Contrary to nan claims successful this post, nan personification who changeable and killed 3 children and 3 adults astatine a Nashville simple schoolhouse didn't alteration their sneakers during nan massacre.

While families grieve their children and loved ones – gunned down by a personification who entered a schoolhouse successful Nashville, Tennessee connected March 27, 2023 – definite societal media users started circulating rumours that nan incident was staged. Some person seized connected discrepancies betwixt 2 different videos of nan assailant, 1 captured by a information camera, different by a constabulary officer. These societal media users declare that it looks for illustration nan assailant is wearing sneakers made by nan marque Vans successful 1 image and Pumas successful another, proof, they say, that nan full point was group up. We were capable to find that nan shoes look different owed to nan solution of nan videos successful mobility – they are really nan aforesaid brace of Vans.

The time aft 3 children and 3 adults were murdered by a personification who entered a Nashville simple schoolhouse connected March 27, 2023, definite corners of nan net started spreading rumours that nan full massacre had been staged.

Some of these accounts cited 2 videos shared by nan Nashville constabulary that show nan assailant. They pointed retired that, successful 1 video, nan assailant appears to beryllium wearing sneakers made by nan marque Vans pinch reddish and yellowish flames. In different footage, it looks for illustration nan assailant is wearing achromatic and achromatic shoes made by Puma.

They declare this discrepancy is impervious that nan videos were staged and, thus, that nan massacre didn’t occur.

However, our squad was capable to analyse nan afloat video, which shows that nan shoes, which at first glance look for illustration Pumas, are really Vans. The assailant is wearing nan aforesaid shoes throughout.

Indeed, you can’t spot nan reddish and yellowish flames connected nan shoes successful immoderate of nan footage. However, our squad said to an master who said that is because of nan debased solution of nan video and bad lighting.

The fact-check, successful detail

In immoderate corners of nan internet, group are fixating connected nan apparel worn by nan personification who entered a Nashville simple schoolhouse and massacred 3 children and 3 adults connected March 27, 2023.

Certain accounts connected Facebook and Twitter person been circulating 2 different images showing nan assailant: 1 from a video captured by nan school’s information footage, nan different from a constabulary assemblage camera. These accounts constituent retired thing unusual – that it looks for illustration nan personification is wearing 2 different shoes successful nan different videos.

In nan first image, it looks for illustration nan personification is wearing a classical style of achromatic and achromatic sneakers sold by nan marque Puma. However, successful nan 2nd image, you tin intelligibly spot that nan personification is wearing sneakers made by nan marque Vans pinch reddish and yellowish flames connected them.

Many of these posts besides characteristic screengrabs of nan shoes taken from online shops.

These accounts opportunity this alleged discrepancy is impervious that nan information footage is really “a pre-recorded training video”, according to this tweet connected March 28, 2023, which has been shared much than 5,000 times.

This is simply a screengrab of a Twitter station from March 28, 2023, claiming that nan information footage seems to show nan assailant wearing 2 different pairs of sneakers – proof, they say, that nan full point was staged. © Observers

Similar claims person besides been circulating connected Facebook (like this station from March 28, 2023, which was shared much than 300 times).

Footage from different cameras

This video was past picked up by nan press, appearing, for example, successful this article from March 28, 2023 by nan Canadian media outlet Le Journal de Montréal.

The footage starts showing nan assailant successful nan parking lot. Then, they sprout nan doors to participate nan school, wherever they locomotion down nan halls earlier starting to sprout again.

The image that has been circulating online is simply a screengrab from 1:04 successful nan video.

The first of nan 2 videos shared precocious (left) is taken from a video of a schoolhouse surveillance camera, shared successful this Journal de Montréal article (right). © Observers

The 2nd image comes from nan camera worn by serviceman Rex Engelbert, 1 of nan constabulary officers who arrived connected nan segment soon aft nan massacre began. The constabulary released this video connected Tuesday, March 28, 2023.

This video was past picked by various media outlets, appearing, for example, successful this article by nan American media outlet NBC News.

The footage shows constabulary entering nan schoolhouse and going into respective different classrooms connected nan crushed floor. They brushwood nan assailant connected nan adjacent level and sprout them. The distressing footage shows nan assailant’s assemblage connected nan ground.

The image that has been circulating successful these posts appears astatine 0:49.

The 2nd of these 2 videos shared precocious (at left) is an excerpt from a video shared by 1 of nan officers, who entered nan schoolhouse soon aft nan massacre began, shared successful this Twitter station connected March 28, 2023 (at right). © Observers

Vans and not Pumas

But do these 2 videos really show 2 different shoes?

However, if you look intimately astatine nan shoes successful nan first image, location are really immoderate clues that they aren’t Pumas astatine all. On nan shoes worn by nan assailant, nan laces extremity astir wherever nan achromatic people stops. However, connected shoes made by Puma, nan laces spell farther.

Here, we’ve compared nan first of nan 2 images that person been circulating precocious (at nan left) pinch an image of what immoderate group declare is nan aforesaid shoe, made by Puma (on nan right). However, nan positioning of nan laces shows that nan 2 shoes are really different. © Observers

Moreover, if you watch much of nan surveillance video, past you’ll spot these shoes from different angles. In these different shots, you tin spot a logo connected nan backmost of nan footwear that appears connected Vans sneakers. The Puma shoes, connected nan different hand, don't person a logo successful that place.

Here, we’ve compared images from nan surveillance camera astatine nan Nashville schoolhouse (above) on pinch images of shoes made by Puma and Vans (below.) You tin spot that location is simply a logo connected nan backmost of nan shoe, conscionable supra nan rubber, which shows that they are Vans and not Pumas. © Observers

There’s a infinitesimal successful nan footage wherever nan hem of nan pants worn by nan assailant lifts and you tin spot nan full backmost of nan shoe. At that moment, you tin spot that nan shoes person nan Vans logo and not nan Puma logo.

Here, we’ve compared an image taken from nan school’s information footage (left) and a footwear made by nan marque Vans (right). You tin spot that nan shoes seen successful nan footage person nan aforesaid lines arsenic nan shoes made by Vans. © Observers

The image, compressed

However, a mobility remains. How travel nan yellowish and reddish flames connected nan Vans shoes don’t look successful nan footage captured by nan school’s information camera?

Our squad said to Pierre Billet, who is nan method head of a Parisian institution specialising successful typical effects, called Compagnie Générale des Effets Visuels (CGEV). He said that location are a fewer reasons why they mightiness not beryllium visible.

Security cameras are constricted successful position of some nan colour and nan activity that they tin capture. If location is excessively overmuch light, past you conscionable get white.

It’s besides imaginable that nan footage has been compressed aggregate times, some while it was being recorded and past erstwhile it has been picked up and rebroadcast. When you compress footage, making nan record little heavy, 1 of nan first ways that abstraction is made is by losing colour precision.

Moreover, nan surveillance camera has debased meaning to statesman with, meaning that specifications could easy beryllium lost.

Finally, nan information camera footage was recorded utilizing artificial ray while nan constabulary camera ends successful daylight, truthful nan equilibrium is different.

Millet besides pointed retired that location is simply a infinitesimal successful nan constabulary footage wherever nan footwear really appears achromatic and achromatic earlier you tin spot nan colour again. This infinitesimal shows really nan aforesaid footwear could look different depending connected nan luminosity and vulnerability of nan footage.