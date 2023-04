Costelow conversion sees Scarlets beat Clermont

Scarlets (22) 32 Tries: Halfpenny, Costelow, J Williams, Costelow Cons: Halfpenny, Costelow 2 Pens: Halfpenny, Costelow Clermont (18) 30 Tries: Simeone, Raka 2, Beria Cons: Belleau , Plisson Pens: Belleau 2

A precocious Sam Costelow conversion gave Scarlets a celebrated European Challenge Cup quarter-final complete 14-man Clermont successful Llanelli.

Clermont centre Irae Simeone was shown a 24th infinitesimal reddish paper for a reckless tackle connected Leigh Halfpenny.

The French broadside rallied to lead, but Scarlets battled backmost pinch Costelow's 77th infinitesimal footwear pursuing a Ryan Conbeer try.

Scarlets will now look either Glasgow aliases Lions successful nan semi-final.

The location broadside had earlier scored tries done Halfpenny, Costelow and Johnny Williams, but had Vaea Fifita and Gareth Davies shown yellowish cards successful either half.

Clermont responded pinch tries from Simeone, Giorgi Beria and an Alivereti Raka brace, but nan precocious involution of Conbeer and Costelow sparked chaotic scenes astatine Parc y Scarlets.

This was an 11th triumph successful 13 games for a rejuvenated Scarlets broadside arsenic they hit Clermont for nan first clip successful 8 attempts.

Halfpenny, who was forced disconnected nan section pursuing nan Simeone challenge, had returned to switch Tom Rogers successful nan only alteration to nan starting broadside that defeated Brive 19-7 past weekend.

Fly-half Costelow was passed fresh aft coming disconnected against Brive pinch a dormant leg. Scarlets had travel into nan crippled pinch 10 wins successful 12 matches.

Clermont arrived successful Llanelli having made 3 changes from nan broadside that hit Bristol pinch helping Raka, scrum-half Baptiste Jauneau and fastener Paul Jedrasiak starting.

Clermont had celebrated 7 erstwhile wins against Scarlets and had won this tourney connected 3 occasions.

Scarlets: Leigh Halfpenny; Steff Evans, Joe Roberts, Johnny Williams, Ryan Conbeer; Sam Costelow, Gareth Davies; Kemsley Mathias, Ken Owens, Javan Sebastian, Vaea Fifita, Sam Lousi, Aaron Shingler, Josh Macleod (capt), Sione Kalamafoni.

Replacements: Shaun Evans, Wyn Jones, Sam Wainwright, Morgan Jones, Carwyn Tuipulotu, Kieran Hardy, Dan Jones, Ioan Nicholas.

Clermont: Alex Newsome; Damian Penaud, Irae Simone, George Moala, Alivereti Raka; Anthony Belleau, Baptiste Jauneau; Etienne Falgoux, Etienne Fourcade, Cristian Ojovan, Thibaud Lanen, Paul Jedrasiak, Killian Tixeront, Lucas Dessaigne, Fritz Lee (capt).

Replacements: Jean-Maxence Jules-Rosette, Giorgi Beria, Rabah Slimani, Edward Annandale, Jaco Van Tonder, Sébastien Bézy, Jules Plisson, Bautista Delguy.

Referee: Wayne Barnes (England)

Assistant referees: Adam Leal & Sara Cox (England)

TMO: Andrew Jackson (England).