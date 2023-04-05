Coolio’s Cause Of Death Revealed

Compton-based rapper Coolio died from nan effects of fentanyl, his head Jared Posey confirmed to Deadline Thursday. He besides had traces of heroin and methamphetamines successful his system.

Coolio died September 28, 2022 successful Los Angeles. Posey told TMZ astatine nan clip that nan rapper was recovered connected nan level of a bath astatine a friend’s home, but an contiguous origin of decease was not known. He was 59.

The rapper won a Grammy successful 1996 for his No. 1 smash “Gangsta’s Paradise” from nan soundtrack of nan Michelle Pfeiffer-starring film Dangerous Minds The title way shape nan precocious 1995 medium was a rap return connected “Pastime Paradise,” a way from Stevie Wonder’s Grammy-winning 1976 album Songs successful nan Key of Life, and topped nan Billboard Hot 100 and different charts astir nan world, including nan UK. It besides won nan Grammy for Best Rap Solo Performance, scored a brace of MTV Video Music Awards and was parodied by “Weird” Al Yankovic arsenic “Amish Paradise,” which peaked astatine No, 53 successful 1996.

He followed that pinch different deed single, “1, 2, 3, 4 (Sumpin’ New),” which reached No. 5 successful nan U.S. That aforesaid year, Coolio wrote and performed “Aw, Here It Goes,” nan taxable opus for Kenan & Kel, the Nickelodeon drama starring Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell.

In summation to his music, Coolio moved into reality TV pinch appearances connected Big Brother successful 2009 and a twelvemonth later connected Ultimate Big Brother. He besides was 1 of 8 celebrities who appeared connected nan Food Network reality show Rachael vs. Guy: Celebrity Cook-Off representing nan Music Saves Lives Organization; he later became known for his cooking and wrote respective cookbooks, including Cookin’ pinch Coolio: 5 Star Meals astatine a 1 Star Price in 2009, which would beryllium a bestseller.

He besides was featured connected ABC’s Wife Swap and impermanent starred arsenic himself successful an section connected nan first play of Sabrina nan Teenage Witch His different credits include Gravity Falls, The Nanny and nan Adult Swim show Black Jesus in an section titled “Gangsta’s Paradise.” He was astir recently cast successful a recurring role on 2020 HBO Max pilot Vegas High.

Patrick Hipes and Erik Pedersen contributed to this report.