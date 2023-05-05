Cookies and Cream Ice Cream

1 week ago
Just 5 ingredients pinch virtually nary prep activity and you’ll person nan creamiest, astir luxurious, and astir delicious Cookies and Cream Ice Cream ever!   This Cookies and Cream Ice Cream look is made without eggs and location is nary cooking involved.  It’s wholly fuss free and features a delicious vanilla crystal pick that’s chock afloat of Oreo cooky chunks!

As health-conscious arsenic our family is erstwhile it comes to eating patient foods and avoiding bad stuff, crystal pick is 1 of nan “sinful indulgences” we garbage to springiness up.  And we’re okay pinch that because occasional indulgences are important for intelligence wellness and arsenic we each know, our intelligence wellness besides impacts our beingness wellness and so….it’s important to dainty yourself occasionally.  And conjecture what?  If it’s homemade you tin consciousness even little guilty astir it because homemade mostly doesn’t person each nan junk ingredients successful it for illustration store-bought does.  AND it tastes better!  Win-win!

So yes, we’re a family of crystal pick lovers and we emotion experimenting pinch each kinds of spirit combinations.  (I conscionable made a wicked batch of chromatic lavender crystal pick past play – truthful good!)  But location are immoderate flavors that will ever beryllium “standards” – favorites that we travel backmost to again and again.  Cookies and Cream Ice Cream (aka, Oreo Ice Cream) is 1 of them.  Scooping those creamy spoonfuls into your rima and biting down connected those chunks of Oreo cookies is 1 of life’s top pleasures.

This Cookies and Cream Ice Cream look features conscionable 5 ingredients and it is 100% fuss free.  Meaning location are NO eggs and location is NO cooking involved.  Simply operation nan ingredients together and fto nan crystal pick shaper churn it into a heavy consistency you tin past transportation to nan freezer.  For nan BEST Cookies and Cream Ice Cream, it conscionable doesn’t get immoderate simpler than this!

I’ve experimented pinch different quantities of crushed Oreo cookies and settled connected 1 1/4 cups arsenic nan correct magnitude for tons of delicious chunks successful each wound without it being overkill.  Feel free to adhd much aliases little according to your ain preference.

Cookies and Cream Ice Cream Recipe

Let’s get started!

In a bowl, harvester nan beverage and sweetener and whisk until nan sweetener is dissolved.  Add nan dense pick and vanilla extract and operation to combine.   Refrigerate for astatine slightest 1 hour.

Pour nan substance into your crystal pick shaper and travel nan manufacturer’s instructions.

After astir 20 minutes, aft nan substance is thickened, adhd nan crushed cocoa sandwich cookies and fto it proceed to churn for different 5-10 minutes aliases until nan crystal pick is bully and thick.

Spoon nan crystal pick into a freezer safe instrumentality pinch a lid and frost for astatine slightest 2-3 hours until firmly set.

Makes astir 1 quart.

Scoop nan crystal pick into individual serving bowls and garnish pinch an Oreo cooky if desired.

Enjoy!

Be judge to besides effort our:

  • Pumpkin Pie Ice Cream
  • White Chocolate Cranberry Pistachio Ice Cream

Cookies and Cream Ice Cream

Kimberly Killebrew

Just 5 ingredients pinch virtually nary prep activity will springiness you nan creamiest, astir luxurious, and astir delicious Cookies and Cream Ice Cream ever!   

Prep Time 30 minutes

Freezer Time 2 hours

Total Time 2 hours 30 minutes

Course Dessert

Cuisine American

Servings 8

Calories 398 kcal

Instructions 

  • In a bowl, harvester nan beverage and sweetener and whisk until nan sweetener is dissolved. Add nan dense pick and vanilla extract and operation to combine. Refrigerate for astatine slightest 1 hour.

  • Pour nan substance into your crystal pick shaper and travel nan manufacturer's instructions. After astir 20 minutes, aft nan substance is thickened, adhd nan crushed cocoa sandwich cookies and fto it proceed to churn for different 5-10 minutes aliases until nan crystal pick is bully and thick.

    Spoon nan crystal pick into a freezer safe instrumentality pinch a lid and frost for astatine slightest 2-3 hours until firmly set.

    Makes astir 1 quart.

Nutrition

Calories: 398kcal | Carbohydrates: 38g | Protein: 4g | Fat: 27g | Saturated Fat: 16g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 2g | Monounsaturated Fat: 8g | Cholesterol: 71mg | Sodium: 125mg | Potassium: 163mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 30g | Vitamin A: 925IU | Vitamin C: 0.4mg | Calcium: 82mg | Iron: 3mg

Keyword Cookies and Cream Ice Cream, Oreo Ice Cream

