Cooking on a Glass Stovetop? We Rounded Up the Best Cookware for the Task

As much group make nan move from state to solid (for a myriad of reasons, including wellness and biology concerns) you mightiness find yourself wondering which cookware to take for your glass-top scope (be it electrical aliases induction). While it mightiness beryllium tempting to conscionable sling immoderate pots and pans you ain onto your burner, taking statement of a fewer considerations tin thief sphere that shiny solid apical for years to come.

Firstly, What’s nan Difference Between Electric and Induction Glass Stovetops?

Glass-top electrical cooktops transportation power via a basking coil nether a soft solid cooktop—pretty straightforward. Induction cooktops, connected nan different hand, employment an electromagnetic coil beneath nan solid surface, which generates a magnetic section that reacts pinch magnetic cookware, heating it up (you tin publication more astir really induction burners activity here). It’s important to return this into information erstwhile purchasing cookware since not each cookware is induction-friendly (if it’s not, your cookware won’t power up).

What to Look for successful Glass Stovetop-Friendly Cookware

Most cookware is compatible pinch glass-top stoves, though induction tin make things a small dicier (it's champion to cheque by utilizing a magnet aliases reference shaper notes). But, overall, look for cookware that has a level bottommost and matches up pinch nan size of your burners to guarantee bully interaction pinch nan stovetop and moreover heating pinch nary acold spots. Glass and stoneware cookware tin scratch solid cooktops and are not compatible pinch induction burners, truthful we don’t urge cookware made of these materials. There is besides a middle-ground of cookware, for illustration formed robust skillets, that you can usage pinch glass-top stoves, but whitethorn scratch nan aboveground owed to their heavy, rougher bases. In this case, it's up to you to determine if a fewer scratches are worthy it.

Cleaning and Caring for a Glass Stovetop

Glass stovetops are immoderate of nan easiest to clean. While accepted coil electrical and state stoves person curved drip pans wherever nan burners are positioned, glass-top stoves are level and tin beryllium wiped down pinch spray and a towel aliases sponge. Before cleaning, guarantee nan cooktop is wholly cool. Spray pinch an all-purpose cleaner that contains a degreaser, hold a infinitesimal aliases 2 for nan degreaser to do its thing, past swipe pinch a non-abrasive sponge. Finally, rinse nan sponge well, swipe distant immoderate residue, and barren nan cooktop pinch a microfiber towel. Done!

Inevitably, nutrient will spill and get burned aliases caramelized into a sticky messiness connected your solid stovetop. Don’t beryllium tempted to usage abrasive scouring pads aliases scrub brushes successful these instances, arsenic they tin scratch nan solid aboveground of your stove. First, cheque your manufacturer’s instructions earlier embarking connected a heavy clean, and don’t usage immoderate devices aliases products connected your stovetop that they counsel against. Try treating tougher stains pinch a substance of distilled achromatic vinegar and baking soda. Spray nan stain pinch vinegar, followed up pinch a hefty sprinkle of baking soda (it will foam). Then, fto nan substance beryllium for 10 to 15 minutes earlier wiping pinch a non-abrasive cloth and repeating arsenic needed. Finally, swipe your stovetop pinch a cloth aliases non-abrasive sponge and cleanable water. For nan astir stubborn of stains, location are many commercialized cleaners specifically designed for usage connected glass-top stoves. You tin besides carefully scrape burnt-on nutrient disconnected pinch a razor blade, but this method is risky arsenic you tin scrape your stove apical (or trim yourself), truthful cheque your manufacturer’s instructions earlier attempting this, and see a safety handle to clasp nan leaf if going this route.

The Best Cookware for Glass Stovetops

No cookware postulation is complete without astatine slightest 1 bully stainless alloy skillet; they tin spell from stovetop to oven without missing a beat. You tin moreover roast a full chickenhearted successful a 12-inch version, ensuring crisp skin, an evenly cooked bird, and an easy alloy to create a dynamite condiment while your vertebrate rests. During our testing of stainless skillets, Made In’s 10 and 12-inch skillets came retired connected top, pinch a reasonable value constituent that gave them nan separator complete much costly models from All-Clad and Le Creuset. Stainless alloy is compatible pinch some electrical and induction ranges, truthful you tin sear, toss, and saute your bosom retired without worrying astir scathing your cooktop.

Key Specs

Material: Stainless steel

Stainless steel Temperature range: Up to 800°F

Up to 800°F Care instructions: Dishwasher-safe

Dishwasher-safe Induction compatible: Yes

Yes Price astatine clip of publish: $119

A nonstick skillet is awesome for cooking thing that’s apt to adhere to a accepted skillet, including things for illustration eggs and delicate fish. Our victor from T-Fal is compatible pinch some electrical and induction glass-top stoves, has a comfortable handle, and isn’t excessively costly (we don’t deliberation you should walk a ton of money connected a nonstick skillet since nan coating wears retired complete time).

Key Specs

Material: Stainless alloy base; titanium nonstick

Stainless alloy base; titanium nonstick Temperature range: Up to 400°F

Up to 400°F Care instructions: Dishwasher-safe, though we urge hand-washing

Dishwasher-safe, though we urge hand-washing Induction compatible: Yes

Yes Price astatine clip of publish: $40

Woks are versatile pans that tin beryllium utilized for a assortment of dishes, including fried rice, heavy fried foods, and moreover for smoking proteins indoors. Woks travel successful galore materials, but we for illustration c alloy because it heats quickly and efficiently, and is durable and affordable. Flat-bottomed models, for illustration our winner from Yosukata, besides beryllium nicely connected glass-top stoves, truthful make judge you look for that quality.

Key Specs

Material: Carbon steel

Carbon steel Temperature range: Up to 600°F

Up to 600°F Care instructions: Hand-wash only, barren immediately

Hand-wash only, barren immediately Induction compatible: Yes

Yes Price astatine clip of publish: $61

Sauté pans person a wide, level bottommost for illustration a skillet, but pinch high, consecutive sides. This makes them a awesome prime for shallow-frying, wilting a large ol’ container of greens, aliases saucing pasta. Our prime from All-Clad has gangly sides, a tight-fitting lid, and is suited for solid stovetops. For a much budget-minded pick, we urge this model from Tramontina. Both will beryllium bully and level connected a glass-top stove, truthful nan prime is yours.

Key Specs

Material: Stainless steel

Stainless steel Temperature range: Up to 600°F

Up to 600°F Care instructions: Dishwasher-safe, but hand-washing is recommended

Dishwasher-safe, but hand-washing is recommended Induction compatible: Yes

Yes Price astatine clip of publish: $180

Stock pots are useful for larger-scale projects that require much volume, for illustration chili for a crowd, boiling lobsters or, you know, making stock. Our prime for the champion 12-quart stockpot from Cuisinart has wide, comfortable handles, and performed good successful testing, ensuring perfectly browned mirepoix and boiling h2o quickly. It besides sports a tight-fitting lid—no gaps to beryllium seen. If you’re looking for an moreover larger stockpot, this 16-quart model from Tramontina is besides awesome for electrical and induction stoves alike. Both nan Cuisinart and nan Tramontina besides beryllium bully and level connected glass-top burners, ensuring moreover and speedy heating.

Key Specs

Material: Stainless steel

Stainless steel Temperature range: Up to 550°F

Up to 550°F Care instructions: Dishwasher-safe

Dishwasher-safe Induction compatible: Yes

Yes Price astatine clip of publish: $140

While we usually urge building your ain array of skillets, pots and pans, during our trial of sets we really liked this broad 1 from All-Clad. Every portion was power responsive and easy to maneuver and clean. Plus, each of nan pots and pans included are induction and solid stovetop-friendly, truthful you don't person to accent astir immoderate pans scratching things.

Key Specs

Material: Stainless steel

Stainless steel Temperature range: Up to 600°F

Up to 600°F Care instructions: Dishwasher-safe, though we urge hand-washing

Dishwasher-safe, though we urge hand-washing Induction compatible: Yes

Yes Price astatine clip of publish: $700

Carbon alloy is made from a substance of c and robust and shares a batch of nan aforesaid features arsenic formed iron: they’re induction and electric-compatible and person fantabulous power retention, which makes them a awesome prime for tasks for illustration searing steaks. Our victor from Mauviel is lightweight and has sloped sides, truthful it excels astatine sautéing, too. Carbon alloy is very durable and tin withstand precocious temperatures for hours, going easy from stovetop to oven. Carbon alloy skillets are besides lighter and thinner than formed iron, and a well-seasoned 1 tin beryllium much nonstick.

Key Specs

Material: Carbon steel

Carbon steel Temperature range: N/A (manufacturer doesn’t specify)

N/A (manufacturer doesn’t specify) Care instructions: Hand-wash only, barren immediately

Hand-wash only, barren immediately Induction compatible: Yes

Yes Price astatine clip of publish: $95

A straight-sided saucepan is awesome for much than making sauces. It’s cleanable for boiling h2o for pasta, cooking grains, blanching vegetables, and more. Our prime from Zwilling has a grip that stays cool to nan touch while boiling water, allowing america to clasp nan cookware and move pinch ease. Its solid lid lets you show nutrient during cooking, and nan measurement markings connected nan interior were besides helpful. It besides sits bully and level connected glass-top stoves, ensuring moreover heating.

Key Specs

Material: Stainless steel; aluminum; tempered glass

Stainless steel; aluminum; tempered glass Temperature range: Up to 400°F (with lid)

Up to 400°F (with lid) Care instructions: Dishwasher-safe

Dishwasher-safe Induction compatible: Yes

Yes Price astatine clip of publish: $110

Cookware That's Fine to Use, But May Scratch nan Glass

Cast robust is simply a staple successful galore kitchens. It’s highly versatile, useful pinch induction and electrical stoves, and tin spell from stovetop to oven without a hitch. This makes it awesome for searing steaks aliases moreover baking cornbread aliases cookware pizza. And while non-enameled formed robust is dense and tin scratch a solid cooktop, we still deliberation it’s a awesome summation to your cookware collection—plus formed robust is induction-compatible. We tested 22 formed robust skillets and this 1 from Lodge came retired connected top. It performed good successful tests, has a awesome value point, and comes pre-seasoned.

Key Specs

Material: Cast iron

Cast iron Temperature range: N/A

N/A Care instructions: Hand-wash only (head here for a formed robust cleaning and attraction how-to)

Hand-wash only (head here for a formed robust cleaning and attraction how-to) Induction compatible: Yes

Yes Price astatine clip of publish: $25

Want beautiful char lines but don't person a grill? Enter nan grill pan, friend of apartment-dwellers everywhere. While nan spirit won't mimic that of a charcoal grill, this formed robust cookware tin get rather hot, searing successful char lines connected your prime of meat, vegetable, aliases panini. Like a accepted formed robust skillet, a formed robust grill cookware is prone to scratching glass-top stoves, truthful beryllium observant erstwhile placing it connected nan burner aliases moving it around. They're besides often heavy, though our victor from Lodge was connected nan lighter broadside astatine a small complete 7 pounds.

Key Specs

Material: Cast iron

Cast iron Temperature range: N/A

N/A Care instructions: Hand-wash only (head here for a formed robust cleaning and attraction how-to)

Hand-wash only (head here for a formed robust cleaning and attraction how-to) Induction compatible: Yes

Yes Price astatine clip of publish: $74

A bully enameled formed robust Dutch oven is simply a workhorse suitable for immoderate range. Braises, soups, stews, deep-frying, and moreover breadstuff baking—a bully Dutch oven tin do it all, and more. After extensive testing, we named this model from Le Creuset arsenic our winner. We besides liked this one from Staub, and this model from Cuisinart, if you’re connected a budget. Dutch ovens travel successful a assortment of sizes from 1/4-quart each nan measurement up to 13.5 quarts. A 5- to 6-quart cookware is nan astir applicable for astir homes and tin make capable nutrient for 4 to six people, positive they usually fresh nicely connected your burner. That said, take nan size that useful champion for you and your stovetop. The enamel coating connected formed robust Dutch ovens makes them overmuch little apt to scratch your glass-top stove, but if nan bottommost is unsmooth aliases unfinished, location is simply a flimsy consequence of scratching. Not to mention they tin beryllium dense (our victor from Le Creuset is simply a small complete 11 pounds), truthful if you clunk a Dutch oven connected your stovetop, it could ace nan glass.

Key Specs

Material: Enameled formed iron

Enameled formed iron Temperature range: Up to 500°F

Up to 500°F Care instructions: Dishwasher-safe, but hand-washing is recommended

Dishwasher-safe, but hand-washing is recommended Induction compatible: Yes

Yes Price astatine clip of publish: $400

Enameled formed robust offers a fewer advantages complete uncoated formed iron: nan enamel coating protects nan cookware from rust, and it helps shield your solid stove apical from imaginable scratches, though it does still person nan imaginable to scratch. Enameled formed robust tin withstand nan aforesaid precocious temperatures arsenic its uncoated counterparts and doesn’t request to beryllium seasoned, making it a bully prime for those unwilling to attraction for uncoated formed iron. Our victor from Staub was comparatively lightweight and heated quickly and evenly successful our testing.

Key Specs

Material: Enameled formed iron

Enameled formed iron Temperature range: Up to 900°F

Up to 900°F Care instructions: Dishwasher-safe, though hand-washing is recommended

Dishwasher-safe, though hand-washing is recommended Induction compatible: Yes

Yes Price astatine clip of publish: $200

Similar to a Dutch oven, braisers are squatter and are often utilized to, er, braise! Their wider, shallower aboveground area besides intends they're awesome for shallow frying, searing, and moreover baking (think casseroles and nan like). And, for illustration Dutch ovens, they are coated successful enamel, which tin thief protect a solid stovetop. However, they are a spot heavy, truthful attraction is needed erstwhile maneuvering to guarantee you don't driblet nan braiser connected nan stovetop and harm nan surface.

Key Specs

Material: Enameled formed iron

Enameled formed iron Temperature range: Up to 500°F

Up to 500°F Care instructions: Dishwasher-safe, though hand-washing is recommended

Dishwasher-safe, though hand-washing is recommended Induction compatible: Yes

Yes Price astatine clip of publish: $368

FAQs

How do you cognize if cookware is induction compatible?

The astir reliable measurement to cognize if your cookware is induction compatible is to cheque its merchandise listing: nan shaper should show you. Another action is to drawback a magnet. If it sticks to nan bottommost of nan pan, it’s magnetic and induction-friendly.

Can you usage solid stovetop-compatible cookware pinch state stoves?

You judge can! All of our supra recommendations tin beryllium utilized pinch electrical and induction glass-top stoves arsenic good arsenic state ranges.



Can you usage formed robust connected solid stovetops?

Cast robust is compatible pinch induction stoves, which characteristic glass-tops, and you tin usage this style of cookware connected glass-top electrical stoves arsenic well. However, uncoated formed robust skillets person a unsmooth aboveground and are much prone to scratching solid than, say, a smooth-bottomed stainless alloy skillet.