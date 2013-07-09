Contravention of exchange control regulations under scrutiny in Estina fraud case

There was a conflict arsenic to what documents were earlier Standard Bank erstwhile Estina applied for overseas rate to acquisition and import a pasteurisation works successful 2013.

Jarina Cornel Bekker, an interrogator successful nan South African Reserve Bank’s (SARB) compliance and enforcement division, was testifying earlier nan Pretoria magistrate’s tribunal successful nan fraud proceedings of alleged Gupta associates Kamal Vasram and Saliesh Indurjeeth.

The authorities alleges they unlawfully told clearing supplier UTI South Africa they were importing caller dairy instrumentality worthy astir $3.4m (about R64m) from a supplier successful nan UAE successful 2014.

The suspected overpriced pasteurising plant, which was imported from India, was invoiced to Estina by Gateway Limited successful nan UAE. Evidence successful nan nationalist domain suggests Gateway was utilized and controlled by nan Guptas arsenic a conduit to launder money and extract costs from South Africa.

Another count nan men and Estina look is that of contravening speech power regulations. The authorities alleges nan accused applied to transportation $3.4m for nan acquisition and importation of nan plant, whereas successful their application, it was for “payment for guidance and consulting services”.

Bekker testified that nan documents provided by Standard Bank showed nan exertion was for costs for guidance and consulting services.