Corn Fritters and Cooking Together for the First Time

Gosh, it’s been complete 28 years of being together and cooking together. When we deliberation of nan numbers, it seems for illustration agelong agone but past again it doesn’t. It’s nosy to look backmost astatine immoderate of our first moments together successful photographs, clip decidedly shows really overmuch we’ve aged. But nan memories together successful nan room look for illustration conscionable yesterday and truthful does this saccharine maize fritters recipe. It’s 1 of nan first meals we cooked together backmost successful 1996 for a number of reasons. Corn was inexpensive and it was easy to make.