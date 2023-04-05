Coolio: Gangsta's Paradise rapper died of fentanyl overdose - manager

Image source, Getty Images Image caption, Coolio recorded 8 workplace albums and won an American Music Award and 3 MTV Video Music Awards

The decease of US Grammy-winning rapper Coolio successful September 2022 was owed to nan effects of fentanyl and different drugs, his head has said.

Jarez Posey said nan musician's family had been informed astir nan findings by nan Los Angeles County coroner.

The creator was recovered unresponsive connected nan bath level of a friend's LA location six months ago. He was 59.

Coolio, whose existent sanction was Artis Leon Ivey Jr, won a Grammy for nan 1995 way Gangsta's Paradise.

The deed - later chosen arsenic nan soundtrack to nan movie Dangerous Minds - went connected to go 1 of nan astir successful rap songs of each time, helping to bring nan genre into nan mainstream.

It continues to beryllium wide listened to and has passed a cardinal views connected YouTube.

At nan clip of his death, nan rapper was suffering from bosom illness and asthma, nan BBC's US partner CBS News reports.

While Coolio had precocious utilized had precocious utilized phencyclidine, aliases PCP, his decease was arsenic a consequence of nan effects of a cocktail of fentanyl, heroin and methamphetamines, CBS said.

The coroner's agency deemed his decease accidental.

Coolio started making euphony successful nan 80s, but he cemented his spot successful hip-hop history erstwhile he recorded Gangsta's Paradise.

He was calved successful Pennsylvania, but grew up successful nan LA suburb of Compton, wherever his profession flourished and he became a starring fig successful nan US West Coast rap euphony segment successful nan 90s.

His rap moniker came from a speech pinch a friend who asked him: "Who do you deliberation you are, Coolio Iglesias?", according to The Black Names Project website.

He worked arsenic a unpaid firefighter successful nan San Jose area earlier dedicating himself full-time to hip-hop.

A talented shaper and actor, he appeared successful dozens of films and TV shows, including Celebrity Big Brother successful nan UK successful 2009.

And he moreover recovered an outlet for his emotion of nutrient pinch a book and net series, Cooking pinch Coolio.

Over a profession spanning 4 decades he recorded 8 workplace albums and won an American Music Award and 3 MTV Video Music Awards.