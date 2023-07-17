COP28 host UAE and India vow 'successful' climate summit

ADVERTISEMENT

COP28 big UAE and India vow 'successful' ambiance summit

by AFP Staff Writers

Dubai (AFP) July 15, 2023



The United Arab Emirates and India vowed connected Saturday to make this year's COP28 convention successful Dubai a success, arsenic Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a sojourn to nan Gulf state.

The oil-rich UAE will big nan COP28 United Nations ambiance talks successful November and December, arsenic world nations stay acold isolated connected intends to trim fossil fuels and trim world warming.

"The UAE and India are agreed successful their determination to guarantee nan successful result of COP28 arsenic an inclusive and action-oriented conference," publication a connection pursuing talks successful Abu Dhabi betwixt Emirati President Sheikh Mohammed ben Zayed Al Nahyan and Modi.

The 2 leaders said they were "committed to heighten practice connected ambiance ambition, decarbonisation and cleanable energy, and activity together to person tangible and meaningful outcomes" astatine nan conference, it added.

With world temperatures hitting grounds highs past week and countries buffeted by floods, storms and crop-withering heatwaves, nan world remains acold disconnected way to meet its ambiance goals.

Emirati lipid executive Sultan Al Jaber, who will caput up nan COP28 talks, has said he expects fossil fuels to proceed to play a role, albeit reduced and pinch nan usage of often arguable technologies to "abate", aliases neutralise, nan emissions.

Last year's ambiance acme successful Egypt saw nan creation of a caller financial installation for mediocre countries already ravaged by impacts, but rebuffed attempts to spell retired nan request to ditch fossil fuels.

That aforesaid responsibility statement will tally done COP28, pitting nan European Union and scores of processing countries against China, India and different emerging giants, on pinch nan United States, nan world's largest lipid and state producer.

Modi and nan UAE president besides stressed nan request to return into information "the divers nationalist circumstances of each nation", nan connection said, successful an evident motion to processing and emerging countries.

During nan visit, Modi besides met Jaber who has travel nether occurrence since his assignment arsenic COP28 president early this twelvemonth from critics who opportunity his position arsenic a apical lipid and state executive is simply a conflict of liking because burning fossil fuels is by acold nan main driver of world warming.

Expecting 70,000 participants, double nan largest COP to date, this year's acme hopes to support nan Paris Agreement's extremity for capping world warming astatine 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Last period UN main Antonio Guterres slammed nan world's consequence to ambiance change.

Climate policies presently adopted will lead to mean temperatures 2.8 degrees Celsius supra pre-industrial times by nan extremity of nan century, said nan secretary-general.

Modi's sojourn to nan UAE, location to a ample Indian community, came aft trips to nan United States and France wherever he was feted by nan presidents of some countries.

US envoy Kerry heads to China to restart ambiance talks

Beijing (AFP) July 16, 2023 - US ambiance envoy John Kerry will caput to China connected Sunday to meet pinch his counterpart Xie Zhenhua and restart stalled talks betwixt nan world's 2 biggest emitters of planet-warming gases.

Kerry's travel to China -- his 3rd arsenic President Joe Biden's ambiance emissary -- follows weeks of record-setting summertime power that scientists opportunity is being exacerbated by ambiance change.

Bilateral ambiance talks stalled past twelvemonth aft Nancy Pelosi, past speaker of nan US House of Representatives, visited self-ruled Taiwan and infuriated Beijing, which considers nan land its territory.

But Kerry, a erstwhile caput of state, has enjoyed comparatively cordial and accordant relations pinch China contempt Washington and Beijing locking horns complete Taiwan and a number of different thorny issues, including precocious semiconductors.

His travel to Beijing besides comes aft 2 different high-profile visits by US officials -- first Secretary of State Antony Blinken, past Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen -- aimed astatine stabilising US-China ties.

Kerry was scheduled to depart for China connected Saturday, according to nan US State Department.

The Biden management has identified ambiance arsenic an area for imaginable practice pinch Beijing, contempt nan tensions elsewhere.

The restart of US-China ambiance talks will travel connected nan heels of nan hottest week connected grounds globally, according to nan World Meteorological Organization.

June was already nan hottest ever logged, according to US and European agencies.

Kerry will purpose to usage his clip successful Beijing to prosecute pinch Chinese officials "with respect to expanding implementation and ambition and promoting a successful COP28", nan State Department said, referring to nan UN ambiance talks successful November.

Nearly 200 nations will stitchery successful nan United Arab Emirates for COP28 to thrash retired ways to mitigate world warming and its impacts.

- Energy constraints -

As nan starring shaper of nan greenhouse gases driving ambiance change, China has pledged to highest c emissions by 2030 and execute complete c neutrality by 2060.

President Xi Jinping has besides said that nan state will trim its usage of ember from 2026.

But successful April, China approved a awesome surge successful ember powerfulness -- a move Greenpeace said prioritised power proviso complete nan emissions simplification promise -- fuelling concerns that Beijing will struggle to meet its eager targets.

"There are a number of factors that constrain nan hands of power planners successful Beijing astatine nan moment," Byford Tsang, a elder argumentation advisor astatine nan climate-focused deliberation vessel E3G, told AFP.

They see economical fallout from Russia's penetration of Ukraine, which has led to awesome disruptions successful nan world state market, and reduced hydropower capacity successful China owed to terrible droughts successful caller years, Tsang said.

Last summer, millions of group successful southwest China faced rolling powerfulness cuts aft crushing heatwaves led to an energy proviso crunch that forced factories to halt work, heightening home concerns complete power security.

"I deliberation it would beryllium politically challenging for China to return a measurement guardant connected ember argumentation astatine this stage," added Tsang.

During his visit, Kerry is besides expected to bring up world ambiance finance efforts, pursuing calls by Yellen during her Beijing travel for China to play a larger role.

Kerry's travel will beryllium intimately watched successful Washington aft Republican lawmakers characterised it arsenic him flying a carbon-spewing backstage pitchy halfway crossed nan world to talk ambiance pinch a governmental adversary.

