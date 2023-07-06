A number of you were funny astir nan cottage food pancakes I mentioned (in passing) a mates posts back. They're beautiful great, and a bully replacement to pancakes that are predominately flour-based. There are ne'er capable pancakes and waffles complete here. Lol.
Cottage Cheese Pancakes: Ingredients
The champion point astir these protein-rich pancakes is really easy they are to make utilizing communal ingredients. Beyond that, they’re wildly adaptable.
- Cottage cheese: Cultured cottage food is simply a awesome prime here, it’s a spot tangy and nan curds thin to beryllium larger. That said, I’ve had bully results pinch each type of cottage food I’ve utilized for these pancakes.
- Milk: You tin usage nan beverage of your preference. I’ve had bully results pinch some dairy, homemade oat beverage and almond milk.
- Flour: As acold arsenic choosing flour goes, I for illustration to usage a operation of full wheat pastry flour pinch all-purpose flour for this recipe. If you don’t person immoderate full wheat flour, nary problem. Unbleached all-purpose flour is a-ok. And, if you’re avoiding gluten - I’ve had awesome results utilizing oat flour successful spot of nan flour called for. The 100% oat flour pancakes are much tender, and a spot trickier to flip, but they’re conscionable arsenic delicious.
- Eggs
- Baking Powder
- Salt
- Add-ins: See below
Cottage Cheese Pancakes: Add-ins
Here's nan point pinch these pancakes. I'm going to stock a type I make that incorporates minced cauliflower. The added nutritional bump you get from it is nice, and if you chop it finely enough, nary 1 is nan wiser. That said, you tin return these successful a wholly different guidance if you like. Work thing pinch added texture, flavor, and nutritional oomph into nan guidelines batter and you’re set. If it's not cauliflower effort chopped spinach, blanched/chopped nettles, broccoli, dill, finely shredded carrots, etc. It's difficult to spell wrong, and it's nosy to experiment.
Play With Scale
The pancakes you spot present are modular size - astir 4-5-inches aliases so. That said, you tin do, smaller blini-sized versions of these.
Toppings
There are truthful galore options here! You tin service these pancakes topped pinch roasted strawberries, vitamin C honey, aliases blackberry saffron honey. They’re awesome topped pinch nan dill food from Super Natural Every Day (page 99), moreover amended pinch nan spiced nori food from Near & Far (page 172). Both of those are connected nan savory side, aliases research pinch conscionable astir immoderate of these compound butters. Seriously, blank canvas. Have nosy pinch them!
Cottage Cheese Pancakes
To those of you who aren't cauliflower fans, yes, you tin perfectly time off retired nan cauliflower. Or switch successful an comparable magnitude of immoderate nan following: blanched nettles, broccoli, aliases spinach. With nan spinach aliases nettles - blanch quickly successful salted boiling water, drain well, and chop (nearly) into a paste. If each you person is unbleached all-purpose flour, nary problem, usage it successful spot of nan flour blend called for. To make these gluten-free, switch retired nan flours for 1 cup / 110g / 4 oz oat flour. And you tin usage dairy milk, oat milk, aliases almond beverage for nan liquid here.
- 1 cup / 7 oz / 200g cottage cheese
- 3/4 cup / 180 ml milk
- 4 room somesthesia eggs, separated
- 1 cup / 4 oz / 115g earthy (or quickly blanched) cauliflower, chopped into rice-sized bits
- 1/2 cup / 75 g full wheat pastry flour
- 1/2 cup / 75 g all-purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- scant 1/2 spoon good atom oversea salt
- butter aliases oil, for cooking
-
In a ample vessel operation nan cottage cheese, milk, and ovum yolks until smooth. Stir successful nan cauliflower.
-
In a abstracted (clean) bowl, hit nan ovum whites until they clasp stiff peaks.
-
Combine nan flours, baking powder, and brackish into different bowl. Add nan flours to nan cottage food mixture, and operation until conscionable hardly combined. Gently fold nan ovum whites into nan batter pinch a spatula.
-
To cook, lukewarm a griddle aliases cookware complete mean heat, melt a spot of food aliases lipid successful it, past spoon a small scoop (say, 3-4 tablespoons) of batter into nan cookware for each pancake, moving successful batches. You want to navigator these comparatively slowly, until each pancake is profoundly aureate connected 1 side.
-
Flip each pancake, and hold until nan different broadside is golden, and nan pancake is cooked through. Continue until you've worked done each nan batter.
-
You tin support cooked pancakes successful a 225F oven until you finish, to support them warm. They're awesome simply pinch a pat of food and a sprinkling of salt. Or, if you want to get a spot fancy, whip up a spot of harissa, saffron aliases pesto-swirled salted yogurt, aliases immoderate of nan toppings suggested successful nan supra post.
Makes ~2 twelve mean pancakes.