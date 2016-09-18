Coolio's cause of death revealed as fentanyl overdose

36 minutes ago
  1. Home
  2. International
  3. Coolio's cause of death revealed as fentanyl overdose

The death of rapper Coolio was owed to nan effects of fentanyl, heroin and methamphetamines, his head confirmed to CBS News. 

Coolio, whose existent sanction was Artis Leon Ivey Jr., died past September successful Los Angeles. He was 59. 

At nan clip of his death, nan rapper was suffering from bosom illness and asthma and had precocious utilized phencyclidine, aliases PCP, according to nan Los Angeles County coroner's report. The coroner's agency deemed his decease accidental, CBS Los Angeles reported. 

The LA-based rapper was champion known for his Grammy Award-winning azygous "Gangsta's Paradise," which was featured connected nan soundtrack for 1995's "Dangerous Minds" starring Michelle Pfeiffer. The opus is considered 1 of nan astir successful rap songs of each clip aft it spent 3 weeks atop nan Billboard Hot 100. 

In 1996, he recorded nan opening "Aw, Here It Goes!" for nan Nickelodeon tv bid "Kenan & Kel" starring Kenan Thompson. 

Thanks for reference CBS NEWS.

Create your free relationship aliases log successful
for much features.

Please participate email reside to continue

Please participate valid email reside to continue

More
Source Cbsnews

Related Article

CALLAHAN: So Nike now pays a trans woman to wear sports bras. Enough! Ladies, let the pushback begin

CALLAHAN: So Nike now pays a trans woman to wear sports bras. Enough! Ladies, let the pushback begin

16 minutes ago
Tom Cruise deepfake mastermind files copyright for own likeness - can you spot the fakes? 

Tom Cruise deepfake mastermind files copyright for own likeness - can you spot the fakes? 

18 minutes ago
Body of boy, 17, 'who went alone for a swim' is found in quarry after six-week search

Body of boy, 17, 'who went alone for a swim' is found in quarry after six-week search

18 minutes ago
Easter long weekend: Opening hours Coles Woolworths Aldi Kmart Westfield Dan Murphys Bunnings

Easter long weekend: Opening hours Coles Woolworths Aldi Kmart Westfield Dan Murphys Bunnings

24 minutes ago
'Shocking and undemocratic:' Biden blasts Tennessee House for expelling member who joined gun rally

'Shocking and undemocratic:' Biden blasts Tennessee House for expelling member who joined gun rally

26 minutes ago
California English teacher is filmed repeating n-word and urging student to repeat it during lesson

California English teacher is filmed repeating n-word and urging student to repeat it during lesson

28 minutes ago

Popular Article

CEK FAKTA: Disebut Markus oleh Mahfud MD, Jokowi Bekukan DPR?

CEK FAKTA: Disebut Markus oleh Mahfud MD, Jokowi Bekukan DPR?

16 hours ago
Disebut-sebut Akan Kudeta Demokrat, Ternyata Ini Harta Kekayaan Moeldoko

Disebut-sebut Akan Kudeta Demokrat, Ternyata Ini Harta Kekayaan Moeldoko

16 hours ago
West Ham's David Moyes doesn't blame fans for leaving during abysmal 5-1 home defeat to Newcastle

West Ham's David Moyes doesn't blame fans for leaving during abysmal 5-1 home defeat to Newcastle

23 hours ago
West Ham 1-5 Newcastle: Magpies capitalise on shambolic Hammers performance

West Ham 1-5 Newcastle: Magpies capitalise on shambolic Hammers performance

23 hours ago
NOTEBOOK: Man United look part again without Weghorst and Bees boss attracting interest from rivals

NOTEBOOK: Man United look part again without Weghorst and Bees boss attracting interest from rivals

23 hours ago
English (US) English (US) · Indonesian (ID) Indonesian (ID) ·
Contact Us · Terms & Conditions ·

©2023 Recent News.
All Rights Reserved.