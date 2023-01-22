Cooper set for ‘crisis talks’ after Leeds loss; Premier League duo ‘interested’ if Forest sack him

Steve Cooper will reportedly clasp ‘crisis talks’ pinch Nottingham Forest aft Tuesday’s 2-1 conclusion against relegation rivals Leeds United.

Forest dropped down to 17th arsenic Leeds jumped up to 13th aft nan consequence astatine Elland Road.

This intends nan City Ground nine are without a triumph since they hit Leeds successful nan return fixture connected February 5.

Pressure is building connected Cooper fixed his side’s woeful form. A study past week claimed conclusion astatine location to Wolves could beryllium fatal.

Forest drew 1-1 which was evidently capable to support nan Welshman successful a job, but it remains to beryllium seen whether aliases not he will beryllium successful complaint for Saturday’s travel to Aston Villa.

Asked if he is worried astir his position aft nan Leeds loss, Cooper said: “I respect nan mobility and I understand it 100 per cent, but I’m not that feline that thinks for illustration that.

“I ever deliberation of nan greater bully of nan club, truthful immoderate benignant of worry, disappointment, vexation I’m emotion correct now is nan truth that Forest person mislaid a crippled they could person done truthful overmuch amended in.

“That’s conscionable nan measurement I’m wired. I’ve trained myself conscionable to attraction connected nan worldly I tin power and activity arsenic difficult arsenic I tin each azygous day, judge successful my activity and enactment existent to it. That’s conscionable wherever I’m at.”

Cooper, who has retained nan support of nan mostly of Forest fans up to now, said he still believed successful himself and his players and confirmed location had been nary interaction from nan club’s board.

“I’ll everlastingly beryllium grateful to nan supporters and that’s why winning games feels truthful joyous and losing games hurts,” he added.

“Because they’re truthful bully pinch me, erstwhile we fto them down for illustration we did tonight, it’s painful.

“That’s really I think, trying to do what’s correct and bully for nan club. I conscionable don’t deliberation astir myself.

“The much support I get, nan much wished and paranoid I get astir not letting them down.”

Cooper ever says nan correct things and it looks for illustration he will request to beryllium connected apical shape erstwhile he attends a ‘crisis meeting’ earlier nan weekend.

According to 90min, Cooper will beryllium down pinch nan Forest level aft his broadside edged person to nan relegation zone.

The study claims that nan Reds ‘are considering a managerial change’ and nan ‘imminent talks’ could spot Cooper relieved of his duties earlier facing in-form Villa this weekend.

Crystal Palace and Leicester are some ‘interested’ successful appointing Cooper should he suffer his occupation astatine nan City Ground.

Roy Hodgson is successful complaint astatine Selhurst Park until nan extremity of nan play aft he replaced Patrick Vieira – who replaced him successful 2021.

Leicester dismissed Brendan Rodgers connected Sunday aft nan precocious conclusion astatine Palace pinch first-team coaches Adam Sadler and Mike Stowell successful caretaker charge.

The Foxes were reportedly turned down by Graham Potter this week aft they approached nan erstwhile Chelsea caput coach.

