since 1995-96

Tying Sidney Crosby for nan astir 100-point seasons (six) by an progressive NHL player, reaching that feat successful conscionable 8 seasons, 10 less than Crosby

Passing Nikita Kucherov (128) for nan astir points successful a azygous play during nan net headdress era, starting successful 2005-06

Becoming nan first subordinate since Mario Lemieux and Jaromir Jagr successful 1995-96 to people much than 130 points successful a season.

Recording nan fifth-fastest gait (545 games) to people 800 profession points, sixth-fastest (488) to 700 points

Enjoying a streak of 5 consecutive multi-goal performances, joining Alexander Mogilny (1992-93), Mario Lemieux (1988-89), Punch Broadbent (1921-22) and Joe Malone (1920-21) arsenic nan only skaters to execute that feat

Passing Ryan Smyth (296) for sixth all-time successful goals successful franchise history, sitting 1 down Draisaitl for fifth

Edmonton Oilers skipper Connor McDavid (97) celebrates aft scoring his 300th profession extremity during nan 3rd play against nan Los Angeles Kings astatine Rogers Place. (Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports)

Upcoming milestones to watch

While McDavid’s 2022-23 capacity tin already beryllium cemented arsenic 1 of nan top successful NHL history, nan Oilers skipper could adhd a fewer much accomplishments to his resume earlier nan regular play wraps up adjacent month.

The five-time All-Star, connected gait for 66 goals, is conscionable 5 goals awkward of passing Alex Ovechkin (65) for astir goals successful a play this century.

McDavid is besides connected gait for 156 points, positioning him to subordinate nan “150 club,” which includes Gretzky, Lemieux, Bernie Nicholls, Steve Yzerman and Phil Esposito. Lemieux was nan astir caller skater to scope that historical threshold, scoring 161 points complete 70 games successful 1995-96.

In conscionable his eighth NHL campaign, McDavid is widely favoured to seizure his 3rd MVP award this summer, his 2nd successful 3 seasons. That would necktie him pinch Ovechkin, Lemieux, Bobby Orr, Bobby Clarke and Howie Morenz arsenic players who person a chapeau instrumentality of Hart Trophies.

Only 3 players successful NHL history person won much than three: Gretzky (nine), Gordie Howe (six) and Eddie Shore (four). But astatine 26, location is still plentifulness of clip for McDavid to beryllium featured alongside these Hall of Fame icons.

The Richmond Hill, Ont., autochthonal is slated to adhd a caller summation to his trophy lawsuit successful 2022-23: nan Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy, arsenic he presently sits 8 goals up of nan second-place holder, David Pastrnak. He besides leads nan Art Ross title by a wide margin, 27 points up connected Draisaitl.

McDavid undoubtedly has his sights group connected a overmuch larger accomplishment, though, capturing his first Stanley Cup title, which would crown nan Oilers arsenic Canada’s first champion since nan 1993 Montreal Canadiens.