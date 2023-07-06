A number of you were funny astir nan cottage food pancakes I mentioned (in passing) a mates posts back. They're beautiful great, and a bully replacement to pancakes that are predominately flour-based. There are ne'er capable pancakes and waffles complete here. Lol.





Cottage Cheese Pancakes: Ingredients

The champion point astir these protein-rich pancakes is really easy they are to make utilizing communal ingredients. Beyond that, they’re wildly adaptable.

Cottage cheese : Cultured cottage food is simply a awesome prime here, it’s a spot tangy and nan curds thin to beryllium larger. That said, I’ve had bully results pinch each type of cottage food I’ve utilized for these pancakes.

Milk : You tin usage nan beverage of your preference. I’ve had bully results pinch some dairy, homemade oat beverage and almond milk.

: You tin usage nan beverage of your preference. I’ve had bully results pinch some dairy, homemade oat beverage and almond milk. Flour : As acold arsenic choosing flour goes, I for illustration to usage a operation of full wheat pastry flour pinch all-purpose flour for this recipe. If you don’t person immoderate full wheat flour, nary problem. Unbleached all-purpose flour is a-ok. And, if you’re avoiding gluten - I’ve had awesome results utilizing oat flour successful spot of nan flour called for. The 100% oat flour pancakes are much tender, and a spot trickier to flip, but they’re conscionable arsenic delicious.

: As acold arsenic choosing flour goes, I for illustration to usage a operation of full wheat pastry flour pinch all-purpose flour for this recipe. If you don’t person immoderate full wheat flour, nary problem. Unbleached all-purpose flour is a-ok. And, if you’re avoiding gluten - I’ve had awesome results utilizing oat flour successful spot of nan flour called for. The 100% oat flour pancakes are much tender, and a spot trickier to flip, but they’re conscionable arsenic delicious. Eggs

Baking Powder

Salt

Add-ins : See below

Cottage Cheese Pancakes: Add-ins

Here's nan point pinch these pancakes. I'm going to stock a type I make that incorporates minced cauliflower. The added nutritional bump you get from it is nice, and if you chop it finely enough, nary 1 is nan wiser. That said, you tin return these successful a wholly different guidance if you like. Work thing pinch added texture, flavor, and nutritional oomph into nan guidelines batter and you’re set. If it's not cauliflower effort chopped spinach, blanched/chopped nettles, broccoli, dill, finely shredded carrots, etc. It's difficult to spell wrong, and it's nosy to experiment.

Play With Scale

The pancakes you spot present are modular size - astir 4-5-inches aliases so. That said, you tin do, smaller blini-sized versions of these.

Toppings

There are truthful galore options here! You tin service these pancakes topped pinch roasted strawberries, vitamin C honey, aliases blackberry saffron honey. They’re awesome topped pinch nan dill food from Super Natural Every Day (page 99), moreover amended pinch nan spiced nori food from Near & Far (page 172). Both of those are connected nan savory side, aliases research pinch conscionable astir immoderate of these compound butters. Seriously, blank canvas. Have nosy pinch them!

