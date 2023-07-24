Coventry-born Edelweiss singer Vince Hill dies at 89

Image caption, Vince Hill appeared regularly connected premier clip TV and power shows successful nan sixties and seventies

By Susie Rack BBC News, West Midlands

Vince Hill, nan vocalist champion known for his 1967 deed Edelweiss, has died astatine nan property of 89.

Born successful Holbrooks, Coventry, he sang pinch large bands and vocal groups earlier his first solo occurrence successful 1962.

Over a agelong career, Hill performed pinch singers including Tony Christie and Cilla Black and presented programmes connected tv and radio.

"He really was an astonishing vocalist and besides an absolute gentleman," said Pete Chambers from Coventry Music Museum.

"He had that benignant of velvety sound [and] wow he could task it.

"An unthinkable performer and a beautiful man."

Image caption, The singer's first solo occurrence was successful 1962 pinch The Rivers Run Dry

Hill became a vocalist aft winning a talent title astatine 15, but besides worked arsenic a baker, motortruck driver and miner earlier uncovering success.

His debut azygous The Rivers Run Dry, released by Piccadilly Records successful 1962, led to TV and power appearances which brought him to nan attraction of bigger labels.

Signed to EMI's Columbia explanation successful 1965, he went connected to nutrient a drawstring of hits, including a screen type of Edelweiss, from nan 1959 Rodgers and Hammerstein philharmonic The Sound of Music.

The way reached number 2 and stayed connected nan UK charts for 17 weeks.

Image caption, Hill came to Coventry's Music Museum successful 2017 and was interviewed by Pete Chambers

The vocalist told Desert Island Discs successful 1975 nan occurrence of nan opus led to apical billing astatine London theatres, nan Palladium and The Talk of nan Town.

During a profession spanning six decades he released 25 workplace albums, recorded movie taxable songs and performed internationally astatine venues including nan Sydney Opera House.

Although he moved to Henley-on-Thames successful Oxfordshire he "never forgot his roots", said Mr Chambers, and would often telephone to inquire really Coventry City had fared.

Image caption, The musician had a prima unveiled connected Coventry's Walk of Fame successful Priory Place successful 2009

The vocalist mourned nan decease of his woman Annie successful 2016 and besides mislaid his boy Athol successful an mishap successful 2014.

An update posted connected his charismatic website connected Saturday said: "We're very sorry to person to show you Vince has near us.

"He passed peacefully astatine location successful Henley this afternoon."

