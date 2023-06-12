Cork restaurateurs closing after 22 years as they don't want to pass costs on to customers

The owners of a edifice successful Mallow opportunity they would alternatively adjacent their doors than walk connected rising costs to their customers.

Wild Goose owners Jim and Noel O'Connell said that aft 22 years of operating they are closing their edifice successful September, because of escalating power and nutrient prices.

In a connection connected societal media, they said nan planned VAT increases person put further unit connected them, and they consciousness it is clip to cease trading.

They person described nan caller value hikes arsenic painful, and they are not consenting to summation their prices further.

Councillor Ken O'Flynn said if nan Government does not intervene, this will beryllium nan first of galore closures to come.

Mr O'Flynn told Newstalk: "This agelong established business of 22 years which is simply a awesome work some to northbound and nan metropolis of Cork. A good known and good liked restaurant, doing everything right... business owners who were doing everything right, conscionable couldn't past and couldn't spell on.

"It's suggestive of what is going connected crossed nan state and I deliberation this is going to beryllium nan first of galore closures to travel if Government doesn't interact and travel up pinch bully beardown readying truthful that businesses tin survive."

