Continental Kings — the dark horses that shone the brightest in Global Chess League

Six teams, six boards, 36 players and 31 matches pinch accelerated clip power (15 minutes + 10 seconds increment per move) were what nan inaugural play of nan Global Chess League (GCL) offered successful an effort to drawback nan imagination of nan chess world and springiness a facelift to nan sport.

The thought of 2 Anands — chess fable Viswanathan Anand and entrepreneurial wizard Anand Mahindra — was yet put together to cater to nan marketplace that has evolved pinch time.

After 11 days of aggravated rivalry connected nan board, Triveni Continental Kings emerged arsenic nan champion, a consequence that would person amazed many, fixed that nan squad had been languishing successful nan past spot astir halfway into nan tournament.

Far-fetched ambition

The title was a far-fetched ambition for Kings who had to spell done aggregate changes earlier and during nan tournament.

Their marquee signing from nan draft, World Champion Ding Liren, had to beryllium replaced by Levon Aronian conscionable earlier nan arena aft nan Chinese backed out.

Stepping up: Sara Khadem had to travel successful spot of Nana Dzagnidze. | Photo Credit: Global Chess League

Nana Dzagnidze, nan Georgian GM and 1 of nan strongest female players successful nan mix, besides pulled retired during nan tournament, citing individual reasons, paving nan way for Iranian Sara Khadem to measurement in.

Despite having nary clip to enslaved pinch her teammates aliases hole for nan matches, Sara did exceedingly good to spark a tone of comeback successful her teammates by winning three, drafting 1 and losing 1 successful nan 5 games she played.

“I had known each nan players for a agelong time. It wasn’t nan first clip we each gathered together. But being a portion of a squad was thing caller for each of us. And I retrieve that connected nan first time I played, I mislaid nan match, arsenic did our team. So we were emotion a small down astir nan full thing,” said Khadem complete nan telephone from Spain to The Hindu.

Khadem’s contributions came astatine a clip erstwhile she was grieving nan decease of her grandmother, making nan Iranian’s achievements much creditable.

“It was highly challenging. I callback having to play aft I learned astir her (grandmother’s) information nan nighttime before. I knew she wasn’t emotion well, but erstwhile I recovered retired what had happened nan adjacent day, I decided not to telephone my family earlier nan crippled arsenic I knew if I did, I wouldn’t beryllium capable to support myself together emotionally,” she said.

“I conscionable wanted to spell to nan committee and decorativeness nan crippled quickly earlier returning to my room and talking pinch my family. But aft that, I resolved to do my best. Finally, erstwhile we won nan title, I dedicated my badge to my grandmother. That’s what I wanted to do passim nan tournament,” Khadem added.

Clutch: Jonas Buhl Bjerre’s capacity catapulted nan squad to a title victory. | Photo Credit: Global Chess League

There was different King successful a squad that assembled Kings. Jonas Buhl Bjerre (19) from Denmark pulled disconnected a literal heist against upGrad Mumba Masters successful nan last to lead Kings to nan title.

It was a riveting acme conflict of oscillating fortunes successful accelerated and blitz formats dispersed complete 24 games, earlier nan victor was decided via a sudden-death involving 4 games.

Bjerre, who had mislaid 4 consecutive games to nan Uzbek teenage sensation Javokhir Sindarov successful nan sudden-death phase, bounced backmost successful style to checkmate him successful nan mediate of nan committee aft nan second missed a mate-in-one.

Interestingly, Sindarov, nan gold-winning personnel of nan Uzbekistan squad successful nan Chess Olympiad 2022, had earlier thrashed Jonas 5 retired of nan six times successful nan GCL.

But successful nan final, erstwhile it mattered nan most, nan Denmark No. 1, fighting nan soul demons of being nan lowest-rated subordinate of nan tournament, snatched a triumph from nan jaws of defeat.

“It was a immense infinitesimal for me. I was overjoyed to person made a quality to nan squad astatine nan past minute. I was struggling successful nan final, and winning aft 4 losses successful a statement made it moreover much special,” said Jonas, who returned to Denmark to decorativeness his precocious schoolhouse studies.

Though Khadem and Jonas stole nan limelight, King’s resilience came from a beardown halfway —- individuals who held their crushed and pushed nan squad towards triumph connected aggregate occasions.

Russia’s Kateryna Lagno mislaid conscionable doubly successful 10 games, while China’s Wei Yi won 7 of his 10 matches successful nan convention shape and vanished pinch a capacity standing of 2941, nan champion successful nan league.

Amid each this, nan calm-headed beingness of Aronian — a three-time Chess Olympiad victor pinch Armenia (2006, 2008, 2012) and nan 2011 World Team Chess Champion — connected nan apical committee worked for illustration a charm for Kings.

“He is an exceptional leader and mentor.” He would often connection immoderate proposal earlier nan game. He ever encouraged america to conflict until nan extremity and person nosy pinch nan game. “He was awesome astatine uniting nan team, and arsenic a result, our enslaved grew stronger,” Jonas said.

Khadem besides praised nan 40-year-old for his willingness to spell retired of his measurement to thief others.

“Levon had a really important domiciled successful nan triumph because he was nan 1 who was cheering everyone on. He said we should conflict sloppy of nan result and decorativeness nan crippled respectfully. We sometimes request that support because each of nan players were good, but nan results did not bespeak connected nan board,” she said.

“I judge nan Global Chess League has fixed galore moments to cherish starting from nan epic lucifer betwixt Magnus and Vishy to seeing immoderate of nan young and move talent from across the world”Anand MahindraChairperson, Mahindra Group

In a tourney that had Magnus Carlsen and Anand successful different teams, nary 1 gave Kings a chance. And, pinch changeless changes, it was coach Loek van Wely’s skills that ensured nan squad kept going and peaked astatine nan correct time.

The Global Chess League lifted nan athletics to a much glamorous pedestal. However, successful an ironic end, what came to nan fore were individual brilliance and grit, underlining nan characteristic tenets of nan sport, moreover though nan League was and meant to beryllium a squad event!