Corporate Actions Round-Up March 31, 2023

By Editorial Team 31/03/2023
Summary
The General Meeting of Shareholders of PT Indo Tambangraya Megah Tbk (ITMG) has group a full rate dividend for shareholders successful nan 2022 financial twelvemonth of US$774 million.
Register now and get free access.
If you want to get free entree to our Daily Insights and Weekly Digest, please click "Sign up" fastener below. If you already person an account, please login.
What do subscribers receive?
As a subscriber, you'll person regular insights, play business digests, and quarterly business reports.
What benignant of pieces will one get?
In-depth reports connected presumption and effect analysis, arsenic good arsenic update and trends mapping, written by our reliable and knowledgeable analysts.
Source Dinsights