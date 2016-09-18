36 minutes ago

Coolio's cause of death revealed as fentanyl overdose

The death of rapper Coolio was owed to nan effects of fentanyl, heroin and methamphetamines, his head confirmed to CBS News.

Coolio, whose existent sanction was Artis Leon Ivey Jr., died past September successful Los Angeles. He was 59.

At nan clip of his death, nan rapper was suffering from bosom illness and asthma and had precocious utilized phencyclidine, aliases PCP, according to nan Los Angeles County coroner's report. The coroner's agency deemed his decease accidental, CBS Los Angeles reported.

The LA-based rapper was champion known for his Grammy Award-winning azygous "Gangsta's Paradise," which was featured connected nan soundtrack for 1995's "Dangerous Minds" starring Michelle Pfeiffer. The opus is considered 1 of nan astir successful rap songs of each clip aft it spent 3 weeks atop nan Billboard Hot 100.

In 1996, he recorded nan opening "Aw, Here It Goes!" for nan Nickelodeon tv bid "Kenan & Kel" starring Kenan Thompson.