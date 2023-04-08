Coraline 2 Updates: Is A Sequel Happening?

The original movie is simply a beloved cult gem but will Coraline 2 ever happen? There's been small motion of a sequel since nan 2009 original.

While nan original is considered a creepy stop-motion classic, pinch location ever beryllium a Coraline sequel? The original Coraline was based connected nan Neil Gaiman caller of nan aforesaid name, pinch The Nightmare Before Christmas' Henry Selick directing. The communicative follows Coraline, a young woman who discovers an idyllic alternate world filled pinch doppelgangers of group she knows, including her parents. These doppelgangers person buttons wherever their eyes should beryllium but erstwhile she's tempted to enactment for good, she discovers her caller parents person a very acheronian secret.

Despite being a kids' movie, Coraline deals pinch immoderate acheronian themes and topics, successful summation to featuring genuinely unsettling imagery. With Neil Gaiman's communicative that creeped retired adults and horrified children, it quickly became a beloved stop-motion classic. It was some a captious and commercialized success, and it was nominated for Best Animated Feature astatine nan Academy Awards. Coraline has built up a dependable fanbase since 2009. While nan communicative ends connected a happy statement for nan title character, there's still wiggle room for more, but will a Coraline sequel ever happen?

Travis Knight Has Ruled Out Coraline 2

Laika is nan animation workplace down Coraline, successful summation to different acclaimed projects for illustration ParaNorman and Missing Link. Travis Knight is nan president and CEO of nan company, and successful a 2016 interview, he ruled retired producing follow-ups to immoderate Laika projects. He takes a patient guidelines against sequels, believing excessively galore reboots, remakes, aliases follow-ups are produced, and he wants to attraction connected producing caller ideas (via Collider).

"I return a patient guidelines against sequels. My manufacture brethren are a small shocked astatine really firmly I’m committed to not doing sequels... There are these serials, these continuing stories that are a regurgitation of nan aforesaid things we’ve seen complete and complete again. And I person nary liking successful doing that."

That's a beautiful definitive stance, though Knight precocious took nan helm for Bumblebee, a reboot of nan Transformers franchise, showing his viewpoint whitethorn person softened slightly. Considering nan stop-motion look of Coraline added truthful overmuch to nan movie, it would difficult to ideate different animation workplace too Laika tackling a Coraline sequel.

Neil Gaiman Would Write Coraline 2 Under One Condition

Another stumbling artifact for a imaginable Coraline sequel is that Neil Gaiman hasn't written a follow-up novel. Gaiman has been very engaged successful caller years connected adaptations of his work, including American Gods and nan miniseries Good Omens, starring David Tennant and Michael Sheen. On nan taxable of penning Coraline 2, Gaiman erstwhile stated successful a Twitter response he'd beryllium unfastened to penning a sequel caller - but only if he thought of a amended thought than nan original book.

Given really prolific nan writer is elsewhere, nan likelihood of him sitting down to constitute a Coraline sequel look slim correct now. While nan pursuing for nan original remains strong, nan deficiency of liking from some Laika and Gaiman successful actively processing a sequel makes a Coraline sequel unlikely. That's not to opportunity it couldn't hap 1 day, perchance pinch a different imaginative time, but for now, Coraline will stay a beloved cult gem.

Neil Gaiman Won't Rule Out Coraline 2

More recently, fans continued to inquire Neil Gaiman astir a Coraline sequel, and he gave them immoderate caller hope. Gaiman repeated his stance connected needing an thought arsenic bully arsenic nan original book earlier he started a caller one, and he stands by that. However, this intends ne'er opportunity never. Gaiman went connected to opportunity he hasn't travel up pinch a amended thought yet but near nan doorway unfastened (via ComicBook.com).

"If you're gonna do something, it needs to beryllium a Toy Story 2 aliases The Godfather Part 2 level sequel wherever you're really upping your game. So I perfectly wouldn't norm it out, but would perfectly want to spell 'Okay, that is nan point that is conscionable moreover cooler than Coraline.'"

Neil Gaiman hasn't been penning thing astatine each precocious - astatine slightest arsenic acold arsenic his novels are concerned. He has kept busy, first pinch overseeing American Gods and Good Omens and past adding Sandman to his activity pile erstwhile it comes to tv adaptations. With each this activity that isn't moreover astir penning books, 1 would deliberation that erstwhile Gaiman returned for a caller novel, it would beryllium thing fresh, new, and different from what he has done earlier - particularly aft he has done truthful overmuch activity connected his aged stories. However, for a Coraline sequel, ne'er count it out.