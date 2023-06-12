Coup in Niger: Threatening the last bastion of stability in the Sahel region

From afar, Niger for a agelong clip looked for illustration nan past bastion of stableness successful nan Sahel.

In 2021 location was a successful antiauthoritarian modulation of power, while successful neighboring countries Mali and Burkina Faso nan subject staged 4 coups successful speedy succession. An attempted coup successful Niger during that modulation of power was unsuccessful.

But now, moreover nan semblance of stableness successful Niger is gone. Members of nan Presidential Guard arrested nan caput of state, Mohamed Bazoum. A subject spokesperson connected authorities TV declared nan president deposed and nan institutions of nan Republic dissolved.

Bazoum himself apparently does not want to judge this: "All hard-won achievements will beryllium preserved," he wrote connected Twitter. All democracy- and freedom-loving Nigeriens would return attraction of that.

Foreign Minister Hassoumi Massoudou only said of an "attempted coup" — the service is not down it arsenic a whole, he told broadcaster France 24.

President Bazoum backmost successful March - now he appears to beryllium held by his ain soldiersImage: Boureima Hama/AFP/AP/dpa/picture allaince

In nan meantime, however, nan subject bid of nan service has backed nan coup forces. This appears to beryllium intended to debar nan statement of abstracted groups wrong nan military, which successful nan worst lawsuit could lead to a warfare for illustration nan 1 successful Sudan.

How bad was nan dissatisfaction pinch Bazoum?

"The president made nan correction of not instantly taking power of nan information apparatus. He did not return nan clip to put his ain stamp connected this information apparatus," Nigerien journalist Seidick Abba told DW.

During nan 2021 election, Bazoum was backed by his predecessor Mahamadou Issoufou, who was not allowed to guidelines again aft 2 position successful office. Journalist and expert Moussa Aksar told DW that Bazoum was perceived arsenic a "perfect copy" of his predecessor, overmuch to nan chagrin of galore Nigeriens.

"The authorities hasn't changed," Aksar said. "It had promised to conflict corruption, but members of nan ruling party who committed criminal acts were not bothered."

Ever since Issoufou was successful office, nan ruling Nigerien Party for Democracy and Socialism (PNDS) has been expanding nan unit connected nan opposition. Bounty Diallo, a societal intelligence astatine Abdou Moumouni University successful Niamey, accused nan statement of lacking antiauthoritarian culture.

"Instead of allowing a functioning opposition, they are trying to create a unified party," Diallo told DW, adding that this yet led to frustration.

What's nan temper for illustration successful nan superior Niamey?

DW analogous Gazali Abdou said pinch locals successful nan superior Niamey. One man said nan military, including himself, "are not ever happy pinch President Bazoum. So for maine it's amended to effort and past we'll spot what happens pinch nan caller ruler."

Supporters of nan president took to nan streets to march against nan coupImage: Sam Mednick/AP Photo/picture alliance

Others expressed concerns astir a coup and its imaginable consequences. One female said: "It is simply a measurement backwards for our populist because a coup is bad for a country. We truthful telephone connected ECOWAS (the Economic Community of West Africa) and nan world organization to return action."

By nan clip nan coup effort loomed connected Wednesday, supporters of President Bazoum had already held a rally successful support of him. The adjacent day, supporters of nan putschists devastated nan PNDS statement headquarters.

During nan coup attempt, nan office of nan president's statement were attackedImage: AFP

How celebrated Bazoum really is among nan organization is difficult to say. Aside from his grounds successful government, journalist Aksar cites different facet that whitethorn person been limiting his support.

"There is besides nan power of societal media, particularly pinch respect to what is happening successful Burkina Faso aliases Mali," he said. "There is an anti-French sentiment location that poisons nine — including that of Niger."

The ruling subject junta successful Mali is turning distant from nan erstwhile assemblage powerfulness France and towards Russia — apparently besides supported by pro-Russian propaganda connected societal media.

What do nan events mean for nan region?

Bazoum, connected nan different hand, was considered a reliable partner of nan West, nether which Niger was to play an moreover much important role.

When nan world subject cognition successful Mali is to extremity successful 5 months, Niger will stay nan only guidelines for Western troops who are expected to forestall a complete illness of stableness successful nan Sahel. For years, Islamist violent groups person been intensifying their activities successful nan full Sahel region and person many times carried retired bloody attacks, including successful Niger.

After nan coup, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and Development Minister Svenja Schulze signaled their support for Bazoum and called for a return to nan law order.

France moved its past troops from Mali to Niger past year. The German Bundeswehr has yet to return this step, and nan hub successful Niger was antecedently planned for this.

"The illusion that Niger is simply a very unchangeable state that could stabilize different countries successful nan Sahel region is now gone," says Ulf Laessing, caput of nan Sahel agency of nan CDU-affiliated Konrad Adenauer Foundation successful Bamako, Mali. "The jihadist groups progressive successful nan separator triangle pinch Mali and Burkina Faso, namely nan Islamic State and JNIM, will use from nan coup."

The Bundeswehr and its partners person been training soldiers successful Niger since 2018 — an EU ngo is presently being group up. The putsch could put these projects jeopardy.

Nigerian expert Gimba Kakanda expects world partners to standard backmost their engagement successful Niger. He expects sanctions and a simplification successful improvement aid.

"The authorities is going to beryllium hopeless and will ace down connected nan people, and it will beryllium distracted from nan larger war, nan warfare against terror," Kakanda said, warning that this could further destabilize nan region.

With contributions from: Nafissa Amadou, Josephine Mahachi, Eric Topona, Gazali Abdou (Niamey)