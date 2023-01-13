Coronation Concert choir to feature in BBC show

Image source, PA Media Image caption, Amanda Holden and Motsi Mabuse subordinate Rose Ayling-Ellis and Gareth Malone arsenic personage coaches

By Alexandra Bassingham & PA news agency BBC News

A troupe of Somerset oversea shanty singers will beryllium portion of a 300-strong choir brought together to execute successful beforehand of King Charles astatine nan Coronation Concert.

The singers from Portishead will besides characteristic connected nan BBC's Sing For The King: The Search For The Coronation Choir.

Celebrity coaches Amanda Holden, Motsi Mabuse and character Rose Ayling-Ellis, will subordinate choirmaster Gareth Malone to hole nan choir for nan Windsor Castle event.

The BBC documentary airs connected 5 May.

A spokesperson said nan 4 celebrities will tie connected "their individual areas of expertise" to "challenge and animate nan choirs to springiness a pitch-perfect performance".

The Coronation Choir members travel from divers backgrounds and see an all-deaf motion capacity organisation and a accepted antheral sound choir from Caerphilly.

Yorkshire's only female South Asian choir, nan London Fire Brigade and nan oversea shanty troupe, made up of RNLI volunteers, dress up nan remainder of nan choir.

The arena takes spot nan time aft King Charles's coronation astatine Westminster Abbey.

The BBC programme features nan lead up to nan performance connected Sunday 7 May and will beryllium shown arsenic portion of nan BBC's coronation coverage.

Charlotte Moore, main contented serviceman astatine nan BBC, said: "We will person thing to enthral each audiences, from nan pageantry to nan convoy and nan concert, and bring everyone together to observe and to stock successful nan value of nan occasion."