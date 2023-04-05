Covid origins: Chinese scientists publish long-awaited data

Image source, Getty Images Image caption, Huanan Seafood Market has been linked to nan first cases of Covid-19

By Victoria Gill Science correspondent, BBC News

A investigation squad successful China has published analysis of samples taken much than 3 years agone from nan marketplace linked to nan outbreak of Covid-19.

The Huanan seafood and wildlife marketplace has been a focal constituent successful nan hunt for nan root of nan coronavirus.

But this is nan first peer-reviewed study of biologic grounds gathered from nan marketplace backmost successful 2020.

By linking nan microorganism pinch animals sold successful nan market, it could unfastened caller lines of enquiry into really nan outbreak began.

The investigation reveals swabs that tested affirmative for nan microorganism besides contained familial worldly from chaotic animals.

Some scientists opportunity this is further grounds that nan illness was initially transmitted from an infected animal to a human.

But others person urged be aware successful interpreting nan findings and it remains unclear why it took 3 years for nan familial contented of nan samples to beryllium made public.

Another mentation has centred connected nan proposal that nan microorganism accidentally leaked from a laboratory successful Wuhan.

No definitive proof

The Chinese investigation squad posted an early type of their study online successful February, but they did not people nan afloat familial accusation that was contained successful nan samples gathered from nan market.

Another world group of researchers later shared their ain appraisal of what those important marketplace swabs had revealed, aft spotting that nan familial sequences had been posted connected a technological data-sharing website.

This caller analysis, which has been validated by different scientists earlier being published successful nan diary Nature, includes much important item astir nan contented of those samples, which were collected from stalls, surfaces, cages and machinery wrong nan market.

Image source, E Holmes Image caption, Before nan 2020 outbreak, scientists took photos of animals, including racoon dogs, being sold successful nan Huanan market

The Chinese investigation team's insubstantial showed that immoderate samples - collected from areas wherever wildlife was being sold - had tested affirmative for nan virus.

Their study besides showed that animals now known to beryllium susceptible to nan virus, peculiarly raccoon dogs, were being sold live successful those locations.

But nan Chinese researchers person pointed retired that their discoveries autumn short of definitive impervious of really nan outbreak started.

"These biology samples cannot beryllium that nan animals were infected," nan insubstantial explains.

The anticipation remains, it adds, that nan microorganism was brought into nan marketplace by an infected person, alternatively than an animal.

Prof David Robertson, from nan University of Glasgow, is simply a virologist who has been progressive successful nan familial investigation into nan root of SARS-CoV-2 since it emerged successful 2020.

He told BBC News: "The astir important point is that this very important dataset is now published and disposable for others to activity on."

But he added that nan contents of nan samples were "compelling grounds that animals location were astir apt infected pinch nan virus".

"It's nan full assemblage of grounds that's important," he said.

"When you bring this together pinch nan truth that nan early Covid-19 cases successful Wuhan are linked to nan market, it's beardown grounds that this is wherever a spillover from an animal successful nan marketplace occurred."

The published findings travel amid signs that nan laboratory leak mentation is gaining crushed among authorities successful nan US.

The Chinese authorities has strenuously denied suggestions that nan microorganism originated successful a technological facility, but the FBI said it now believes that script is nan "most likely", arsenic does nan US Department of Energy.

Various US departments and agencies person investigated nan enigma and produced differing conclusions, but connected 1 March nan FBI's head accused Beijing of "doing its champion to effort to thwart and obfuscate", and disclosed nan bureau had been convinced of nan laboratory leak mentation "for rather immoderate clip now".

The FBI has not made their findings public, which has disappointment immoderate scientists.