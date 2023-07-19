CRCS Sahara refund portal: Claim process, direct online link, eligibility, documents, how to apply. All details here

CRCS Sahara refund portal: The Centre has started nan process to refund ₹5,000 crore of depositors whose costs are struck successful 4 cooperative societies of Sahara Group. Launching a 'CRCS-Sahara Refund Portal' to facilitate nan refund, Cooperation Minister Amit Shah connected Tuesday said: "The process of returning nan magnitude of ₹5,000 crore to nan investors is starting coming successful a transparent mode connected a proceedings basis. This is nan opening of nan refund of monies to nan depositors (of Sahara Group)". The portal has been developed by a subsidiary of IFCI.

Sahara Refund Portal nonstop online link

The nexus to nan website to use for Sahara Refund online is https://mocrefund.crcs.gov.in

Sahara refund: Who tin apply?

Eligible depositors of listed beneath 4 Sahara group societies tin use for a refund connected nan CRCS Sahara Refund Portal.

Sahara Refund: How to use connected nan portal?

The depositor’s Aadhaar should beryllium linked to their mobile numbers and slope accounts. They will person to supply receipt specifications also.

Sahara Refund portal will use investors

"The portal will initially use astir 1 crore depositors," Amit Shah said connected Tuesday. Shah said that astir 1.78 crore mini investors, whose money up to ₹30,000 is stuck, will get their money backmost and it is simply a awesome achievement.

Sahara Refund Portal: How to apply?

-Go to CRCS Sahara Refund Portal

-Enter your 12-digit Membership Number, nan past 4 digits of your Aadhaar Number, your 10-digit Aadhaar-linked Mobile Number, and nan Captcha. Then click "Get OTP."

-Now, participate nan OTP

- Once logged in, springiness your consent arsenic prompted by Aadhaar.

-On nan adjacent page, judge nan position and conditions by clicking "I agree."

-Enter your 12-digit Aadhaar Number and click "Get OTP."

-Enter nan OTP and click "Verify OTP."

-After verifying nan OTP, you will spot your Aadhaar personification specifications displayed.

-Enter nan specifications displayed connected nan Certificate of Deposit.

-Click "Submit Claim" to position each nan details.

-Once each nan declare specifications are entered, nan pre-filled declare petition shape will beryllium prepared. Please guarantee each claims are entered earlier preparing nan form, arsenic it cannot beryllium changed aliases added later.

-Affix your latest photograph and motion nan declare shape on pinch nan photograph.

-Upload nan declare shape and a transcript of your PAN card connected nan "Upload Document" screen. (PAN card is mandatory if nan declare magnitude is Rs50,000 aliases more)

-Make judge to statement down nan declare petition number. Make judge to statement down nan declare petition number for early reference.

How overmuch money will beryllium refunded?

Elaborating connected nan process to beryllium followed by nan depositors, Shah said nan first costs of up to ₹10,000 will beryllium made to 1 crore investors who had deposited ₹10,000 aliases more.

You tin cheque nan afloat specifications astir nan refund successful nan FAQ shared connected nan Sahara Refund Portal. Link here

Updated: 19 Jul 2023, 10:08 AM IST